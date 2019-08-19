Share

Google Pay is expanding its reach in transit. Google has announced that Google Pay users in Miami will soon be able to use their phones to tap-to-pay at turnstiles — making using the Miami-Dade Metrorail system that extra bit easier.

The new system will be available in all 23 stations in Miami, and can be used starting on Wednesday, August 19. Frequent riders on the transit system can even save money through Google Pay — the first two rides will come at $2.25 each, while the third will come at $1.15, which makes the total for the day $5.65. That’s the equivalent of the day pass — and any subsequent rides will be covered by that day pass. In other words, you don’t really have to think about whether or not you’ll need a day pass — you’ll just get it if you pay for it.

“Through our collaboration with Miami-Dade Transit and other public transportation systems around the world, we’re making it more convenient for commuters and visitors to get wherever they want to go,” said Prakash Hariramani, Director of Google Pay, in a statement. “No more waiting in long lines to purchase a ticket. Just unlock your phone, tap it once at the gate and breeze through with a paid fare.”

To use the new system, you’ll need a phone that supports Google Pay and has NFC built into it — however, most recent phones should work just fine. You’ll also need to make sure that Google Pay is set up with a valid credit or debit card.

The Miami-Dade Metrorail system isn’t the only public transportation system to support Google Pay. Previously, it was announced that some public transportation routes in New York City would be getting some support for Apple Pay and Google Pay. Only certain stations support the tech, but coverage is likely to be expanded over time.

Of course, Apple is working to support tap-to-pay in public transportation systems, too. In some cases, users can add their transportation cards to Apple Wallet, while with others you simply pay for rides using Apple Pay. Like Google Pay, it’s expected that different transportation systems will roll out wider support for this technology in the future — until eventually, users won’t need to carry their physical transportation cards at all.