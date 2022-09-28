 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

This new Google Lens feature looks like it’s straight out of a sci-fi movie

Cristina Alexander
By

Google has introduced AR Translate as part of a trio of updates for Google Lens that are aimed at taking image translation further into the future. The company held a demonstration at the Google Search On 2022 conference on Wednesday to show that AR Translate can use AI to make images featuring a foreign language look more natural after text is translated to another language.

Currently, any text that’s converted into a different language uses colored blocks to mask bits of the background image. AR Translate better preserves the image by removing the blocks and just swapping the text outright to make the translated image look as though it was the original photo.

What you love about Translating with Lens is now even better. 💡

With major advancements in AI, translated text appears seamlessly integrated, as if it was part of the original picture. Turning text… into context! #SearchOn pic.twitter.com/N8YySv87z1

&mdash; Google (@Google) September 28, 2022

Google said it optimized the machine learning models so that AR Translate could work in 100 milliseconds. The translation speed is made possible with the same technology Google uses for Magic Eraser, whether you’re trying to translate a screenshot or a poster with the live Lens Camera.

AR Translate is an impressive innovation that looks as though it’s taken straight out of a sci-fi film. People will not only be able to translate the posters they would see at a museum, zoo, or other tourist attraction when they travel to different countries, but one day they will also be able to translate street signs and storefront signs faster than the blink of an eye. Although, we’re not sure if the live Lens Camera will be able to translate signs in which the text is raised, like on building signs. Even so, it’s impressive to see Google continuing to improve one of its most impressive (and helpful) features.

AR Translate will roll out on the Google app later this year.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro
AirPods Pro resting on an iPhone with open charging case nearby.
Google wants you to know Android apps aren’t just for phones anymore
Person holding Samsung Galaxy smartphone showing Google Play Store.
Nreal’s Air AR glasses head to the U.S., ready to rock with iPhones
Nreal Air AR glasses
The iPhone 14 gets a stunning transparent back with this new mod
An iPhone 14 laying on a table.
Samsung Galaxy S23 leak teases a disappointing charging spec
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in an alpine meadow.
The iPhone 14’s car crash detection might be a little too good
The Deep Purple color iPhone 14 Pro.
Best Apple deals and sales for September 2022
dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999
Make your fortune with the best stock-trading apps for iOS and Android
best to-do list apps stock-trading
Best smartwatch deals for September 2022
The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 keyboard cases
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with keyboard.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Apple AirPods Pro 2 close-up.
How to add multiple wallpapers and change your home screen on iOS 16
An iPhone with iOS 16, showing the new Lock Screen.