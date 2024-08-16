 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro: Which should you buy?

By
Google Pixel 9 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro.
Digital Trends

Google has just unveiled the next generation of Pixel devices with the Pixel 9 series. This lineup now has four phones, similar to Apple’s own iPhone lin. They are the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Now that Google has brought back the XL version, the Pixel 9 Pro is a smaller version of the Pro flagship. So how does it compare to Apple’s own device of a similar nature, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro? Let’s take a look.

Recommended Videos

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro: specs

Google Pixel 9 Pro Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Dimensions 152.8 x 72 x 8.5 mm

6 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches

 146.6 x 70.6 x 8.25 mm

5.77 x 2.78 x 0.32 inches
Weight 199 grams

7 ounces

 187 grams

6.60 ounces
Display 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display

1280 x 2856 resolution at 495 ppi

120Hz refresh rate

2000 nits (HDR)/3000 nits (peak)

 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display

2556 by 1179 resolution at 460 ppi

120Hz refresh rate

1600 nits (HDR)/2000 nits (peak)
Durability Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

IP68

 Ceramic Shield

IP68
Colors Rose Quartz

Hazel

Obsidian

Porcelain

 Black Titanium

White Titanium

Blue Titanium

Natural Titanium
Processor Google Tensor G4 Apple A17 Pro
RAM 16GB 8GB
Storage 128GB

256GB

512GB

1TB

 128GB

256GB

512GB

1TB
Software Android 14 iOS 17
Updates Seven years of OS, Feature Drops, and security updates At least five years or more
Rear cameras 50-megapixel main, f/1.68, 82-degree FOV

48MP ultrawide, f/1.7, 123-degree FOV

48MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom, f/2.8, 22-degree FOV

 48MP main, f/1.78

12MP ultrawide, f/2.2

12MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, f/2.8
Front camera 42MP with autofocus

f/2.2 aperture

103-degree ultrawide FOV

 12MP TrueDepth camera

f/1.9 aperture
Battery 4,700mAh 3,274mAh
Charging 30W fast charging (50% in 30 minutes)

23W fast wireless charging

Reverse wireless

 30W fast charging (50% in 30 minutes)

15W wireless charging

4.5W reverse wireless
Price Starts at $999 Starts at $999

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro: design and display

The Google Pixel 9 Pro standing upright on a table.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Google took a page from Apple this year regarding some elements of the Pixel 9 lineup’s design. It seems that ever since Apple went with the flat edges with the iPhone 12, a lot of competitors have followed suit, including Google.

The Pixel 9 Pro now features flattened edges on the frame, just like the iPhone 15 Pro. However, the corners are more rounded on the Pixel 9 Pro. The Google phone also has a revamped camera bar from previous generations, which is now an elongated capsule that houses a triple lens camera system. Rather than extending into the edges of the frame, the new camera bar ends just short of the edges.

For the Pixel 9 Pro, Google went with a glossy frame, which does give it a more “premium” look, but is also more prone to fingerprints and smudges. The back glass has a matte finish, however, which should reduce the amount of smudges and fingerprints. The Pixel 9 Pro uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for improved durability.

The Pixel 9 Pro is available in four colors: Rose Quartz, Hazel, Obsidian, and Porcelain.

Blue Titanium (left) and Natural Titanium iPhone 15 Pros on a concrete bench.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

The design of the iPhone 15 Pro is similar to previous years, but Apple did make some nice changes. The iPhone 15 Pro switched to a titanium frame instead of stainless steel, making the device a bit more lightweight. The titanium frame also has a brushed metal look, rather than polished. The edges are still flat, the back glass is a matte finish, and the camera module remains unchanged.

For the front glass, Apple uses its proprietary Ceramic Shield. For the entire iPhone 15 lineup, Apple switched over to USB-C from Lightning, making the iPhone 15 Pro one of the first iPhones with USB-C, Apple also switched out the silent/ring toggle for the brand new Action button, which is exclusively on the Pro models.

As far as displays, the Google Pixel 9 Pro has a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED panel that features thinner and more uniform bezels than its predecessor. It has a resolution of 1280 x 2856 at 495 pixels per inch (ppi) and a dynamic refresh rate between 1Hz and120Hz. In terms of brightness, it can reach up to 2000 nits for HDR content and 3000 nits peak brightness. It has a small hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera.

The iPhone 15 Pro sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 2556 x 1179 resolution at 460 ppi. It uses Apple’s ProMotion display technology with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. In terms of brightness, it’s typically 1,000 nits, 1,600 nits for HDR content, and 2,000 nits peak. Apple introduced the new Dynamic Island on the iPhone 15 Pro, which changes size and shape depending on content, and also hides the front-facing TrueDepth camera.

