Google now offers Pixel warranties on par with Apple Care+

If you have a tendency to drop your Pixel, then Google’s latest warranty plan is right up your alley. Google is offering a two-year, single-payment Preferred Care plan specifically for Pixel phones, an option that was previously only available to Fitbit devices. Until now, the extended warranty was a monthly payment.

The new plan is available for the Pixel 7 forward, as well as the Pixel tablet and Pixel Watch 2 and 3. Here’s a breakdown of the price:

Pixel 7a: $99

Pixel 7: $149

Pixel 7 Pro: $199

Pixel 8a: $109

Pixel 8: $159

Pixel 8 Pro: $249

Pixel 9: $159

Pixel 9 Pro/ 9 Pro XL: $249

Pixel 9 Pro Fold/Pixel Fold: $279

Pixel Watch 2/Watch 3: $89

Pixel Tablet: $99

These prices are for the United States only. Prices will vary in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Canada.

The one-time payments, though expensive, are still a better value overall than paying monthly. For example, it’s $5 per month for the Pixel 7a — that’s $120 for two years, versus a one-time payment of $99. That’s only a $21 difference, but the savings increase with the higher-end models.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel Fold are $279 for the two-year plan but would cost $360 over the same period if paid monthly. Compared to the base price of $1,799, though, that seems a more reasonable price to pay to protect against damage.

In addition to adding a new plan option, Google has also changed providers from Assurant to Asurion. The new provider will only cover devices shipped on or after February 24, 2025 — in other words, today — so if you already have your phone in-hand, Assurant will still be your coverage provider.

There are a few caveats. You can make two claims per rolling 12-month period with a maximum value of $1,500 per claim, and you’ll still need to pay $29 for cracked screen repairs. Replacement claims might be serviced with a refurbished device, too.

Basically, you should still take care with your phone. If nothing else, put a case on it.