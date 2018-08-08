Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

There’s a new use for the failed Google Glass: Helping kids with autism

Luke Dormehl
By

For all intents and purposes, Google Glass has joined the ranks of the LaserDisc or Nintendo Power Glove among the once-promising gadgets which failed to catch on with consumers. After we had written them off as old news, however, Google’s ill-fated smart glasses may have finally found their ideal use case: Helping kids with autism in social situations.

“Google Glass is a lightweight, unobtrusive, augmented reality wearable device that is ideal for use with individuals who have often have sensory sensitivities,” Dennis Wall, an associate professor of Pediatrics, Psychiatry and Biomedical Data Sciences at Stanford Medical School, told Digital Trends. “It is adjustable, and can fit on children as young as three years of age. Many other smart glasses available today are heavy or bulky, and therefore are not practical for use with children.”

Somewhat ironically, much of the negative press around Google Glass revolved around people’s fear that the camera could be used for nefarious purposes, such as facial recognition. That’s exactly the functionality that is used by the Stanford researchers — only instead of attempting to identify people, the focus is on notifying wearers of the expression displayed by the people they are interacting with. This is something that those on the autistic spectrum can have particular difficulty with.

Called Superpower Glass, the new software is not intended to be used in all social situations, but rather as a training tool at home. To that end, an accompanying phone app lets users match up emojis to acted-out emotions on the part of a parent or caregiver. It can also help promote eye contact.

“We have completed two preliminary studies with over 60 children,” Wall continued. “So far, we have demonstrated that Superpower Glass is comfortable and appropriate for use with children as young as three years of age and across the entire autism spectrum. In a longitudinal trial where 14 families used the device for several weeks at home, all children experienced a decrease in autism severity, and most parents reported an increase in eye contact after the study. Although this study did not include a control group for comparison, we have also completed a randomized controlled trial on over 70 additional children to further test the therapeutic impact of the system.”

A paper describing the work was recently published in the journal NPJ Digital Medicine.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

When it comes to bringing you a slice, Pizza Hut's new robot can't be topped
Up Next

Home theater calibration guide: Manual speaker setup
ricoh pentax fa 50mm f1 4 d star series review press
Product Review

Fast, sharp, tough: Pentax’s new 50mm F1.4 ‘Star’ lens shines bright

Composed of 15 glass elements and weighing in at a 2 pounds, the Pentax Star series 50mm F1.4 is no ordinary 50mm lens. The $1,200 premium prime seeks to compete with the likes of the Sigma Art series, and it easily succeeds.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Samsung Chromebook Pro review
Computing

Tired of choosing between Windows and Mac? Check out these Chromebooks instead

We've compiled a list of the best Chromebooks -- laptops that combine great battery life, comfortable keyboards, and the performance it takes to run Google's lightweight Chrome OS. From Samsung to Acer, these are the Chromebooks that really…
Posted By Luke Larsen
oneplus 6 tips and tricks pro mode
Mobile

These are the best OnePlus 6 screen protectors to keep your phone pristine

The OnePlus 6 is a beautiful beast of a smartphone, but it's made of a whole lot of glass, and a cracked display is never fun. That's why we've put together a list of the best OnePlus 6 screen protectors.
Posted By Mark Jansen
seattle space needle now has a revolving glass floor 1
Emerging Tech

World’s only revolving glass floor debuts at Space Needle

Have a head for heights? Then how about dropping by the Space Needle to enjoy its recent $100 million refit that includes the world’s first all-glass revolving floor as part of its 500-foot-high viewing platform.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
yanu robot bartender robo airport 5
Emerging Tech

Look out, bartenders: This cocktail-making robot is coming for your job

Yanu is a new autonomous robot bartender. With a single robot arm, it promise to automate the experience of getting that soothing, refreshing beverage into your hand as quickly as possible.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
e reader quotation clock fdubvi2jk4uksrr large
Emerging Tech

Recycle your forgotten ebook reader by turning it into a literary quote clock

Want to find a cool new use for that old e-reader lying at the back of your desk drawer? Try transforming it into an awesome clock, which displays constantly changing literary quotations.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
youbionic latest 3d printed robot hand arm
Emerging Tech

This 3D-printed robotic hand can make lifelike movements

Bionic prosthesis company YouBionic created a 3D-printed robot hand that's capable of carrying out just about all the functionality of a human hand. It could one day be used to help people with missing or partially functioning limbs.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Emerging Tech

Our favorite home weather stations make your smartphone’s app obsolete

Those weather apps aren’t really telling you what’s happening outside. Know the real weather report in your backyard with these top home weather stations.
Posted By Ed Oswald
carbon nanotube spider silk
Emerging Tech

Gene-edited silkworms spin out spider silk, could lead to mass production

Researchers have shown that by genetically engineering silkworms to have spider genes, they can produce higher yields of spider silk. The technique may pave the path toward mass production of this promising material.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
M3D Micro 3D printer
Emerging Tech

The best 3D printers of 2018

On the hunt for a new 3D printer? We've got your back. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned veteran, this list of the best 3D printers has what you're looking for.
Posted By Drew Prindle
best cheap 3d printers monoprice mini delta
Emerging Tech

You won't need to print money to afford these great 3D printers

Looking for a decent 3D printer that won't break the bank? Check out our regularly-updated list of the best 3D printers under $1,000
Posted By Ed Oswald
artificial intelligence trained to render faces from text ai face batch
Computing

Programmer trains artificial intelligence to draw faces from text descriptions

Animesh Karnewar wanted to know how characters described in books would appear in reality, so he turned to artificial intelligence to see if it could render these fictional people. He used machine learning to train the A.I.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
robot that can skim rocks skimming machine
Emerging Tech

Your stone-skipping skills pale in comparison to this robotic rock launcher

Former NASA engineer-turned-popular YouTube inventor Mark Rober has created a robot that's able to skim rocks. Check it out in all its fantastic summer afternoon-wasting brilliance.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Walmart Black Friday
Emerging Tech

Walmart’s new grocery robots aim to speed up your shopping experience

Walmart teamed up with a robot shuttle system company to find a way to speed up its in-store grocery pickup service. The service will launch in one Walmart superstore later this year.
Posted By Luke Dormehl