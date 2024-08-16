Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs. Pixel Fold: What’s new?

The successor to the 2023 Google Pixel Fold is the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which has a lot to offer over its predecessor other than just a longer name. If you have the first version, you might wonder if there are enough differences between the two phones to warrant an update. In this post, we’ll compare the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold to the Pixel Fold. There are some surprises, so take a look below.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs. Pixel Fold: specs

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Google Pixel Fold Size Folded: 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.5 mm Unfolded: 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.1 mm Folded: 139.7 x 79.5 x 12.1 mm Unfolded: 139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8 mm Weight 257 grams 283 grams Colors Obsidian, Porcelain Obsidian, Porcelain Displays 6.3-inch OLED (2424 x 1080) cover display 8-inch OLED (2152 x 2076) internal display Up to 120Hz refresh rate for both Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2Up to 2700 nits (peak brightness) 5.8-inch OLED (2092 x 1080) cover display 7.6-inch OLED (2208 x 1840) main display Up to 120Hz refresh rate for both Corning Gorilla Glass VictusUp to 1450 nits (peak brightness) Chipset Google Tensor G4 Titan M2 security coprocessor Google Tensor G2 Titan M2 security coprocessor RAM 16GB 12GB Storage 256GB or 512GB 256GB or 512GB Rear cameras 48-megapixel wide camera 10.5MP ultrawide 10.8MP 5x telephoto lens 48MP wide camera 10.8MP ultrawide camera 10.8MP telephoto camera, 5x optical zoom Selfie cameras 10MP front camera 10MP inner camera 9.5MP front camera 8MP inner camera Battery 4,650 mAh Up to 24 hours of battery life Up to 72-hour battery life with Extreme Battery Saver 4,821 mAh Up to 33 hours of battery life to 72 hours of battery life with Extreme Battery Saver Charging Fast charging up to 45W Wireless charging, Qi-certified Fast charging up to 30W Wireless charging, Qi-certified Software, upgrades Ships with Android 14 Seven years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates Shipped initially with Android 13 Five years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates Price From $1,799 From $1,799

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs. Pixel Fold: design

The main design difference between these two phones is that the newer one is the thinnest foldable you can buy, making it easier to fit into your pocket. It’s also noticeably smaller and lighter than its predecessor, weighing just 257 grams, which is nearly 30 grams lighter than the earlier model. However, it’s worth noting that the newer model is still somewhat heavy and weighs more than its chief competitor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which comes in at 239 grams.

When the first Pixel Fold was released, many people were concerned about its durability and longevity, especially considering the high price of these phones. However, our limited experience with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has already convinced us that Google has been listening and making improvements. This phone is easier to use with one hand, easier to grip, and overall more satisfying. Additionally, it doesn’t have the awkwardly narrow and tall design of Samsung’s foldable phones when folded. Another note: the newer model is also about the same thickness as the Pixel 9 Pro XL., which is an impressive feat.

One area where there has been no change is in the color choices. Like its predecessor, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is only available in Obsidian and Porcelain.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs. Pixel Fold: displays

The newest phone boasts larger and brighter displays, offering a significantly enhanced user experience, especially when using the device in tabletop mode for playing mobile games or enjoying a movie.

The cover display now measures 6.3 inches, while the internal display on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has been upgraded to 8 inches from the previous 7.6 inches. The cover display has a variable refresh rate of 60Hz to 120Hz, providing smoother visuals. It is specifically designed for tasks such as checking notifications, answering calls, and quick interactions when the phone is folded.

On the other hand, the 8-inch inner display comes with a Super Actua Flex display featuring an LTPO panel for efficient power consumption. This display offers a variable refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz, ensuring smooth scrolling and animations. It serves as the main display for immersive content consumption, multitasking, and productivity.

Despite the larger displays, the new phone is smaller and more portable,. The displays on the new foldable are safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which provides improved drop performance on rough surfaces like concrete compared to the earlier version of Gorilla Glass Victus.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs. Pixel Fold: cameras

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold has received several camera upgrades, although perhaps not as many as expected, given that the newer phone arrives two years after the first.

Google’s latest foldable features a 48-megapixel wide camera and a 10.8MP telephoto camera. The Pixel Fold’s 10.8MP sensor has been replaced by an ultrawide camera with a 10.5MP PD sensor with autofocus.

The newer phone includes 10MP front and 10MP inner cameras for the two selfie cameras, which are slightly better than the front-facing cameras on the previous model.

It’s difficult to determine how different the camera systems on the two phones are, besides raw specs, until lengthy hands-on tests are performed. For now, it’s basically educated guesses at best. What we do know, however, is that the original Pixel Fold did offer a good camera system, like all Pixels do, so we expect the same here.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs. Pixel Fold: performance and battery

Let’s discuss the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s performance and battery life. It’s powered by the Google Tensor G4 chipset, an improvement over the previous model’s Google Tensor G2. The new chipset features eight cores with eight threads, a maximum clock frequency of 3.10 GHz, and 16GB of memory, whereas the Google Tensor G2 had eight cores with eight threads and a maximum clock frequency of 2.85 GHz and supports 12GB of memory on the Pixel Fold.

Regrettably, this year’s Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, like its predecessor, only comes in 256GB or 512GB storage options. It’s 2024, and it would be great to see foldable phones with more onboard storage.

Due to its thinner design, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a smaller battery, resulting in a shorter time between charges. Although both phones can last at least 24 hours before needing a recharge, the new phone’s chipset is more efficient, so there should be noticeable improvements in this regard.

Regarding fast charging, the new phone supports 45-watt wired charging with compatible chargers and also features wireless charging.

It’s important to note that we haven’t had much time with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold yet, so we can’t confirm its battery performance. We weren’t impressed with the original model’s slow wireless charging, so we hope it has improved this time around.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs. Pixel Fold: software and updates

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to come with the latest Android 14 and is also anticipated to support the upcoming Android 15, which is set to be released before the end of the year. This phone will receive software updates and support from Google for an impressive seven years. The previous model initially had Android 13 and will only receive five years of OS software and updates.

Both foldable devices support a number of Google’s AI features, but the newer model is expected to have even more advanced features due to its updated specifications.

For instance, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold offers an advanced Magic Editor that allows users to change elements within their images, like removing objects, replacing the sky, or adjusting people’s poses. The new Add Me feature enables users to add themselves to a shot, even if they’re the ones taking the picture. With the Made You Look feature, the phone can play engaging sounds to capture children’s attention and encourage them to focus on the camera during a shot.

Users can also anticipate an improved voice assistant on the new Google foldable, thanks to Google Gemini, enhanced text recognition, advanced call screening technology, and more.

Undoubtedly, there are significant differences on paper between both models regarding software. However, thorough testing will be required to determine whether these improvements are truly impressive. It’s without a doubt, though, that future features will bypass the Pixel Fold while being supported on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs. Pixel Fold: Should you upgrade?

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold represents a significant advancement over its predecessor. Given its higher price, whether it’s worth upgrading primarily depends on your preference for a slightly improved camera system and larger displays. While improved internals are important, they may not be enough to warrant an upgrade.

If you’re interested in a Google Pixel Fold with a more radical design and additional color options, it’s advisable to wait. Whether this means waiting another year or two is uncertain.

Lastly, let’s talk about AI. Google, Samsung, and Apple are fully committed to integrating AI into our daily lives through smart devices. While the original Pixel Fold has some AI support, it lacks the extent of AI features in the newer model. The gap between both models regarding AI capabilities will likely widen with software updates. Therefore, if you’re particularly interested in AI and want access to the latest and most excellent tools, upgrading to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and retiring your earlier model would be a sensible decision.