The iPhone 15 has four color options to pick from: Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium, Black Titanium, and White Titanium.

Winner: Tie

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro: cameras

A close-up of the camera on the Google Pixel 9 Pro.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

If you want a smartphone with a great camera, both of these have some pretty impressive specs, but one definitely edges out the other.

The Pixel 9 Pro has a triple camera system on that revised camera module. It sports a 50-megapixel Octa PD wide camera with f/1.68 aperture and an 82-degree field of view (FOV), as well as a 48MP Quad PD ultrawide lens with f/1.7 aperture and a 123-degree FOV, and a 48MP Quad PD telephoto camera with f/2.8 aperture and a 22-degree FOV with 5x optical zoom. For the front facing camera, it is a 42MP Dual PD with autofocus, f/2.2 aperture, and 103-degree ultrawide FOV.

The back of a blue iPhone 15 Pro.
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

On the iPhone 15 Pro, we have a triple lens camera system as well, but with slightly less impressive numbers. It has a 48MP main wide camera with f/1.78 aperture, 12MP ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture, and 12MP telephoto with f/2.8 aperture and only 3x optical zoom. The front-facing camera is only 12MP with f/1.9 aperture.

While the iPhone 15 Pro Max has the new periscope telephoto lens, Apple could not include that on the smaller Pro due to size constraints.

Again, the iPhone 15 Pro doesn’t take bad photos, but when you look at the specs on paper, the Pixel 9 Pro definitely outclasses it. Of course, this is based on early impressions, so that may change when we’ve had more hands-on time with the Pixel 9 Pro.

Winner: Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro: performance

The back of the Google Pixel 9 Pro in someone's hand.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Both Google and Apple use custom processors that they’ve developed in-house for their respective devices.

Inside the Google Pixel 9 Pro is the new Tensor G4 chip from Google, as well as 16GB RAM. You can also choose from four different storage capacities: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

This would be the first time that there is 16GB of RAM in a Pixel phone, as Google previously capped it at 12GB. The reason for the bump in RAM across the board is due to all of the new AI features and tools integrated into the software, as AI requires a lot of power to run.

Blue Titanium iPhone 15 Pro showing home screen with custom icons.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

The iPhone 15 Pro uses Apple’s A17 Pro chip and has 8GB RAM, and storage sizes range from 128GB up to 1TB.

While the iPhone 15 Pro has half the RAM of the Pixel 9 Pro, it is the most RAM that Apple has put in an iPhone so far, as all previous iPhones only had 6GB RAM. The 8GB RAM that is in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max also make these the only existing iPhone models that are capable of running Apple Intelligence, which is Apple’s suite of AI features coming in iOS 18.

In our time with the iPhone 15 Pro it became clear the A17 Pro chip gives it plenty of power and performance, as we’ve never had issues using it daily. Everything is fast and snappy, launching and switching between apps is seamless, and scrolling is as smooth as it can be.

We need more time with the Pixel 9 Pro to determine the performance capabilities of the Tensor G4 chip, but we hope it’s an improvement over last year’s Tensor G3.

At the moment, it’s hard to say whether either one of these devices will have an upper hand, but Apple has traditionally had stronger processors over time. We’re going to give it to Apple until we’ve had more time with the Pixel.

Winner: Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro: software and updates

The Google Pixel 9 Pro with its display on.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

On the software side of things, it’s night and day here. One is Android, the other is iOS. It really comes down to your preference.

The Pixel 9 Pro comes with Android 14 out of the box, but Android 15 is just on the horizon. This does make it the first time that the latest Pixel does not come with the newest version of Android, so it’s an unprecedented change.

Despite that, Google will still bundle in some cool software tricks for the Pixel 9 line, including the Pixel 9 Pro. With the Tensor G4 and 16GB RAM, the Pixel 9 Pro will be able to run Gemini Nano with multimodality, which means it can understand text, image, audio, and speech inputs all together. Gemini will also the be the default assistant through Gemini Live, and it will feel more natural to have a conversation with than Google Assistant.

Other software goodies include a new Add Me feature with the camera. This lets you add yourself into a group photo by taking two photos (one with you in it). Add Me then merges both images into a composite one where everyone is present. There will also be a new Auto Frame in the Magic Editor, which can recompose a photo to improve the overall composition. There will even be a standalone Pixel Screenshots app, separating your screenshots from your other photos. They’re searchable too.

Google promises seven years of OS upgrades, feature drops, and security patches.

An iPhone 15 Pro Max running iOS 18, showing its home screen.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The iPhone 15 Pro currently has iOS 17, but it will get iOS 18 once that arrives later in the fall. Though Apple hasn’t yet said how long the iPhone 15 Pro will be supported, most Apple devices last at least five or more years.

