Google quietly just announced a step toward AI seeing the world better than humans can

Circle to Search
Google

Google has announced some new updates to its AI Overviews in Google Search, specifically some new screens in Circle to Search.

What was spotted more subtly, by beta testers over at AndroidAuthority, was just how smart this can be.

The new features will allow you to take an image with text in it and have Google summarize it, extract that text and explain what’s going on with further information.

Essentially this means the AI smarts behind this feature not only see the image – and pick out the text – but also simplify it on one hand and look at it in more depth on the other.

While we could focus on how terrifying the thought of future machines seeing on those two levels at the same time could be – let’s focus on its uses right now.

How do the new Circle to Search features help?

Explain. This feature lets you see who wrote the text and highlights the main copy. There’s also an AI-generated blurb with links to relevant websites.

Summarization. This helps clarify what’s on the page, in what’s highlighted as well as more, if it is deemed relevant. This looks quite similar to Gemini‘s current summarization feature.

Extract. This takes text out of the image and breaks it down into an organized layout, with sub-headings where needed, while keeping it as minimal as possible for clarity.

What’s the future for this tech?

The obvious next step would be to use this in Google Lens, so all those rich features are available as you point your camera at something of interest.

Imagine this on an AR display, pulling in information about what is being seen while adding depth and context to suit the situation or individual. A futuristic dream, previously reserved for sci-fi, appears to be fast coming close to reality.

