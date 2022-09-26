 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

iOS 16’s biggest Apple Pay feature might be delayed until 2023

Cristina Alexander
By

Nearly four months after its showcase at WWDC 2022, Apple Pay Later has already started living up to its name as Apple has reportedly decided to delay its official debut until 2023.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman wrote in his Power On newsletter (via 9to5Mac) that the reason Apple Pay Later may get delayed until early next year is that it was one of the features that didn’t make it in the initial iOS 16 update upon its September 12 launch, despite Apple promising it would be part of it during the WWDC 2022 conference. Gurman also points out that Apple did not disclose an exact time frame for the feature’s release, nor did it give any updates at its Far Out event more than two weeks ago.

Apple Pay Later feature being displayed on four iphones all lined up in a row. The displays of the phones showcase the different payment dates and lock screen notifications that will come with the feature.

“This leads me to believe that the company isn’t completely certain when Apple Pay Later will be ready for launch,” Gurman said. “It’s possible the feature won’t arrive until iOS 16.4 in the spring. I’m hearing there have been fairly significant technical and engineering challenges in rolling out the service, leading to delays.”

The “technical and engineering issues” Apple is facing in fine-tuning Apple Pay Later are currently unknown. However, those issues may have more to do with the problems surrounding the company’s extension of Apple Pay.

As its name heavily suggests, Apple Pay Later is Apple’s version of a BNPL service. Like Afterpay, Affirm, and Klarna, it promotes flexible spending, letting people purchase certain things in four installments or less without interest. Although the company is having its subsidiary, Apple Financing LLC, handle lending for Apple Pay Later, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has been scrutinizing BNPL services since December 2021 and may do the same with Apple’s service. This is because it found that people who use BNPL services accumulate more debt and overdraft more often than those who don’t. Between that and the other technical issues sreportedly happening in the background, the wait for Apple Pay Later may go on for a while longer.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus has a pricing problem bigger than it is
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.
iPhone Flip: what we know about Apple’s foldable plan
Apple iPhone Flip prototype.
Sorry, Google — Apple is right to keep ignoring RCS for the iPhone
Apple Messages opened on iPhone 13 Pro Max
My 5 favorite iOS 16 features (and 1 I hate) after using it for two months
The iOS 16 logo on an iPhone.
LG’s doomed Rollable phone appears on video to show us what we missed
LG Rollable front, midway through unfolding.
How to transfer your SIM and phone number to an iPhone 14
eSIM page on the iPhone 14.
Amazon’s new Fire HD 8 tablets run faster, last longer, and start at $100
amazon fire hd 8 2022 tablet news plus
Samsung Galaxy S22 buying guide: everything you need to know
Galaxy S22 Ultra in Phantom Black with S Pen.
Watch the iPhone 14’s car crash detection get put to the test
The Deep Purple color iPhone 14 Pro.
How to add widgets to your iPhone lock screen on iOS 16
An iPhone 14 laying on top of a succulent. Its display is on and shows the lock screen.
When is my phone getting Android 13? Google, Samsung, OnePlus, and more
The Android 13 logo on a Galaxy S21.
Everything (and we mean everything) to know about 5G on the iPhone
iOS Home screen shown on an iPhone 13 Pro, resting on a desk.