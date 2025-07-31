Pixel 10 price leak reveals cost for all models, and a new foldable variant

What’s happened? A recent report claims to have revealed the Google Pixel 10 prices ahead of the official August 20 launch. It lists every storage variant and price option from the entry-level handset all the way up to the pricey Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and there’s good news for anyone thinking about picking up one of the upcoming handsets.

According to Android Headlines, Google won’t be increasing prices for its latest flagship smartphone series over the Pixel 9 quartet it launched in 2024.

If accurate, it would mean the Pixel 10 price would start at $799, the Pixel 10 Pro from $999, the 10 Pro XL from $1,199 and the 10 Pro Fold from $1,799.

However, the leak also points to a new, even more expensive Pixel phone. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is reported to be offered with 1TB of storage for the first time, and a staggering $2,149 price tag. That would make it the most expensive Pixel phone ever.

Google Pixel 10 Rumored price 128GB $799 256GB $899 Google Pixel 10 Pro 128GB $999 256GB $1,099 512GB $1,219 1TB $1,449 Google Pixel 10 Pro XL 256GB $1,199 512GB $1,319 1TB $1,549 Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold 256GB $1,799 512GB $1,919 1TB $2,149

This is important because: This is the first comprehensive Pixel 10 price leak we’ve seen, and if it rings true it will go against some previous reports that Google might raise prices of its flagship phone series this year.

Considering the economical turbulence of 2025, and with tariffs still a bone of contention in markets around the world, the suggestion prices will remain the same for the Pixel 10 is positive news for fans.

Foldable phones continue to demand a significant premium however, with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold price remaining high despite, although if these prices are accurate it will be cheaper than the newly released Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Why should I care? If you’re considering an upgrade to one of the new Pixel 10 series handsets, news of prices remaining the same as the 2024 series will be a big positive.

And if you’re not after the very latest handset, with static launch pricing it means the Pixel 9 series should witness a generous discount to provide separation from the Pixel 10 devices.

Plus, if you’re tempted by a book-style foldable, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold looks set to offer you a slightly more affordable entry-point versus the Z Fold 7.

Okay, what’s next? Well, we’re just a few weeks away from the Made by Google event on August 20, when all will be revealed – including the confirmed pricing for the Pixel 10 series. Fingers crossed this pricing leak is accurate.