Digital Trends
Mobile

New Google Search feature will let you see life-sized animals up close with AR

Aaron Mamiit
By

Google Search rolled out a new feature that allows owners of augmented reality-enabled smartphones to go on a safari in the comfort of their own living room.

At Google’s I/O conference in May,  Google’s vice president for camera and augmented reality products Aparna Chennapragada demonstrated how Google Search may use AR to layer 3D models on top of the real world. This will allow people to look at the 3D object from every angle, and place it in the location of their choice.

The feature is now available on Android smartphones and iPhones with AR technology, starting with animals.

The Google Search feature is easy to try out. Type in the name of an animal as a search query, and if it is among the ones currently supported by the feature, a small box with the text of “Meet a life-sized [animal] up close” will appear. Selecting the “View in 3D” option will bring up an animated, 3D model of the animal, and tapping on the AR tab at the top of the screen will bring up AR view on the smartphone. After moving the device’s camera for a while, the 3D model of the animal will appear in its actual size, overlaid on whatever the camera is seeing.

Google’s Twitter account reveals that the feature also supports the panda and Rottweilers, while CNET’s Scott Stein has made a list of animals that currently have 3D models available upon searching for them. It includes searches for alligator, brown bear, macaw, raccoon, penguin, pug, shark, and Shetland pony. AR-enabled smartphone owners are encouraged to search for their favorite animal to check if they can call a 3D model of it to their side.

At I/O, Chennapragada said that the feature will be helpful for tasks such as shopping. If 3D models are created for the Google Search results of products, people will be able to get a closer look at them to help them decide whether to purchase. For example, a 3D model of a desk spotted online may be overlaid on a bedroom or living room, to check if it fits into the allocated space or if it coordinates well with the other furniture.

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet: Smart drums and even smarter bike gadgets
Cell tower FM radio
Mobile

Download speed rises in the U.S., but it’s still slow compared to South Korea’s

OpenSignal has published a new report noting the improvement of download speeds in the U.S. According to the report, average speeds are up to 21.3Mbps, from 17Mbps in the first quarter of 2018.
Posted By Christian de Looper
nreal product impressions ces 2019 glasses 4
Mobile

Nreal Light mixed-reality glasses will release next year for just $499

The Nreal Light is aiming to be a lighter and more compact way of adding some pizazz to your everyday life with mixed-reality experiences. It's on the way, and it's on the better side of $500.
Posted By Mark Jansen
wwdc 2018 news apple
Mobile

WWDC 2019: From iOS 13 to a new Mac Pro, here’s what to expect

Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference is the best place to see Apple's latest software and announcements, and it's less than a week away. But what can you actually expect to see? Here's what we expect at Apple WWDC 2019.
Posted By Mark Jansen
amazon products fathers day sale kindle paperwhite
Mobile

5 tips and tricks to make your Kindle Paperwhite even more useful

Your Kindle Paperwhite is your go-anywhere reading companion. It's waterproof, so you can take it in the tub or lounge by the pool with a book all summer. It can't get any better than that, right? With these tips and tricks, it sure can.
Posted By Alina Bradford
moto z4
Mobile

Moto Z4 vs. Asus Zenfone 6: Both dare to be different, but which is better?

Tempted by the Moto Z4, but wondering if the Asus Zenfone 6 might be a better buy? We have the answers you seek as we compare the two Android phones in various categories to find out how they differ and determine which is best.
Posted By Simon Hill
google play store redesign new
Mobile

Google finally updates the Play Store app with its new white-background design

Google has finally brought its new design style to the Google Play Store, after previously rolling out the change to Android Messages, Google Calendar, and many of its other apps. The design is generally a lot friendlier.
Posted By Christian de Looper
awesome tech you cant buy yet smarthalo 2 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Smart drums and even smarter bike gadgets

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Galaxy S9
Deals

Amazon drops a sweet 27% discount on the Samsung Galaxy S9 smartphone

In the market for a feature-packed smartphone that’s pocket-friendly and light on your wallet? Now you can snag one for yourself, as Amazon has slashed the price of the Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB) from $600 to $438.
Posted By Alan Francisco
iphone xr app store
Mobile

Apple increases cellular download limit from 150MB to 200MB

For the past few years, iOS has barred users from downloading files larger than 150MB, posing an issue for those who want to download large apps on the go. Now, however, that limit is being increased -- from 150MB to 200MB.
Posted By Christian de Looper
google pixel 3a and xl hands on 9
Mobile

The best Pixel 3a screen protectors to safeguard your midrange OLED display

Google has done a great job squeezing an impressive OLED display into the midrange Pixel 3a, so the least you can do is add some protection that will keep it safe. Here are some of the best Pixel 3a screen protectors.
Posted By Mark Jansen
whatsapp business app phone feature
Mobile

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to use WhatsApp Messenger's best features

We help you get the most out of WhatsApp Messenger, a free text and VoIP mobile app that uses Wi-Fi and your internet connection for texting and calling, while offering a profusion of cool chat features.
Posted By Jackie Dove
ios control center
Mobile

This could be our first look at iOS 13's new battery-saving Dark Mode

iOS 12 was a relatively large update to Apple's iPhone, but iOS 13 could be even bigger. Rumors have begun circulating about what we should expect from iOS 13, which suggest a much more productive operating system for both iPhone and iPad.
Posted By Christian de Looper
giddy overhead image of a workspace on the desk
Computing

Get connected with everything you need to know about Wi-Fi Direct

You may use it every day, but what is Wi-Fi Direct? This is an important peer-to-peer connection for your devices that doesn't require a wireless network to use. Here's how it works and how it helps out.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
whatsapp
Mobile

Get the lowdown on how to add friends, family, or associates to WhatsApp

While all friends or associates you want to communicate with on WhatsApp Messenger must have an account, it's incredibly easy to add a new contact to WhatsApp. We give you the 411 on how to get your friends set up on WhatsApp.
Posted By Jackie Dove