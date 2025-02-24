 Skip to main content
Google now offers Pixel warranties on par with Apple Care+

By
The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold's open screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

If you have a tendency to drop your Pixel, then Google’s latest warranty plan is right up your alley. Google is offering a two-year, single-payment Preferred Care plan specifically for Pixel phones, an option that was previously only available to Fitbit devices. Until now, the extended warranty was a monthly payment.

The new plan is available for the Pixel 7 forward, as well as the Pixel tablet and Pixel Watch 2 and 3. Here’s a breakdown of the price:

  • Pixel 7a: $99
  • Pixel 7: $149
  • Pixel 7 Pro: $199
  • Pixel 8a: $109
  • Pixel 8: $159
  • Pixel 8 Pro: $249
  • Pixel 9: $159
  • Pixel 9 Pro/ 9 Pro XL: $249
  • Pixel 9 Pro Fold/Pixel Fold: $279
  • Pixel Watch 2/Watch 3: $89
  • Pixel Tablet: $99
These prices are for the United States only. Prices will vary in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Canada.

Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL in hand.
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

The one-time payments, though expensive, are still a better value overall than paying monthly. For example, it’s $5 per month for the Pixel 7a — that’s $120 for two years, versus a one-time payment of $99. That’s only a $21 difference, but the savings increase with the higher-end models.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel Fold are $279 for the two-year plan but would cost $360 over the same period if paid monthly. Compared to the base price of $1,799, though, that seems a more reasonable price to pay to protect against damage.

In addition to adding a new plan option, Google has also changed providers from Assurant to Asurion. The new provider will only cover devices shipped on or after February 24, 2025 — in other words, today — so if you already have your phone in-hand, Assurant will still be your coverage provider.

There are a few caveats. You can make two claims per rolling 12-month period with a maximum value of $1,500 per claim, and you’ll still need to pay $29 for cracked screen repairs. Replacement claims might be serviced with a refurbished device, too.

Basically, you should still take care with your phone. If nothing else, put a case on it.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
