After months of leaks, Google confirmed that it’s hosting an event on October 19, where it plans to unveil its new Pixel phones, but the company might be doing a bit more than that. Yes, Google is launching the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro — and has not been shy about that fact. However, additional reports claim that Google could be launching a Pixel Fold, a Pixel Watch, and a new Pixel Pass service as well.

Where to watch the Pixel Fall launch event

The Pixel Fall Launch event is set for 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 19. You can watch it live right on Google’s Pixel event landing page. We’ll also be doing plenty of coverage of everything that gets announced, though, given the scale of the leaks, we aren’t expecting any big surprises.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

The stars of the show are obviously the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Google has already sort of launched them and shared a lot of information about them, but the company has kept some cards close to its vest, though leaks have come through regardless. We’ve compiled most of what’s come out about the Pixel 6 and Pixel Pro already, and they’re the only 100% confirmed products that Google is launching next week.

With large 6.4 and 6.7-inch screens, advanced camera systems, and funky colors, Google is leaning into the strength of its hardware in a way it didn’t with the Pixel 5 last year.

Pixel Pass

Google is also reportedly working on something called a Pixel Pass. This would be an amalgamation of offerings similar to Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program and the Apple One service into one offering from Google, as documents shared by tech YouTuber Brandon Lee show.

It appears to be a U.S. exclusive service and will combine YouTube Premium, Google’s Play Pass app and game subscription service, Google’s Fi cellular service, and Google One, as well as a Pixel phone financing plan.

Pixel Fold

Though it’s less likely to appear than the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Google is also speculated to be launching the so-called Pixel Fold, which would be its first foldable. It is not known if the Pixel Fold will actually be launching at this event, but a report from veteran leaker Evan Blass says that the device will be launched before the end of the year, making it likely. Google has reportedly been building Android 12.1 with enhanced foldable support, and the company is prone to pre-announcing its hardware before a final launch — as the Pixel 6 shows.

Pixel Watch

Also, heavily rumored but not quite a lock to show up is the alleged Pixel Watch. It has been anticipated for years, with leaked renders coming this year for Jon Prosser. Complicating matters, Google has also unveiled an update to the Wear OS experience this year in partnership with Samsung.

While Samsung’s version of Wear OS 3 is heavily Samsung flavored and branded as One UI Watch, it makes a lot of sense that Google would consider debuting its own smartwatch experience. Reports of chip shortages and potential delays mean that Google could simply announce the Pixel Watch and then ship it later. Whatever the case, it’s not long until October 19, and we can’t wait to see what Google will actually unveil.

