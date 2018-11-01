Digital Trends
Mobile

Google awarded patent for using eye tracking to detect expressions in VR

Christian de Looper
By

Google Glass may not have been the smash hit that Google would have wanted, but that doesn’t mean that the company isn’t working on building better augmented and virtual reality technology. In fact, Google was just awarded a patent for a way to track facial expressions through eye-tracking cameras, something that could be significantly helpful in creating immersive VR experiences.

The patent is called “Classifying Facial Expressions Using Eye-Tracking Cameras,” and essentially has to do with using a machine learning algorithm, coupled with eye-tracking sensors, to infer the expressions that users have on their faces. The patent goes on to describe users being able to interact with each other in a virtual world through avatars, which would look like the user, and, with this tech, have their facial expressions, too.

As the patent notes, because of the fact that virtual reality headsets tend to obscure the user’s face, it can be difficult to tell what the user’s facial expression is when they’re wearing one. A machine learning algorithm, however, could be trained to learn expressions related to anger, happiness, surprise, and so on. It could also be trained to identify things like the brow lowering, lip raising, and more.

The tech certainly could make augmented and virtual reality more immersive. Virtual reality has started becoming increasingly common with headsets like the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and with platforms like Google Daydream. Virtual reality as a whole, however, is seen as still being in its infancy and is likely to go through a ton of development over the next decade or so. One of its biggest problems is that it’s still not quite as immersive as it could be, whether due to low-resolution graphics, slower performance, or that users still aren’t really visually represented in virtual reality experiences just yet. Google’s new tech could especially help the last issue by ensuring that users are visually represented in games and experiences in a way that’s accurate and detailed.

Of course, just because Google has filed a patent that doesn’t mean that it’ll put it to use. The likes of Google and Apple routinely file patents for tech they never use.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to download movies from Netflix for offline viewing
Up Next

Pizza Hut tricks out a Toyota Tundra to whip up a pie in 7 minutes
facebook stories on desktop tested sign
Computing

Following the Portal, augmented reality glasses may be Facebook’s next step

Following the launch of its Portal smart display, Facebook says it is working on AR glasses, possibly in a move at challenging both Apple and Google and perhaps to rise up in the hardware scene. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Astro A10 review
Gaming

Experience true immersion with these top-notch PS4 headsets

You don't have to stick with a shoddy headset because it came bundled with your console. These are the best headsets for the PlayStation 4, whether you're in the market for virtual surround sound or merely a comfortable build.
Posted By Brendan Hesse
Free Flight Simulators
Gaming

Take to the virtual skies with these free flight simulators

You don't have to spend the entirety of your paycheck to become a virtual ace, at least when it comes to flight simulation. Our list of the best free flight simulators will let you unleash your inner Maverick.
Posted By Steven Petite
best tech under $100
Emerging Tech

Here’s all the best gear and gadgetry you can snag for $100 or less

A $100 bill can get you further than you might think -- so long as you know where to look. Check out our picks for the best tech under $100, whether you're in the market for headphones or a virtual-reality headset.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Google Home Mini
Mobile

Google Assistant: The complete history of the voice of Android

Google's artificially intelligent bot, Google Assistant, is available on smart home speakers, smart home devices, iOS and Android phones, and it can do a whole lot of work on your behalf. Here are all of its features.
Posted By Mark Jansen
sprint 5g network 2019 building sign logo headquarters hq store
Mobile

Sprint’s 1Gbps LTE Advanced network is now up and running in more than 225 cities

Sprint announced that it successfully rolled out its 1Gbps LTE Advanced network in more than 225 cities, essentially meaning that if you live in any decently sized city in the U.S., you'll be able to take advantage of the super fast speeds.
Posted By Christian de Looper
alphabet second quarter 2016 earnings android lollipop at google feat
Mobile

Who’s Bugdroid? Meet the cute mascot of Android

If you’re curious about where Android’s mascot came from, what it’s called, who designed it, and how it took off, then we have the answers for you right here. Join us for a closer look at Bugdroid --- the Android mascot.
Posted By Simon Hill
equalizer settings
Home Theater

How to master your equalizer settings for the perfect sound

You may know what an EQ is, but do you know how to adjust equalizer settings for the best possible sound? We go through the basics of the modern EQ and lay out some guidelines for how to achieve tip-top sound from your system.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
roku connect voice assistant soundbars speakers lifestyle xfinity
Home Theater

Step aside set-top boxes, the best streaming sticks are tiny and just as powerful

Which streaming stick reigns supreme? We pit the Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra against the Roku Premiere, Roku Streaming Stick+, and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K to help you decide which one will be the best fit in your living room.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
all phones released and annouced in october smartphones
Mobile

October was a smartphone smorgasbord. Here are all the new releases you missed

If you thought Halloween was the scariest thing this month, then you clearly didn't see our work schedule for the month. Here are all the phones that were announced and released this Techtober.
Posted By Mark Jansen
twitter auto crops improve with ai
Social Media

Twitter tests home screen button that offers more control of your timeline

Twitter recently relaunched its reverse-chronological timeline, but accessing it means diving into settings. Now the company is testing a button on the main screen that lets you switch between the two different styles of timeline.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
smartwatch deals Amazfit Bip
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for November 2018

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
royole flexpai folding smartphone news folded
Mobile

Crazily named Royole Flexpai phone folds up for a glimpse of the future

Excited about folding smartphones, but curious about the design? Look in amazement at the Royole Flexpai, our first good look at what foldable smartphones may look like in the near future.
Posted By Andy Boxall
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

The best OnePlus 6T cases to keep the flagship killer slaying

The OnePlus 6T is a solid choice if you want a great flagship. But your powerful new phone can be put out of commission with a single drop. Here are the best OnePlus 6T cases to keep your phone safe.
Posted By Mark Jansen