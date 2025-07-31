Pixel 10 price leak reveals cost for all models, and a new foldable variant

What’s happened? A recent report claims to have revealed the Google Pixel 10 prices ahead of the official August 20 launch. It lists every storage variant and price option from the entry-level handset all the way up to the pricey Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and there’s good news for anyone thinking about picking up one of the upcoming handsets.
- According to Android Headlines, Google won’t be increasing prices for its latest flagship smartphone series over the Pixel 9 quartet it launched in 2024.
- If accurate, it would mean the Pixel 10 price would start at $799, the Pixel 10 Pro from $999, the 10 Pro XL from $1,199 and the 10 Pro Fold from $1,799.
- However, the leak also points to a new, even more expensive Pixel phone. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is reported to be offered with 1TB of storage for the first time, and a staggering $2,149 price tag. That would make it the most expensive Pixel phone ever.
|Google Pixel 10
|Rumored price
|128GB
|$799
|256GB
|$899
|Google Pixel 10 Pro
|128GB
|$999
|256GB
|$1,099
|512GB
|$1,219
|1TB
|$1,449
|Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
|256GB
|$1,199
|512GB
|$1,319
|1TB
|$1,549
|Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold
|256GB
|$1,799
|512GB
|$1,919
|1TB
|$2,149
This is important because: This is the first comprehensive Pixel 10 price leak we’ve seen, and if it rings true it will go against some previous reports that Google might raise prices of its flagship phone series this year.
- Considering the economical turbulence of 2025, and with tariffs still a bone of contention in markets around the world, the suggestion prices will remain the same for the Pixel 10 is positive news for fans.
- Foldable phones continue to demand a significant premium however, with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold price remaining high despite, although if these prices are accurate it will be cheaper than the newly released Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.
Why should I care? If you’re considering an upgrade to one of the new Pixel 10 series handsets, news of prices remaining the same as the 2024 series will be a big positive.
- And if you’re not after the very latest handset, with static launch pricing it means the Pixel 9 series should witness a generous discount to provide separation from the Pixel 10 devices.
- Plus, if you’re tempted by a book-style foldable, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold looks set to offer you a slightly more affordable entry-point versus the Z Fold 7.
Okay, what’s next? Well, we’re just a few weeks away from the Made by Google event on August 20, when all will be revealed – including the confirmed pricing for the Pixel 10 series. Fingers crossed this pricing leak is accurate.
- It’s not just Pixel handsets which will be arriving on August 20 though, here are the five big things we expect to see at the Pixel 10 event.