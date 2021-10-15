  1. Mobile

Google now wants you to scroll forever on its Search for mobile

By

Continuous scrolling is synonymous with social media sites seeking to keep you on their app/website. Whether it’s Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook — all of them offer continuous scrolling so that you stay on their service for as long as possible. Now, Google wants you to endlessly scroll search results on its Search page for mobile. The company says the new change will make “browsing search results more seamless and intuitive.”

From the explanation that Google has provided on its blog, it looks like Search on mobile will showcase more related results to open-ended questions like “What to cook with potatoes?” instead of simply showing you the results from the second page of the Search.

It’s pretty well-known that after the first page of search results, clicks drop off significantly. If you aren’t on the first one or two pages of Google’s Search Engine Results Page (SERP), you probably won’t get any eyeballs at all. Google now wants to remove that hurdle so that when you reach the bottom of a search results page on your phone, the next set of results will automatically load with relevant information. You will get more related information to your search now.

According to the company, “most people who want additional information tend to browse up to four pages of search results.” With the latest update, mobile users can seamlessly browse through many different results before clicking the See more button. This new change will be rolled out gradually for most English searches on mobile in the U.S. starting today, and it’s a pretty significant change for the King of Search.

