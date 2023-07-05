 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

This Pixel Fold durability test is one of the worst I’ve seen

Nadeem Sarwar
By
Broken Google Pixel Fold.
Lord, this is painful to see to the tune of $1,800! JerryRigEveything

Google’s first foldable phone, the Google Pixel Fold, has left a pretty solid first impression. Not just because it’s a Pixel — with all its camera and software goodness — that can also pull off a foldable trick. Instead, Google really surprised with sleek hardware that is exquisitely thin.

In Google’s own words, the Pixel Fold has a “thinner profile than any other foldable phone” while also offering the “most durable hinge out there.” But it looks like all the effort that went into achieving a svelte profile also took a toll on the phone’s durability — specifically, its frame.

Recommended Videos

JerryRigEverything recently put the Pixel Fold through his brutal durability test, and it failed the stress and bend test quite spectacularly. While the hinge held its own against aggressive dust exposure and external pressure, it was the metallic frame that bent and broke near the antenna line. And it did so from all sides.

Related

Now, you likely won’t face a scenario in real life where you need to open the phone and apply pressure on its hinge ridge from the opposite end. But you might want to be careful about keeping the phone open and mistakenly placing a heavy object over it. Or maybe, just sitting on it.

Foldable phones are notoriously fragile, and even a small misalignment in the hinge parts or the frame could permanently impair it. Either the phone refuses to fully open, or the display gives up — or sometimes, both, without any signs of visible external damage.

Samsung’s foldable phones held their own against JerryRigEverything’s stress tests thanks to a robust frame and solid hinge mechanism. But the Pixel Fold has more problems than just a fragile frame prone to breaking under practical stress. To start, the surrounding metallic frame can be seen bending and breaking alongside both axes.

Unlike its Samsung rival, the Pixel doesn’t appear to have a locking mechanism to prevent the phone from unfolding in the reverse direction or beyond its natural 180-degree form factor. But there’s still a threshold, and once it’s pushed beyond that, the Pixel Fold refuses to close shut even in its natural half-rotation cycle.

With the frame breaking spectacularly, even the battery pack on that side bent, which is yet another serious hazard.

All this fragility — just to achieve a thin form factor!

So, here’s our word of advice. If you spent $1,800 on Google’s shiny foldable, make sure to handle it delicately and pay special attention to it in unfolded form — because that’s when it’s susceptible to stress-induced damage.

Google Pixel Fold in Obsidian open at Pixar Pier.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

But there’s more to the Pixel Fold durability woes than a majestic failure in a simulated durability test. Multiple buyers and journalists have reported that their Pixel Fold’s screen gave up out of nowhere and that the hinge makes odd noises when the phone is unfolded or closed.

Google proudly says that the Pixel Fold is “the thinnest of its kind on the market” and also made special mention of the “heavy-duty stainless steel” that went into making the hinge. But it seems Google should also have paid attention to the rest of the frame’s integrity instead of relentlessly pursuing the thinness vanity.

After all, buyers would prefer a slightly thicker phone that doesn’t give up in a few months under slight pressure rather than picking a $1,800 looker that is uncannily susceptible to such nasty damage.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
I love the Google Pixel Tablet — but there’s a catch
Google Pixel Tablet in white, attached to the dock.

Since arriving in my home, the Google Pixel Tablet has revealed itself to be my ultimate smart home display. It's done so by performing all the usual tasks I expect from one, plus nailing functions my previous smart display wasn’t very good at.

The trouble is, I could totally do without all the disappointing Android tablet stuff. And as such, it's proof these two-in-one products are really hard to get right.
One half of the Pixel Tablet is great

Read more
This isn’t an AirPod — it’s a wearable unlike any I’ve seen before
A person wearing the Stat Health Stat in-ear wearable.

We’re used to seeing people with devices in their ears, whether it’s Apple AirPods, other true wireless earbuds, or hearing aids. But the tiny Stat in-ear wearable is something very different from all these, and despite its small size, it has the potential to meaningfully change the lives of millions of people.

Digital Trends spoke to Daniel Lee — co-founder and CEO of Stat Health — about this transformative product and who it will help, the innovative way the company has chosen to power it, and how it could pave the way to something even greater in the future.
What is the Stat wearable?
Daniel Lee, co-founder and CEO of Stat Health Stat Health

Read more
OnePlus V Fold: rumored price and release date, news, and more
Purported front and rear view of the OnePlus V Fold

There have been rumors that OnePlus has been working on a foldable phone for several years, but now we have official confirmation that the OnePlus V Fold is real and actually in the works. While the company has been pretty tight-lipped when it comes to official details, there have been numerous leaks and rumors regarding the specs and design of the phone, so we already have an idea of what to expect from it.

There's no need for you to scour the internet in search of all of the prerelease information regarding the OnePlus V Fold because we've put together this article that will tell you everything you need to know about it. Here's what we know about the OnePlus V Fold so far.
OnePlus V Fold: design

Read more