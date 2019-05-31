Digital Trends
Mobile

Google finally updates the Play Store app with its new white-background design

Christian de Looper
By

Slowly but surely, Google has been rolling out updates to its main apps to give them a smooth white background. So far, the likes of Android Messages, Google Calendar, Google Photos, and more have all gotten the new design style. Now, at long last, it’s finally the Google Play Store app’s turn.

As mentioned, the Google Play Store app now has an all-white background, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg in terms of changes. It also offers dedicated tabs at the bottom for Games, Apps, Movies & TV, and Books. Notably, there’s no Music tab from the Play Store, likely because of the fact that Google Play Music is being replaced by YouTube Music.

In general, the app looks a little more friendly. Corners have been rounded on many of the different design elements, including buttons and some of the app icons. It seems like not all of the app icons have the new rounded icon, but we expect Google to smooth that out and make it a little more consistent over the next few days. App pages themselves have also been slightly redesigned. The pages are now a little better at highlighting app ratings and screenshots of the app. The progress bar for downloading and installing an app has also been replaced with a circle around the app icon.

It might seem like a small change, but the font of Google Play has also been changed. The font matches the font Google has been using in the rest of its apps, and it looks a little more modern and sleek.

The interface looks a lot more modern. While the previous design looked great when it launched, things like shadows and pointed corners feel a little out of date at this point. Not only that, but it’s nice to see the app being brought in line with the rest of Google’s apps, which helps make Android in general feel a little more unified.

In case you’re not yet seeing the new design, make sure you’re on version 15.1.24, or simply wait a few days — the update should make its way to your phone soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: News, features, and rumors
Up Next

Digital Trends Live: Amazon's cell phone plans, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens
alienware m15 r2 review hands on feat
Product Review

The new Alienware m15 proves gaming laptops don’t have to look tacky

The Alienware m15 has received a significant overhaul in its second generation. With a design aesthetic carried over from the Area-51m, the m15 R2 entrenches this direction for Alienware’s brand.
Posted By Luke Larsen
asus zenbook pro duo computex ux581 video editing
Computing

From dual screens to wood finishes: The 4 weirdest laptops at Computex

Laptop designs are about to get more exciting. Intel showed off two new dual-screen concepts at Computex, while Asus debuted its ZenBook Pro Duo with a massive Touch Bar-inspired secondary display made to enhance your workflow.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
huawei p30 pro
Mobile

Huawei catches a break, gets welcomed back into the Wi-Fi Alliance club

The U.S. Commerce Department has added Huawei to its "Entity List." Google, Intel, and ARM are all confirmed or rumored to be ceasing business with the company, which may have disastrous effects on Huawei.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit, Andy Boxall
2nd gen chromecast news google 2015 unlimited entertainment bg
Home Theater

Get the most out of your Chromecast with these handy tips

Google's Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra are the ultimate budget-friendly streaming devices for cord cutters. We've put together a list of our favorite tips and tricks to help you get the most out of your Chromecast.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Simon Cohen
moto z4
Mobile

Moto Z4 vs. Moto Z3 vs. Moto Z2 Force: Is the newest Moto Z the best Moto Z?

The Moto Z4 has been announced, and it comes with the same Moto Mods as previous Moto Z flagships, which means it's up against them when you're looking to invest in a Moto flagship. Which one is best for you?
Posted By Mark Jansen
Apple AirPods
Home Theater

How to use Apple’s truly wireless AirPods with every device you own

Apple's truly wireless AirPods make listening to music and making calls a breeze thanks to their wire-free design and Siri compatibility, but is that all they can do? Here's a comprehensive guide to using these wireless earbuds.
Posted By Simon Cohen
test sprint 5g lg v50 thinq htc hub dsc 0083 cropped
Mobile

We tested Sprint’s 5G. It might not be worth an upgrade yet

Sprint has launched its 5G network, and its CEO is calling it the largest initial coverage footprint in the country. We flew down to Dallas to test it out using LG’s V50 ThinQ and HTC’s 5G Hub, both of which will be available May 31…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Beats Solo3 Wireless
Deals

Pick up a pair of Beats Solo3 wireless headphones for 50% off

Despite their premium price tags, these bass-heavy cans are hot for a reason, and if you’re in for a pair, then now’s your chance: ITechDeals has the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones on sale for 50% off right now for a limited time only.
Posted By Lucas Coll
google maps expands speed limit and camera feature globally
Cars

Google Maps’ Waze-like speed-camera feature rolls into 40 more countries

After a limited launch earlier this year, Google Maps has expanded a feature that shows drivers the location of speed cameras, as well as information on speed limits. Motorists in more than 40 countries can now access the data.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Share your food and leftovers with the OLIO app
Mobile

Love eating out? Google Maps offers a new way to find a menu’s popular dishes

Finding the most popular dishes at a restaurant has never been easier thanks to a new Google Maps feature that uses A.I. to find the best nosh. It needs customer participation though, so carry on snapping all those food photos.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
BlackBerry Key2 LE Hands On
Mobile

The BlackBerry Key2 LE is back home at Verizon, but only for business types

The BlackBerry Key2 LE is the phone for businesses that want the BlackBerry experience, without the big bills attached to buying the regular Key2. Here's everything you need to know about the phone.
Posted By Andy Boxall
note 9 using camera
Mobile

The horror: Galaxy Note 10 may not have physical buttons or a headphone jack

The Samsung Galaxy S10 range was only just revealed, but Samsung is already working on the next big release. Not much is known about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 just yet, but we do have a few details.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Andy Boxall
BlackBerry Key2 LE review
Mobile

Sorry BlackBerry fans, the BBM app for Android and iOS dies today, May 31

The BlackBerry Messenger app, better known as BBM, for Android and iOS is shutting down, nearly six years after it launched. The consumer version of the messaging service will stop operating on May 31
Posted By Andy Boxall, Aaron Mamiit
asus zenfone 6 hands on 8
Mobile

Asus Zenfone 6: Key settings to change on your new phone

If you’ve got a new Zenfone 6 in your hand, then there are a few key settings worth changing and handy tricks you should know about to help you really enjoy this great phone. Check out our handy Zenfone 6 tips right here.
Posted By Andy Boxall