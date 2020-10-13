Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL heavily discounted for Prime Day

If you’ve been looking for an affordable smartphone from the Pixel series, this Prime Day is your chance to get one. The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are currently discounted on Amazon — both seeing discounts of at least $300. These are some of the best smartphones offered by Google and one of the best Prime Day smartphone deals currently available. Upgrade to a Google Pixel now and choose the device that’s right for you.

Google Pixel 4 — $449, was $749

The Google Pixel 4 has a 5.7-inch full-screen display and runs Android 10. Motion Sense integration allows you to control your phone with a simple wave of your hand. Switch songs while you’re running on your treadmill without ever touching your phone. Though the no-touch features are great, the Google Pixel 4’s best feature is its camera. There are two rear cameras that help you achieve clear, vivid photos with integrated Live HDR+ and Night Sight. Click gorgeous pictures even after the sun goes down, all without flash. The super-resolution zoom keeps your pictures from looking blurry even when photographing at a distance. Google Assistant is also more responsive and carries more functions in the Pixel 4. Control all your smartphone apps, navigate pictures, and set daily schedules all with the sound of your voice. There are even other additional features like crash detection and Face unlock for added protection and privacy. If you’re already part of the Google ecosystem, your new smartphone can easily connect with your Nest Home for a more integrated smart home experience. Get the Google Pixel 4 now for just $449 — usually $749

Google Pixel 4 XL — $549, was $899

The Google Pixel 4 XL has a slightly bigger screen coming in at 6.3 inches. Both variants feature a similar processor and operating system, but the Pixel 4 XL has a slightly more powerful battery to accommodate its larger size. This smartphone also has a better, higher-resolution display compared to the Pixel 4. Other than a better display and enhanced battery capacity there are no other major differences between the two smartphones. The camera, privacy, and Google Assistant features are all the same between both phones. That said, if you’re willing to spend the extra $100, you won’t be disappointed. Get the Google Pixel 4 XL now for only $549 — usually $899 — this Prime Day.

