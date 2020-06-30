  1. News

VR wearable can simulate temperature changes using odorless chemicals

By

Virtual reality can transport us to other places, with all the sights and sounds we might need to convince us that we’re in a different environment. When it comes to other senses, however, there remains a whole lot of work to be done. One thing that VR still doesn’t do well is replicate temperature sensations; making the coronavirus lockdown dream of a virtual vacation, complete with the warming sensation of the shine on your face, still a fantasy. Perhaps until now, that is.

Researchers from the University of Chicago have come up with a, frankly, mind-boggling way of delivering the sensation of temperature in virtual reality — and it’s all achieved by pumping odorless chemicals into your nose. Because our brains turn out to be wired very strangely.

“Humans have a handful of receptors for feeling temperature changes, and these cells are triggered by hot or cold temperatures of the skin or — and this is very important to us — by some specific chemicals,” Jas Brooks, a researcher on the project, told Digital Trends. “This is why when eating something with capsaicin, the main ingredient in peppers, [it] makes you feel hot.”

This chemical triggers a specific receptor, called TRPV1, which is also more commonly triggered by high temperatures. Similarly, menthol, aka the main ingredient in breath mints, triggers a cold receptor called TRPM8. Brooks said that, while this effect has been well-studied in certain disciplines, “to our knowledge, there is no prior research looking into computer-controlled delivery of these compounds for temperature feedback — especially for virtual reality.”

This is what the team’s wearable device does, allowing a VR simulation to precisely control when these sensations are activated by hacking your face (as painful as that might sound) through the release of odorless chemicals from a low-power attachment affixed to a VR display.

“Our key interest was in whether temperature sensations can be made mobile,” Brooks said. “Power efficiency is a key element of any virtual reality headset. In fact, the mainstream interest we see today in VR stems from untethered setups like the Oculus Quest. This is why all the new headsets are portable and do not require you to be connected via a cable to a computer or AC outlet as they did just two to three years ago. Ultimately, any kind of new modalities for VR/AR will only succeed if they are feasible in a mobile [and] untethered context.”

At present, the work is still very much a proof-of-concept. But if such a device was to be brought to market, it’s easy to imagine how it could be used for all kinds of VR demos — from gaming to educational tools to, yes, that VR vacation we mentioned up top.

Editors' Recommendations

Amazing new glove can translate sign language into spoken words in real time

ucla wearable asl real time sign language

Get in shape and stay in shape with the best home gym deals for July 2020

nordictrack treadmill rower amazon cyber monday sale 2019

The best air fryers for 2020

best air fryers dash compact 1

Nintendo Labo VR Kits for Nintendo Switch on sale for only $20 at Best Buy

nintendo labo vr kit

Metal Slug mobile game in the works from Pokémon Unite developer

metal slug mobile game in development code j trailer

Twitter will refine fact-checking labels on tweets linking COVID-19 to 5G

Twitter-banner-on-NY-Stock-Exchange

Spacewalk astronaut snaps Crew Dragon photo as possible return date named

Self-driving forklifts are here to revolutionize warehouses, for better or worse

Dr Disrespect breaks silence, claims no explanation from Twitch for ban

Turn 10 Studios bans Confederate flag in Forza Motorsport, Forza Horizon games

Hubble sees a cosmic bat flapping its wings deep in the Serpens Nebula

Bat Shadow (2018 Observation)

NASA wants your help to design a space toilet for the moon

NASA’s Lunar Loo Challenge

Facebook starts rolling out Dark Mode feature to iOS devices

Facebook Russia

iPhone 12 purchases will reportedly not include power adapter

Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite with $900 price tag reportedly in the works