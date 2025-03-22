Google Pixel 9a vs. Pixel 9: Another close call

Table of Contents Table of Contents Google Pixel 9a vs. Pixel 9: specs Google Pixel 9a vs. Pixel 9: design Google Pixel 9a vs. Pixel 9: display Google Pixel 9a vs. Pixel 9: performance Google Pixel 9a vs. Pixel 9: software and features Google Pixel 9a vs. Pixel 9: cameras Google Pixel 9a vs. Pixel 9: battery and charging Google Pixel 9a vs. Pixel 9: price and availability Google Pixel 9a vs. Pixel 9: verdict

Google has announced its newest affordable A-series entry, the Google Pixel 9a, and it’s once again hitting it out of the park with a device that offers so much it feels wrong to think of it as a budget phone.

Nevertheless, it’s coming in at the same $499 price tag as its predecessor, last year’s Pixel 8a, making it the best money you can spend on a budget. The camera system continues to run circles around anything else in its price range, and it packs in the same silicon and display as the mainstream Pixel 9. Plus, it’s got a sporty new design.

There’s enough in the Pixel 9a to question whether the Pixel 9 is worth the extra $300. For some, the answer may be that it’s not, but there are still some significant ways the more expensive flagship sets itself apart and delivers great value in its own way. Let’s dig in and see how the two compare.

Google Pixel 9a vs. Pixel 9: specs

Google Pixel 9a Google Pixel 9 Dimensions 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9 mm (6.1 x 2.9 x 0.4 inches) 1152.8 x 72.0 x 8.5 mm (6.0 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches) Weight 186 grams (6.6 ounces) 198 grams (7 ounces) Display 6.3-inch Actua OLED display, 1080 x 2424 resolution at 422 ppi, 60-120Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits (HDR)/2700 nits (peak) 6.3-inch Actua OLED display, 1080 x 2424 resolution at 422 ppi, 60-120Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits (HDR)/2700 nits (peak) Durability Corning Gorilla Glass 3, IP68 Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, IP68 Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, Peony Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, Peony Processor Google Tensor G4 Google Tensor G4 RAM 8GB 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB Software Android 15 Android 14 Updates Seven years of OS, Feature Drops, and security updates Seven years of OS, Feature Drops, and security updates Rear cameras 48MP main, f/1.7, 82-degree FOV

13MP ultrawide, f/2.2, 120-degree FOV 50MP main, f/1.68, 82-degree FOV

48MP ultrawide, f/1.7, 123-degree FOV Front camera 13MP, f/2.2

96-degree ultrawide FOV 10.5MP with autofocus, f/2.2 aperture, 95-degree ultrawide FOV Battery 5,100mAh 4,700mAh Charging 23W fast charging

7.5W Qi wireless charging 27W fast charging

15W fast wireless charging

12W Qi wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging Price Starts at $499 Starts at $799

Google Pixel 9a vs. Pixel 9: design

There’s a good chance 2024 will be remembered as the year that Android phone makers embraced their flat sides — literally. After years of lessening curvy screens and rounded sides, big players like Samsung, Google, and even OnePlus decided that flat was where it was at. The iPhone 12 had already gone down this road in 2020, so the others presumably figured enough time had passed that they wouldn’t simply look like they were mindlessly following Apple’s lead.

The Google Pixel 9 lineup went with flat screens and flat sides in August, so we weren’t too surprised to find the Pixel 9a adopting the same style. However, it’s doing so with an unusual twist: no camera bump.

It’s a look that’s almost unsettling. After all, bulbous smartphone camera arrays have become so much the norm that seeing a phone with an entirely flat back feels wrong somehow. Nevertheless, there it is, and we can’t argue that it makes the Pixel 9a stand out not for what it has but for what it lacks.

For Google, it’s also the final move away from the iconic camera bar that’s graced its phones since the Pixel 6. The camera bar was a decidedly Google aesthetic, but it was practical as well as elegant since it prevented an uncased Pixel from rocking around like an awkward turtle when placed face-up. The Pixel 9 already dropped the full-width camera bar in favor of a nearly edge-to-edge bump, but the Pixel 9a doesn’t need to go there since there’s no bump at all. Instead, we get a pill-shaped window just large enough for the two cameras with an LED flash on the outside.

Despite the new look, the Pixel 9a still follows in the footsteps of its predecessor when it comes to materials. The front glass is still only Gorilla Glass 3, and the back is a matte plastic, compared to the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both sides of the Pixel 9. However, the Pixel 9a does gain an IP68 dust and water resistance rating that better matches the Pixel 9 and other flagship models.

