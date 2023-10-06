Best Prime Day phone deals: Early sales you can shop today

With Prime Day deals officially kicking off next week, we’ve rounded up all the early Prime Day phone deals below. The list includes some of the best-known brands around like the latest Apple iPhone 15, fantastic Samsung Galaxy phones, and plenty of Google Pixel phones too. If you simply need a basic yet functional phone at the lowest price possible, we’ve got you covered here too. We get that not everyone wants or can afford to go for the ultimate phone so we’ve picked out plenty of great options.

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event is responsible for many of these great prices although that doesn’t mean that the deals are exclusive to Amazon, with many other retailers also hosting their own sales to compete. Below, we’ve picked out all the best options for you covering a wide range of budgets and needs. Whatever your intentions, there’s going to be something awesome here for you. Just remember — in all cases, the deals could end very soon with this being a strictly limited sales period.

Today’s best Prime Day phone deals

Apple iPhone 15 — Free with Boost Mobile, was $830

If you’re looking to save on iPhone models, specifically the latest ones, it doesn’t get any better than free. You can read more about the specs and experience of the latest Apple device in our iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 14 comparison, which breaks down the major differences and upgrades. As for the deal, you’ll pay $0 for the phone at checkout — other than taxes and shipping — when you activate and finance the phone through Boost Mobile. After checkout, Boost collects a $60 activation fee, but don’t worry, that will be credited toward your first month’s wireless bill, so you don’t effectively lose any money on this deal. Needless to say, it’s a really good one, let alone for the latest iPhone models. Hurry, while it lasts.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro — Free with Boost Mobile, was $1,000

To make sure you don’t choose the wrong model, review the iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 15 Pro comparison first. There are a few stark differences that you’ll want to be made aware of. It’s the same deal for this phone through Amazon and Boost Mobile. You’ll pay $0 for the phone at checkout — other than taxes and shipping — when you activate and finance the phone through Boost Mobile. After checkout, Boost collects a $60 activation fee, but it will be credited toward your first month’s wireless bill. Great phone, great deal, what are you waiting for?

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max — Free with Boost Mobile, was $1,200

As it’s another free iPhone, also available through Amazon and Boost Mobile, the same details apply here. The phone will be $0 at checkout, excluding taxes and shipping, as long as you activate and finance the phone through Boost Mobile. After checkout, Boost collects a $60 activation fee, but it’s applied as a credit on your first month’s wireless bill. It doesn’t get much better than free, folks. Talk about ways to save on iPhone, right?

Nokia G100 — $130, was $200

Compatible with all major U.S. carriers and available unlocked, this Nokia smartphone can certainly play with the big boys. It has a 6.2-inch HD+ display, 128GB of storage with a MicroSD slot for more, 4GB of system RAM, and a triple rear camera at 5MP, 2MP, and 8MP (front-facing). The 5,000mAh battery should last all day, even with lots of use, and it supports 15-watt fast charging for a quick boost when you need it most.

Apple iPhone SE (3rd Gen) — $149, was $379

If you don’t mind getting a smartphone that’s locked to a Straight Talk prepaid plan, then you can have the third-generation Apple iPhone SE, the latest version of the entry-level iPhone, for a very cheap price. The iPhone SE 2022 may be affordable, but it doesn’t sacrifice too much because it’s equipped with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, a 12MP Wide camera at the back, a 7MP FaceTime HD camera at the front, and Apple’s A15 Bionic chip that’s also used by the iPhone 13 series. The budget iPhone also offers the Touch ID fingerprint recognition system and IP67 water resistance.

OnePlus Nord N200 — $170, was $200

The OnePlus Nord N200 is an unlocked Android smartphone with 5G support, a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 5,000mAh battery that will let the device last through your day. The smartphone offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage, though you can expand it by up to 256GB using a microSD card. The OnePlus Nord N200 also features a 13MP triple-camera system, a fingerprint recognition system at the side, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G — $270, was $300

In his OnePlus Nord N30 review, Joe Maring says it’s “one of the best $300 smartphones” of the year. It feels great in the hand and offers a headphone jack — which is rare these days — plus expandable storage options. The 120Hz display looks smooth and pairs nicely with the exceptional performance. Plus, it comes with a 50-watt charger in the box. This is at a time when most brands are removing peripherals and charging adapters — even some of the newest phones don’t come with a charger anymore. But basically, if you have $300 to spend, and want a stunner of a device for that price range, here you go.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G — $350, was $450

The Samsung Galaxy A53 is another affordable 5G smartphone that’s made by one of the most popular brands in the market. It’s got a 6.5-inch Full HD Super AMOLED screen that’s bright and gorgeous, a long-lasting battery, and powerful performance with the Samsung Exynos 1280 processor and 6GB of RAM. The smartphone offers built-in storage of 128GB that you can expand nu up to 1TB using a microSD card, and it features an intelligent camera system with a 64MP main camera at the back and a 32MP front camera.

