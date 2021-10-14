Google is reentering the flagship segment this year with the launch of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on October 19. The devices will be powered by Google’s Tensor chipset, which is tipped to offer camera enhancements that can compete with the best smartphones on the market. The Pixel 6 lineup will also compete with the iPhones in terms of the number of operating system updates.

According to a new leak, the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will receive four major OS updates and five years of security patches. It comes from a tipster who goes by the pseudonym Snoopy on Twitter. They posted on Twitter, “Pixel 6 gets 4 OS Upgrades and 5 Years of Security Patches.” It reiterates the longer software support mentioned in the leaked marketing material by reliable leaker Evan Blass.

Google currently promises three years of updates for its Pixel devices, and it doesn’t guarantee continued support after the last major OS update. To recall, Samsung promised four years of major OS updates for select Galaxy smartphones, which is currently the most by any company in the Android space. In many ways, Google has fallen behind in the software support game, so it’s nice to see them coming back with a new benchmark for Android manufacturers to measure themselves against.

The Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro will be revealed at an official Pixel Fall Launch event. It will be livestreamed starting 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, October 19. Devices could go on sale starting October 28 and will likely be sold in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Japan, and Taiwan. It won’t be long before we get confirmation of all these various leaks.