While the Pixel 9 gets a slight edge in durability, both phones feature unique designs and fun colors, so we’re calling this one a tie.

Winner: Tie

Google Pixel 9a vs. Pixel 9: display

Google has raised the bar for the Google Pixel 9a in more ways than just the design. This year’s budget model also sports an identical screen to its pricier sibling. The Pixel 9a and Pixel 9 have the same 6.3-inch Actua display with a 60–120Hz refresh rate, 2424 x 1080 resolution, and 1,800-nit HDR brightness that peaks at 2,700 nits for outdoor use. Still, it’s worth mentioning that we found the brightness of the Pixel 9 to be underwhelming in bright outdoor conditions, so we don’t expect the Pixel 9a to work any miracles here.

That’s a nice boost over last year’s Pixel 8a, which only came in at 6.1 inches and 2,000 nits of peak brightness and should match the Pixel 9 in visual quality. The more modern Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the Pixel 9 technically provides slightly better visual quality thanks to lower reflectivity, marginally higher transparency, and better smudge resistance. However, the differences here are subtle enough that we don’t think most people will notice with the naked eye. If you plan to spend a lot of time in direct sunlight, the Pixel 9 may have slightly less glare, but we think you’ll be better off slapping on a quality matte screen protector in either case.

Winner: Tie

Google Pixel 9a vs. Pixel 9: performance

As with past models, the Google Pixel 9a gains Google’s latest in-house silicon, the Tensor G4 chip, which puts it on the same performance level as the rest of the Pixel 9 lineup.

The Tensor G4 has proven itself ready for prime time, finally resolving nearly all of the problems that plagued earlier generations of the chip. When placed under heavier loads, the Tensor G2 tended to run excessively hot and drain battery like nobody’s business, holding back earlier Pixel phones from reaching their full potential, especially for gaming. The Tensor G3 was a significant step ahead, and the Tensor G4 finally frees itself of those limitations.

The Pixel 9 has run smoothly for us without generating any unexpected heat, and the power consumption is far more consistent and stable. The user experience is fluid and smooth; every app we’ve thrown at it performs well. We don’t expect the Pixel 9a to perform any differently.

Nevertheless, one subtle difference could affect those who plan to multitask or run more resource-hungry apps. The Pixel 9a only comes with 8GB of RAM, while the Pixel 9 packs in 12GB. That gives it enough of an edge that we feel the Pixel 9 deserves a win here for performance, and it also makes a difference for AI features (which we’ll talk about in a moment), but we also think that most folks will find 8GB to be more than sufficient for everyday use.

Winner: Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9a vs. Pixel 9: software and features

The Pixel 9a and Pixel 9 can both run Android 15, although Google’s newest phone ships with Android 15 pre-installed. The Pixel 9 arrived with Android 14, receiving the Android 15 update a few weeks after its launch.

That doesn’t matter much in the short term, but it does mean that the Pixel 9 has possibly already used up its first update to take it to Android 15. Google promises seven years of updates, not seven versions, so while it’s guaranteed to make it to at least Android 21 in 2030, whether it gets Android 22 the following year could depend on Google’s release schedule since its seven-year window will end in August. This won’t be a problem for the Pixel 9a, as it’s covered into early 2032.

Either way, both phones are on par today and will remain so for the foreseeable future. These have the typical “pure Android” experience that Google offers, with no other layers or skins like you’ll find on many other Android phones. However, that doesn’t mean that Google doesn’t provide its own unique features.

Chief among these is Google’s AI suite. Google has always led the way in machine learning, adopting AI before it became a buzzword and offering computational photography that provides some neat camera tricks, along with advanced editing tools like Magic Eraser. These have only expanded in recent years, adding a Magic Editor to the mix, along with Add Me and Best Take to use AI to insert yourself into photos and merge the best of several group shots so you can get one where everyone is looking at the camera with their eyes open.

Last year, Google ushered in the “Gemini era” on the Pixel 9 lineup by replacing Google Assistant with Gemini Live. This month, it officially retired its legacy assistant, so Gemini Live is now the way forward, not only for the Pixel lineup but for all future Android phones.

While the Pixel 9a shares most of the same AI features as the rest of the lineup, a few things are being held back. Some are due to memory constraints — the 8GB of RAM means it only gets the “extra extra small” (XXS) variant of the Gemini Nano 1.0 model for on-device AI processing, compared to the XS version on the Pixel 9. That puts it on par with last year’s Pixel 8, so it’s not so much that the Pixel 9a is being left behind as the Pixel 9 has moved ahead.

