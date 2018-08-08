Digital Trends
Mobile

A QR code is changing the way we donate money

Andy Boxall
By
greater change app news

To solve a problem created by us having less cash in our pockets, and an increased reliance on cards and mobile payment systems, entrepreneur Alex McCallion has created Greater Change — a smartphone driven platform where a QR code is scanned to donate money to homeless people. Initially launched on a local crowdfunding platform in late 2017, Greater Change is a fascinating project that uses modern mobile payment technology for good.

The way it works is simple. As a donator you have the Greater Change app on your phone, which then uses the camera to scan a QR code, where the donation is then made. The difference is the app also provides information on what the money is going towards, due to the person being registered with local charities and having already worked out a plan for the future. The money is not handled directly, and it’s clear to the donator how the funds will be used, and what the targets are.

For the homeless person, it’s a way to show they are committed to change, and avoids wariness from the public, who are unwilling to give money to professional beggars, or to feed addictions. The platform also works as a way to tell their story and humanize their situation. The QR code can be worn like an ID on a lanyard, placed on a sign, or on a card. Greater Change is also investigating contactless payments, and donations can also be made through the website.

McCallion, a graduate of Oxford University, wrote his thesis on how technology had not enriched the charitable world in the same way it had in the public and private sector. In a blog post written at the time of the crowdfunding, he said, “I decided that the solution had to be a way to give without carrying cash, combined with a method for empowering the homeless to show that they would be spending money on constructive solutions.”

QR codes are a convenient, easy-to-use, and familiar way to enable this. We already use them for mobile boarding passes at the airport, and for many other mobile tickets. Additionally, they are used to exchange contacts in apps such as Snapchat, Line and WeChat, along with other mobile payment systems including Walmart’s own payment app. We’ve even seen them used to find pets, and on tech-laden bags.

In a BBC film on Greater Change, it’s shown that some people are not comfortable with the concept of treating homeless people like scanning goods at the grocery store; but for the homeless who are trying to change their lives, the scheme is seemingly welcomed. The Greater Change app is now being tested in the U.K. city of Oxford.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The 15 best calendar apps for Android and iOS
Up Next

Ashland, Oregon teen builds tiny home and brings it to college
facebook-f8-2018-mark-zuckerberg
Computing

The Facebook dating service will be free of charge and free of ads

Facebook is getting into the dating game. While the feature was one of the surprises from this year's F8, new details suggest what the feature may entail, including a few screenshots from a computer programmer.
Posted By Lulu Chang, Hillary Grigonis
oneplus 6 tips and tricks pro mode
Mobile

These are the best OnePlus 6 screen protectors to keep your phone pristine

The OnePlus 6 is a beautiful beast of a smartphone, but it's made of a whole lot of glass, and a cracked display is never fun. That's why we've put together a list of the best OnePlus 6 screen protectors.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Oneplus 6 review
Mobile

Annoying screen flicker on OnePlus 6 will be fixed in upcoming software update

With a large screen, loads of power, and a stylish design the OnePlus 6 offers value for money, but no smartphone is perfect. We've gathered together the most common OnePlus 6 problems, along with potential fixes and workarounds.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Simon Hill
best internet radio stations two week stream
Music

The 15 best internet radio stations for your listening pleasure

Even in the streaming era, radio stations get some of the best exclusives and curate some of the finest handpicked playlists around. Here are the best internet radio stations, for your listening pleasure.
Posted By Parker Hall
Mobile

Find your way around Google Maps with these handy tips and tricks

How good are your navigation skills? We've got a delectable menu of Google Maps tips and tricks for you right here, to take the pain out of your trips. Go from newbie to mapping master and learn how to use Google Maps.
Posted By Simon Hill
Red Hydrogen One
Mobile

Red Hydrogen One phone aluminum model will be in stores on November 2

Red is slowly but surely releasing more details about its upcoming smartphone, the Hydrogen One. Now, we have a few more details about availability and where to find and share that 4V holographic content.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Hillary Grigonis
asus novago prod
Product Review

Portable but unbearably slow, the Asus NovaGo stops well short of greatness

Our Asus NovaGo review takes a first look at one the first Qualcomm-powered PCs. It can last 22 hours on a charge and has built-in LTE, yet pricing starts at just $600.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Mobile

How to take a screenshot on a Galaxy S9 and other Android phones

Taking a screenshot on an Android smartphone isn't as complicated as you might think, whether you want to do so using the palm of your hand, a simple combination of buttons, or the Galaxy Note's S Pen. Here's how.
Posted By Simon Hill
internet is causing sleep deprivation gettyimages 931804786
Emerging Tech

Widespread internet access is causing mass sleep deprivation, study suggests

A study claims that high-speed internet may be costing us up to 25 minutes of sleep per night. And, surprisingly, the biggest problem isn't among those young people who are under 30.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Wear OS - Google Asssitant
Mobile

Qualcomm may finally reveal a new wearable chipset on September 10

It looks like Qualcomm's next wearable chipset may be ready. The company hasn't released a chipset for wearables since 2016. Now, it has sent out press invites for what we assume is the launch of a new wearable chipset.
Posted By Christian de Looper
android distribution news p logo offset right
Mobile

Grab your fork and dig in: Android 9.0 Pie is here

It's time to dig in, as the new version of Android is here: Android 9.0 Pie. Is it worth getting excited about? You bet! Here are all the new features you'll want to try out in Android 9.0 Pie.
Posted By Mark Jansen
hp-palm-pre-3
Mobile

A Palm phone running Android 8.1 Oreo may be on the way

A reboot of the classic Palm could be on its way. A device called the PVG100 recently filed with the FCC and passed through the Wi-Fi Alliance certification program. The phone is expected to feature Android 8.1 Oreo and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Deals

The best affordable Samsung phone deals available now

Looking for a new Android phone? Samsung makes some of our favorites, but you don't have to shell out a fortune for a Galaxy device. Check out our roundup of the best afffordable Samsung phones available right now.
Posted By Lucas Coll
pizza hut dilly plate robot news
Emerging Tech

When it comes to bringing you a slice, Pizza Hut’s new robot can’t be topped

Pizza Hut has added a robotic waiter to its staff in South Korea, where it will bring pizza to hungry customers. While it's not the first time the chain has worked with robots, the company that developed the bot also has greater plans.
Posted By Andy Boxall