Apple is making a lot of changes with iOS 18 this year, especially with the addition of Apple Intelligence. If you get an iPhone 15 Pro now, you’ll be able to utilize Apple Intelligence tools like text summarization, priority notifications, writing tools, a much smarter Siri with on-screen contextual awareness, and multimodal requests. There will even be ChatGPT integration.

There are also some big non-AI features coming in iOS 18. This includes even better home screen customization where you can place apps and widgets anywhere on the grid, lock screen shortcut customization, a revamped Control Center, RCS support in iMessage, and more.

But again, these iOS 18 features aren’t readily available yet, as the iPhone 15 Pro comes with iOS 17 at the moment. It will be able to be updated to iOS 18 once that launches in the fall, alongside the new iPhone 16 line. But for now, that gives the Pixel an edge.

Winner: Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro: battery and charging

The USB-C port on the Google Pixel 9 Pro.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Pixel 9 Pro has a fairly large 4,700mAh battery, which Google says should last over 24 hours on a single charge. If you use Extreme Battery Saver, that can be stretched out to about 100 hours.

For charging, the Pixel 9 Pro has fast charging up to 30 watts, which gives you about 50% in 30 minutes. There is also fast wireless charging around 23W, and Battery Share reverse wireless charging.

Battery settings on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Apple typically doesn’t release specific numbers for batteries on its devices, and instead relyies on real-world use to measure the metric. But the iPhone 15 Pro has a 3274mAh battery inside, which is quite small compared to the Pixel 9 Pro’s. It definitely does not get over 24 hours of battery life, as it’s very common to need to charge it at some point during the day.

Even though Apple switched over to USB-C with the iPhone 15 Pro, it did not improve charging speeds. It still has about 30W fast charging, so you get about 50% in 30 minutes. Wireless charging is 15W and reverse wireless is 4.5W.

This is a tough category to score, as we haven’t had much time to play with the Pixel 9 Pro yet. The Pixel 8 Pro was a winner where battery life was concerned, but Google can be a little inconsistent in this metric, so we’re going to keep this as a tie — for now.

Winner: Tie

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro: verdict

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL next to the Google Pixel 8 Pro.
The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL (from left), Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Ajay Kumar / Digital Trends

Considering that the Apple iPhone 15 Pro is last year’s iPhone, the Google Pixel 9 Pro is looking like a better buy at this point in time. With Apple set to have its own iPhone 16 event in about a month, the iPhone 15 Pro is a bit outdated at this point.

The Pixel 9 Pro is shaping up to be a great choice, especially for those who have been wanting a smaller Pixel Pro phone. The revamped design is a breath of fresh air for the Pixel 9 lineup, and Google did a great job with the color choices.

Those who also want a powerful phone should pick up the Pixel 9 Pro. The Tensor G4 chip sounds promising, and for the first time, the Pixel 9 Pro will have 16GB RAM, which should mean great performance, especially with all the AI tools. The triple lens camera is also a big upgrade.

If you’re looking for a new phone right now, then you can’t go wrong with the Pixel 9 Pro, especially if you prefer smaller phones.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL solves my biggest issue with Pixel phones
Someone holding a Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.

The next round of Google Pixel devices is here. We now have four phones for the Pixel 9 lineup: the base model Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This lineup wasn't a huge surprise, given the considerable number of leaks in the weeks leading up to the event, but it's now official.

With four phones in the Pixel family this year, Google's approach is similar to that of Apple with its iPhone lineup. This is also the first time that Google has brought back the "XL" moniker, which was last used with the Pixel 4 XL in 2019. Though it may feel like the Pixel 9 lineup is a bit crowded now, I think it’s great that Google is finally giving us a choice with the Pro model.
Not all power users want big phones
The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL (from left), Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Ajay Kumar / Digital Trends

Read more
Google Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 8: Do you really need to upgrade?
The Google Pixel 8 next to the Google Pixel 9.

Google has just wrapped up its Made by Google August event, where it revealed the new Pixel 9 series. This time around, Google is launching four phones at once: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

But if you already have a Google Pixel 8, do you really need to upgrade to the Google Pixel 9? Let’s break it all down here.
Google Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 8: specs

Read more
Is the Google Pixel 9 waterproof?
The Google Pixel 9 in green, pink, white, and black colors, all laying on a white table.

A whole lot is going on with the new Google phones. The latest Pixel launch includes four phones, better cameras, a new processor, and a bunch of AI features. The new Tensor G4 powers the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. These phones are built to last long, with seven years of software upgrade promises and Pixel Drop updates.

However, to last that long, a phone needs to be physically capable of being resistant to harmful materials, including water and dust. Both of these can damage your phone, sometimes requiring you to replace a device. That’s why some level of dust and water resistance is important. So do the newest Pixel phones have waterproofing?
Is the Google Pixel 9 waterproof?

Read more