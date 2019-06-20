Digital Trends
Mobile

Google Maps insists it’s doing what it can to weed out business scammers

Trevor Mogg
By

Google Maps’ long-running problem with fake listings has hit the headlines again. A report on Thursday by the Wall Street Journal claimed that the service has around 11 million business that are in some way false, and despite ongoing efforts, the web giant “can’t seem to stop the proliferation of fictional business listings and aggressive con artists on its search engine.”

Fake listings can pose a number of risks for people who use Google Maps to find services.

The Journal cited the example of a woman with a faulty garage door who turned to Google Maps to find the number of a repair company that she had used before. A man turned up in an unmarked van, repaired the door, and duly charged the woman double what she had paid previously. It turned out the man had hijacked the listing of the legitimate company, replacing the correct phone number with his own.

It seems that many of the scam businesses include those contacted for urgent matters — think vehicle breakdown services, plumbers, locksmiths, and so on — meaning it’s less likely the caller will take the time to verify its details.

But other scams include the creation of things like fake profiles for business rivals that show erroneous phone numbers and addresses, or the creation of listings for hotels that don’t actually exist, with guests only learning of the fact when they show up, leaving them out of pocket.

Additionally, bogus reviews on Google Maps that unfairly criticize a business can ruin the reputation of the victim, while positive comments that are actually fake can unfairly boost a rival’s reputation.

Soon after the Journal’s article appeared on Thursday, Ethan Russell, product director of Google Maps, posted a message acknowledging the problem, and outlined some of the measures being taken by the company to tackle it.

“Even though fake business profiles are a small percentage of the overall business profiles on Google, local business scammers have been a thorn in the internet’s side for over a decade,” Russell wrote. “We take these issues very seriously and have been using a wide array of techniques and approaches to limit abuse on our platforms.”

Russell said that the company has implemented strict policies for business listings and recently introduced a more effective way for people to flag suspicious businesses.

“It’s a constant balancing act and we’re continually working on new and better ways to fight these scams using a variety of ever-evolving manual and automated systems,” Russell wrote. But he added that scammers use a wide variety of deceptive techniques to try to game its system, saying: “As we shut them down, they change their techniques, and the cycle continues.”

Defending the company’s position, Russell said that in 2018 the company took down more than three million fake business profiles, with more than 90 percent of those profiles removed before a user could see it.

For those using Google Maps to search for a business or service, the advice is to verify its legitimacy via additional online searches before making the call.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Start time, predictions, and best deals so far
iphone xr pocket
Mobile

How iOS 13 will eventually make your iPhone the only ID you need

In Apple’s iOS 13, the stage is being set for it to become the main form of personal identification you carry, due to the company opening up its NFC feature beyond simply Apple Pay.
Posted By Andy Boxall
smartphones
Mobile

Best Prime Day smartphone deals: What we expect from the Amazon event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is almost here, and it's set to be a big one. The event will include some pretty sweet deals on smartphones. If you're on the market for a smartphone, Prime Day might be the time to buy. Here are the best Prime Day…
Posted By Christian de Looper
Apple iPad Pro 2018
Deals

Amazon cuts price of 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro with a $124 discount

Apple tablets have always been on top of the game since its inception. Despite the rise of various competitors, iPads still rule the tablet market. You may want to take advantage of Amazon’s $124 discount on the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro.
Posted By Francis Allanson
diesel on full guard denim straps news 25 2
Wearables

Fossil is preparing 5 new designer smartwatches, and we can’t wait to see them

Five new designer smartwatches are coming soon from Fossil. Based on FCC listings, it suggests the watches will be released under the Diesel, Michael Kors, Emporio Armani, and the Fossil brand names.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Uber vs. Lyft
Cars

Uber vs. Lyft: Which ridesharing app goes the distance?

Uber and Lyft have changed the way people get from A to B, and while these ridesharing companies provide the same service on paper, they operate in different ways. Here, we break down the major differences between the two.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Huawei P30 Pro review
Mobile

Huawei and Honor make bold Android Q update pledge in the face of U.S. ban

Huawei has opened a website to reassure smartphone buyers about the status of Android and Android Q on its devices. It is confident Android Q will come to the Huawei P30 series and the Honor 20 series.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Motorola One Vision Review
Product Review

Motorola’s excellent One Vision is cheap phone royalty

If Motorola’s mission with the One Vision was to make a dependable, capable smartphone at a price that’s affordable, then it’s definitely mission accomplished. Here’s our full review.
Posted By Andy Boxall
note 9 using camera
Mobile

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10's camera might be Samsung's most advanced yet

The Samsung Galaxy S10 range isn't exactly old, but Samsung is already working on the next big release. Details about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 are making their way online, and we've gathered them all for you.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Andy Boxall
Nimble Bottle Cases for iPhone
Mobile

Nimble wants to clean our oceans with new iPhone cases made from plastic bottles

We produce too much plastic and most of it ends up in the oceans, so Nimble's new iPhone cases, made from 100% recycled plastic bottles, are a welcome development. The company donates 5% from every sale to ocean-related nonprofits.
Posted By Simon Hill
Samsung Galaxy S10 cases - Totallee Thin Case
Mobile

Protect and style your Samsung Galaxy S10 with the best cases and covers

If you've splashed the cash for a shiny new Samsung Galaxy S10, then you'll want to take steps to protect your investment. With a metal frame and glass curves, the S10 needs some cover. Check out the best Samsung Galaxy S10 cases.
Posted By Simon Hill
apple companies pinterest
How-To

Keep up with the latest from your favorite Pinterest accounts with these tips

Your first step as a new Pinterest user is to follow your friends and favorite influencers so your feed is full of awesome, interesting stuff you love. Here's how to follow someone on Pinterest.
Posted By Alina Bradford
Google Search
Mobile

You can now share Google Search results straight from the app

Google wants to make it a little easier to share search results with others and added a "Share" button to the Android Google app. Currently, the feature is only in the beta version of the app.
Posted By Christian de Looper
6 hot smartwatches
Wearables

The Best Prime Day smartwatch deals: What we expect from the Amazon event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is right around the corner, and while there are likely to be deals on TVs, gaming consoles, and more, there will also likely be some great deals on smartwatches. Here's what we know about Amazon Prime Day 2019…
Posted By Christian de Looper
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for June 2019

Smartwatches make life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. If you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, here are the best smartwatch deals for June 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll