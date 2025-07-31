 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Pixel 10 price leak reveals cost for all models, and a new foldable variant

We might be about to see the most expensive Pixel phone ever

By
The Google Pixel 9 in green, pink, white, and black colors, all laying on a white table.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

What’s happened? A recent report claims to have revealed the Google Pixel 10 prices ahead of the official August 20 launch. It lists every storage variant and price option from the entry-level handset all the way up to the pricey Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and there’s good news for anyone thinking about picking up one of the upcoming handsets.

  • According to Android Headlines, Google won’t be increasing prices for its latest flagship smartphone series over the Pixel 9 quartet it launched in 2024.
  • If accurate, it would mean the Pixel 10 price would start at $799, the Pixel 10 Pro from $999, the 10 Pro XL from $1,199 and the 10 Pro Fold from $1,799.
  • However, the leak also points to a new, even more expensive Pixel phone. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is reported to be offered with 1TB of storage for the first time, and a staggering $2,149 price tag. That would make it the most expensive Pixel phone ever.
Google Pixel 10Rumored price
128GB$799
256GB$899
Google Pixel 10 Pro
128GB$999
256GB$1,099
512GB$1,219
1TB$1,449
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
256GB$1,199
512GB$1,319
1TB$1,549
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold
256GB$1,799
512GB$1,919
1TB$2,149

This is important because: This is the first comprehensive Pixel 10 price leak we’ve seen, and if it rings true it will go against some previous reports that Google might raise prices of its flagship phone series this year.

  • Considering the economical turbulence of 2025, and with tariffs still a bone of contention in markets around the world, the suggestion prices will remain the same for the Pixel 10 is positive news for fans.
  • Foldable phones continue to demand a significant premium however, with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold price remaining high despite, although if these prices are accurate it will be cheaper than the newly released Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.
Recommended Videos

Why should I care? If you’re considering an upgrade to one of the new Pixel 10 series handsets, news of prices remaining the same as the 2024 series will be a big positive.

  • And if you’re not after the very latest handset, with static launch pricing it means the Pixel 9 series should witness a generous discount to provide separation from the Pixel 10 devices.
  • Plus, if you’re tempted by a book-style foldable, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold looks set to offer you a slightly more affordable entry-point versus the Z Fold 7.

Okay, what’s next? Well, we’re just a few weeks away from the Made by Google event on August 20, when all will be revealed – including the confirmed pricing for the Pixel 10 series. Fingers crossed this pricing leak is accurate.

John McCann
John McCann
Managing Editor
John is Managing Editor at Digital Trends. He's been a consumer technology & automotive journalist for over a decade.
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Google Pixel 10: everything you need to know
We're expecting to see the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold very soon
Leaked render of Google Pixel 10 angled view from front and back.

The Google Pixel 10 launch is firmly on the horizon. A Made by Google event is scheduled for August 20, and when the keynote kicks off at 1pm ET (10am PT) we expect to be treated to a Pixel-packed fest.

The Google Pixel 9 has been enjoying its time in the sun, thanks to its stunning cameras, spectacular battery life, spontaneous use of Gemini AI, and a matte finish on par with the iPhone 16. We've also seen the affordable Pixel 9a launch, but it's high time for Google's next generation of phones.

Read more
Surprising Google Pixel 10 price leak suggests some handsets devices could be cheaper
Side profile of leaked Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold renders.

This week has seen a flurry of info about the upcoming Pixel 10 devices from Google, including information on their (possibly disappointing) cameras. That's in addition to information on the size of the Pixel 10 Fold, and an earlier leak showing a render of the base device. Now, a new report has information about the pricing of the devices as well -- though take the numbers with a grain of salt, as they may or may not be accurate.

According to a report from Android Headlines, the pricing for the Pixel 10 series will see some increases, some decreases, and some staying the same compared to the previous Pixel 9 models. The report claims to have data from a Google insider source, saying that the upcoming lineup will include a Pixel base model, two Pro models, a budget A model, and a foldable.

Read more
I hope the Pixel 10 Pro Fold camera is better than rumored, here’s why
The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold's camera module.

One of last year's best surprises was the redesigned Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Google’s second-generation folding phone fixed most of the challenges identified with the Pixel Fold and positioned it as the folding equivalent of the Pixel 9 Pro series.

Flagship performance, a squared design, and the iconic porcelain white colorway all helped the Pixel 9 Pro Fold to feel part of the current lineup rather than as a separate product range as Samsung did with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. 

Read more