Google launches Switch to Android app to chirping crickets

Google has quietly launched the Switch to Android app on the App Store to the sound of chirping crickets. As reported by TechCrunch, the tech giant rolled out the app on Monday to make it easier for users who want to switch to an Android device, whether they want to try out Android for the first time or they just miss having one of the best Android phones in their hand. It was a quiet launch, so nobody paid any mind to it — until now.

The Switch to Android website gives you steps on how to copy all the data in your iPhone — contacts, photos, videos, calendar events, etc. — and send them to the new Android device of your choice. It also instructs you to turn off iMessage, so you’ll be able to see important text messages once you open your new device, and request Apple to transfer a copy of your data from iCloud. The app works in a similar manner to Move to iOS, which Apple launched in 2015 to ease users’ transition from Android to iPhone.

Unfortunately, the website doesn’t mention the availability of the Switch of Android app, nor has Google officially announced the launch. The app doesn’t show up on the App Store either, so the only way to access it now to click on the direct link when you read this story on your mobile device — especially the iPhone if you plan on switching to any Android-run device.

The current method of transferring your data from iOS to Android is to back everything up on Google Drive, then download it again once you activate your new Android device. Once the Switch to Android app launches to a wider audience, whenever that may be, that will take Google Drive out of the equation, thus saving you time you need to get everything in order.

