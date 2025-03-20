Google is working on a cleaner backup interface for Android users

Google is redesigning the backup page on Android to give it a cleaner and more organized appearance. This update is part of the Google Play Services version 25.11.32 beta, as reported by Android Authority.

The Android backup page can be found in the Settings app under System > Backup. It allows users to manage and control the data backed up from their phones or tablets to their Google Accounts. You can initiate backups for various data types, including apps and app data, contacts, SMS, and MMS messages.

The updated design for the backup page is still a work in progress and lacks some features, including the option to backup using a limited data connection. Additionally, crashes have been reported in the beta version, which is not unexpected since it is still in testing.

This isn’t the only change Google is prepping for Android. Last week, we noted it was also working on new features for Android Desktop Mode. With this mode, some Android smartphones and tablets can utilize a desktop-like interface when connected to an external display, keyboard, and mouse.

In Android 16 Beta 3, Android Desktop Mode picks up a developer option called “Enable desktop experience features.” This feature allows users to adjust the desktop mode settings on a secondary display or simultaneously on both the phone and the external screen.

We are uncertain about the arrival of the updated backup screen in Android, and we do not know when Android 16 will be publicly launched, although we anticipate it will happen before the end of the year.