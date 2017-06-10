The biggest competition to Samsung and Apple Pay? Walmart Pay, of all things

Why it matters to you Shopping at Walmart just got even easier now that Walmart Pay added instant credit cards.

It’s a dinosaur in the world of retail, but Walmart is showing that its age and its size certainly isn’t keeping it from keeping up with the times. The retail giant rolled out its Walmart Pay feature almost a year ago, and as per a new study published by Infoscout and PYMNTS.com, the mobile wallet is actually the third most frequently used option behind Samsung Pay and Apple Pay. This is particularly surprising, given that Walmart Pay can only be used at, you guessed it, Walmart.

But nevertheless, the feature (which can be accessed in the Walmart app) is now available to all of the company’s more than 4,600 stores, and Walmart is doing everything it can to ensure that it keeps attracting more and more users.

Its latest feature comes in the form of Walmart Credit Cards. If you’re a frequent shopper at Walmart and apply for the credit card, you no longer need to wait for the physical piece of plastic to arrive to start taking advantage of your new payment method. Instead, Walmart says, “from the moment they are approved, customers can use their new Walmart Credit Card at all Walmart store locations and on Walmart.com.” It’s the latest in the company’s quest to ensure that customers can spend money (and Walmart can make money) more easily (and more securely) than ever before.

And of course, shopping by way of the Walmart app gives customers access to perks and deals that they might otherwise miss.

“We’re always looking to the future and how we can better serve our customers,” the firm said in a press release. “By bringing together all of the conveniences of Walmart — great stores, convenient pickup, easy checkout and a top-notch app – we know that we’re delivering one seamless shopping experience for customers in a way no other retailer can.”