The practical upshot is that Gemini will be more responsive on the Pixel 9 since the Nano model has more room to stay in memory. On the Pixel 9a, it will be loaded on demand, which means it won’t feel quite as snappy when you summon it. The lesser model also isn’t multi-modal, which limits it to text processing, leaving out apps like Pixel Screenshots.

The bottom line is that if AI features are important to you, the Google Pixel 9 is the better pick. Not only will it give you the best that Google has to offer today — including a free year of Gemini Advanced that’s not included with the Pixel 9a — but the increased RAM means it’s better prepared for whatever new AI features Google adds in years to come.

Winner: Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9a vs. Pixel 9: cameras

Google’s Pixel phones have consistently produced excellent photos with relatively simple cameras. Computational photography is the key here, and Google has been doing it for years, so each new generation of Pixel advances the state of the art even further.

Nevertheless, the Pixel 9a continues the A-series tradition of trailing the more mainstream models in camera hardware. While the primary camera specs are close, the ultrawide lens on the Pixel 9a is a significant step back from the Pixel 9.

Specifically, the Pixel 9 has a 50-megapixel (MP) primary lens with an f/1.68 aperture, while the Pixel 9a reduces that to a 48MP f/1.7 sensor. Both have the same 82-degree field of view. On the other hand, the 48MP f/1.7 ultrawide is well ahead of the 13MP f/2.2 on the Pixel 9a.

In some ways, we appreciate that Google has dropped the Pixel 9a to a 48MP sensor this year. Last year’s 64MP sensor was a bit misleading and only proved that a higher megapixel count isn’t everything. It was a smaller sensor with a narrower aperture, delivering worse results than the 50MP sensor on the more expensive model.

The Pixel 9a and Pixel 9 share the same camera features, so the more affordable model doesn’t miss anything. Everything is here, from Astrophotography mode and Audio Magic Eraser to Magic Editor and Super Res Zoom.

While the Pixel 9 will undoubtedly produce better photos and likely excel in lower light situations, the Pixel 9a shouldn’t be dismissed too quickly. We’ll have to reserve final judgment until we’ve put it through some shoot-offs, but Google’s A-series phones have always been the best smartphone cameras you can get in their price range, and we don’t expect this year’s model to break that trend.

Winner: Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9a vs. Pixel 9: battery and charging

The Pixel 9a packs in a 5,100mAh battery compared to a 4,700mAh cell in the Pixel 9, which should theoretically give it a slightly longer run time. Neither phone is likely to offer two-day battery life, but the Pixel 9 had more than enough in the tank for a full day of demanding use with room to spare, with a 30-minute gaming session of Asphalt Legends Unite only draining around 5% of the battery.

While the battery life for the Pixel 9a will likely be very similar since it uses the same screen and Tensor G4 chip, the Pixel 9 comes out ahead with faster 27W wired charging that will get you up to just over 50% in 30 minutes, compared to 23W charing on the Pixel 9a. The Pixel 9 also supports wireless charging at up to 15W if you use the Pixel Stand or 12W from a standard Qi charger, plus reverse wireless charging. The Pixel 9a caps out at 7.5W wireless charging and lacks reverse charging support.

Winner: Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9a vs. Pixel 9: price and availability

Google’s Pixel 9a will be released in early April and priced the same as its predecessor: $499 for the base 128GB model or $559 for the 256GB version. This year’s colors are Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, and Peony. Google has not yet provided a specific release date.

The Pixel 9 was released in August 2024 and costs $799 for the 128GB version or $899 for the 256GB version—a $100 price bump over the previous year’s Pixel 8. It’s available directly from Google and most major retailers and carriers and comes in Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, and Peony.

Google Pixel 9a vs. Pixel 9: verdict

The ultimate choice between the Google Pixel 9a and Pixel 9 will come down to how much money you’re willing to spend. Both phones deliver great value at their respective price points.

The Pixel 9a is one of the best phones you can get for $500. It takes really good pictures unmatched for a phone in its price range, while offering the same screen and processor as Google’s more expensive flagship phones.

Nevertheless, the Pixel 9 packs in enough upgrades to justify spending $300 more — if you need those features. This includes 12GB of RAM that powers more advanced on-device AI tools and adds some future-proofing, a noticeably better camera system, faster charging, and a classier glass-backed design.

You can’t go wrong with either phone, but the Pixel 9a delivers enough that many folks will want to do some soul (and wallet) searching to decide if what the Pixel 9 offers justifies its higher price tag for their individual needs.