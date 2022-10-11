 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Meta teases new wearable that lets you control AR with your brain

Christine Romero-Chan
By

Meta announced some big things during its Meta Connect presentation, including the Quest Pro and other technologies revolving around the metaverse. Toward the end of the presentation, Meta showed off an early prototype of a new wearable that seems to work in conjunction with future augmented reality (AR) glasses — allowing you to control AR with your brain and motor neuron signals.

What was shown was very brief and clearly a super early prototype, so it probably won’t look the same whenever this does come out. From what we were able to see, the wearable appears to go around your wrist, similar to a smartwatch like the Apple Watch or Google Pixel Watch. It features a very large square display, and it looks like some bits of information may show up on the display, though it could have also been glare.

Meta prototype of wearable using motor neuron signals to control AR on glasses by responding to message
Meta

When this wearable is attached, you can access your messages on the mysterious AR glasses with a “gentle flick of the thumb,” and another “quick movement” lets you answer with a canned response. Another gesture brings up a zoom slider camera control, allowing you to take a photo of what you’re seeing in the glasses, and then share it with someone quickly.

“The goal here is to make these interfaces faster, higher bandwidth, and a lot more natural,” Mark Zuckerberg said when showing off this prototype. He also made it clear that this is still in the research phase, as the company has done some earlier research on electromyography (EMG) before, but the demo itself was “pretty mind-blowing.”

Meta prototype of wearable using motor neuron signals to control AR on glasses by taking a picture
Meta

Again, this was a very brief demo, and we only caught a glimpse of what the wearable on the wrist would look like, as the glasses were not shown at all.

The idea of AR glasses is one that excites me, despite the failure of Google Glass years ago. While I’m not a huge fan of Meta itself, seeing this technology in action is cool, though I honestly could do without a large, clunky-looking device on my wrist. There’s been a lot of speculation about Apple coming out with its own VR headset or AR glasses, and I’m hoping that Apple takes some cues from this Meta Connect and makes it sleeker.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are finally here, and with price tags you’ll love
The back of the Google Pixel 7 Pro.
Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro buying guide: everything you need to know
Someone holding a green Pixel 7 Pro.
The Pixel Watch puts the best of Google’s software on your wrist for $350
Google Assistant on the Google Pixel Watch.
Google Pixel Watch buying guide: everything you need to know
Someone wearing the Google Pixel Watch.
Best iPhone deals and sales for October 2022
iPhone 13 Pro in blue.
Meta found over 400 mobile apps ‘designed to steal’ Facebook logins
Social media mobile apps on a smartphone screen, all on a textured gray fabric background.
Best tablet deals for October 2022
apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768
The iPhone 14 Pro’s A16 chip comes with a huge hidden cost
An iPhone 14 pulled apart, revealing all of the components inside.
The Pixel Watch misses the most important thing it needed to stand out
Google Pixel Watch with a recycled loop strap.
Does the Google Pixel Watch have fall detection? Not yet, but it’s coming soon
Lifestyle image of a woman wearing a Google Pixel Watch.
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro: Worth the upgrade?
Google Pixel 7 Pro.
Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Apple Watch Ultra: Should you spend $399 or $799?
The Apple Watch Ultra with the Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch SE 2.