Google Pixel 7 — $498, was $599

The Google Pixel 7 is one of the best phones around right now, and if you want to understand the difference, our Google Pixel 7 versus Google Pixel 7a gives you a direct comparison between the two models available. The Pixel 7 has a superb camera in the form of a 50MP main camera that offers optical image stabilization and laser autofocus. There’s also a 12MP wide-angle camera with a 114-degree field-of-view, and video can be filmed at 4K resolutions at up to 60 frames per second. Its 6.3-inch AMOLED screen has a 90Hz refresh rate, so everything looks great with its stereo speakers enabling you to watch streaming content in style. Additional features like a fingerprint sensor under the display, the ever-useful Magic Eraser tool, and many more details make this a phone powerhouse for the price.

OnePlus 11 5G — $600, was $700

The OnePlus 11 is a “real OnePlus phone” and a “true return to form,” as put forth in Digital Trends’ OnePlus 11 review. In other words, OnePlus has really outdone itself here thanks to its eye-catching design, two-day battery life, and excellent software update commitment — you’ll be getting software updates long into the future if you get one of these. It will quietly fit into your life with no extra fuss, meaning you’ll have a seamless daily experience with reliable performance, excellent software, and lots of features — like the characterful camera.

Motorola Edge+ (2023) — $700, was $800

You wouldn’t know it at first glance, but the 2023 Motorola Edge+ certainly has the potential to be a Pixel 7 Pro and Galaxy S23 killer. You can read more about it in our Motorola Edge+ review, but there’s a lot to love here. Let’s list out the benefits, shall we? You get a premium, comfortable design, an absolutely gorgeous OLED display, two days of battery life on a single charge, a 68-watt wired charger included in the box, Motorola’s fantastic Android interface, a great update policy for future software upgrades, and a very, very competitive price, especially with this current deal. Do we really need to say more?

Samsung Galaxy S23 — $700, was $800

The Samsung Galaxy S23 was just released earlier this year, so don’t miss this chance to buy it for a cheaper price. You’ll be getting a smartphone with a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display featuring Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, extremely fast performance with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and a triple-lens camera system headlined by a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization. The base model of Samsung’s flagship smartphone won’t let you down.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 — $900, was $1,000

Remember the old flip phones of yore? Remember how satisfying it was to snap them closed when you were done? One thing they didn’t feature was extra usability when they were closed — they didn’t have an external display like the Galaxy Z Flip 5 does. If you want to know how that functionality fares in the real world, have a look at our Galaxy Z Flip 5 review. Here’s a spoiler: It’s really good.

Sony Xperia PRO-I — $1,000, was $1,800

Sony’s Xperia PRO-I employs an older, almost retro-inspired design that espouses chonky, candy bar-style devices when they first came to market, but that’s not a bad thing here. It still manages to be quite slim with some absolutely feature-rich camera specifications. For starters, it uses a 1-inch image sensor and phase detection autofocus, with reduced noise in low-light settings and reduced camera reflections during shots. The F2.0 and F4.0 dual aperture allow for a lot of experimentation, plus the triple camera and 3D iToF sensor calculate the correct distance between the camera and the subject of a shot. An anti-distortion shutter keeps things clear and in focus while suppressing the rolling-shutter effect, you sometimes see with comparable devices. But here’s what you need to know above all: The Xperia PRO-I camera is quality.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra — $1,085, was $1,199

We described the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra as the best, most complete Android phone yet, as it’s powered by the incredibly powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 For Galaxy with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and it’s equipped with a 6.8-inch Super Dynamic AMOLED screen that offers a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Its camera system features a 200MP lens at the back — the highest camera resolution on a smartphone — and it also comes with the S Pen stylus as an additional input option for the massive touchscreen.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 — $1,800, was $1,920

In his Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review, Andy Boxall showers it with endless praise, calling it “the best foldable of its kind” with a thinner, lighter design than ever. He also praised its silent yet reliable hinge quality, the use of strong multitasking tools, a fun, social-media friendly camera, and IPX8 resistance rating with durable chassis. But other than the primary features, he loved his experience with the phone, and these days, the software is everything. It’s no secret that Samsung’s phones have improved considerably in recent years, but the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is one of its best launches yet. And wouldn’t you know it? You can get it for a nice discount right now.

How we selected these Prime Day phone deals

With every deal posted on this site, we handpick the item and check the price is a good one. Through historic price monitoring, we know what’s going on with all the most highly sought after technology, ensuring that every price we list is one that you should consider spending.

We don’t just focus on the best price though. As a leading technology site, we also know what the best products are and what features are needed to be one of the best phones or similar. That means we check that battery life is reliable, the screen is good quality, and the camera is great for the price.

Because that’s the other thing — we’re all dealing with different budgets and price ranges. In an ideal world, you’d pick the most expensive of the best Android phones or the best iPhones. However, not everyone can afford that or you might not want to spend that much. Instead, we make sure that if we list a phone of $500, it’s the best phone you can buy for that budget and so forth. No one wants to waste their money and we get that.

Combined with a focus on appreciating that we all have different priorities, we’ve got your back. All the Prime Day phone deals above are the best in their respective categories.

