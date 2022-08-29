We finally might know what Apple will call its AR/VR headset

We have been patiently waiting for Apple to drop its much-anticipated virtual reality headset, and now it seems we’re closer than ever. Apple filed some trademark names for its upcoming AR/VR headset, indicating it’s one step closer to launch.

The trademarks were filed simultaneously in the U.S., U.K., Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica, and Uruguay. The trademarks protect the names “Reality One,” “Reality Pro,” and “Reality Processor.” Apple used the same law firms it has used in the past in these countries to file the trademarks.

The trademark filings were all made under a shell corporation called Immersive Health Solutions LLC, which is itself owned by another shell corporation named The Corporation Trust Co. While Apple has neither confirmed nor denied the existence of an Apple AR/VR program, these filings follow closely on its trademark application for realityOS earlier this year, which was also filed under The Corporation Trust Co.

Apple’s entry into virtual reality represents the first new Apple hardware release in seven years, when the Apple Watch first dropped. It also represents a serious threat to Meta’s Quest VR line of business.

Meta’s Quest 2 line of VR headsets dominate the virtual reality market thanks to their ease of use and cheap price. While Apple’s AR/VR headset is expected to cost thousands, it could put a dent in Meta’s business model.

Rumors point to Apple releasing a headset that offers both augmented reality, or AR, and virtual reality, or VR. The AR setting would allow you to wear the headset out and about while seeing everything around you. However, there would be digital overlays you could potentially interact with, such as maps and messages. The VR mode would allow you to become fully immersed in VR, much like the Meta Quest 2.

We still have no idea when Apple will officially release this headset, or if Reality One or Reality Pro will be the final name. Apple could simply be protecting all possible names and there could be more coming in the future. We’ll just have to continue waiting.

Editors' Recommendations