Google Maps on Android no longer lets you book Uber rides

In early 2017, Google announced that it would be adding a feature to Google Maps allowing customers to book an Uber without having to leave the Google Maps app. Now, however, it looks like that feature is on the way out — Google announced it is removing Uber functionality from Google Maps altogether.

The news was first picked up by Android Police from a Google support page, which gets straight to the point in saying that “you can no longer book Uber rides directly in Google Maps.”

It’s not currently known why Google removed the feature from Maps. It’s possible that Google and Uber have simply decided to end the program. It’s also possible that the relationship between Uber and Google is getting rockier, especially as they begin competing in the self-driving car business. On top of that, Alphabet, Google’s parent company, made a large investment in Lyft late last year, so it’s possible that had something to do with the decision.

Another possibility is that Uber prefers people to use the Uber app instead. Uber has been known for collecting data through its app since it first started, with the practice sometimes landing the company in hot water. While Uber can still collect data through integrating with Google Maps, it’s likely it can’t collect quite as much.

It’s important to note that integration between the two services isn’t completely gone. You can still open Google Maps up and select an Uber to get to your location, but once you do you’ll be taken to the Uber app instead of being able to complete the ride straight from the Google Maps app. That’s how you’ve always had to book rides through other ridesharing services — you’ve never been able to book a Lyft straight from Google Maps, for example.

Of course, it’s not unexpected to see the feature removed. It’s actually now only being removed from Android — the iOS version of Google Maps lost the feature almost a year ago. Regardless of why the feature was removed from Google Maps, you now need the Uber app to complete Uber rides — which you can download for Android here.

Updated on June 16: You can no longer book Uber rides from Google Maps.