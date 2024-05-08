 Skip to main content
The best Google Pixel 8a screen protectors in 2024

JETech Screen Protector for Google Pixel 8a 6.1-Inch, Tempered Glass Film with Easy Installation Tool, Fingerprint Compatible, HD Clear, 3-Pack
JETech Tempered Glass Screen Protector with Installation Tool — Triple Pack
The best glass Pixel 8a screen protector
Skinomi Screen Protector Compatible with Google Pixel 8a (2-Pack) Clear TechSkin TPU Anti-Bubble HD Film
Skinomi Film Screen Protector — Twin Pack
The best film Pixel 8a screen protector
Natbok 2+2 Pack for Google Pixel 8a Screen Protector with Camera Lens Protector,Full Coverage 9H Tempered Glass Film,HD Clear Scratch Resistant,Bubble-Free for Google Pixel 8a Screen Protector
Natbok 2+2 Tempered Glass Screen Protector
The best Pixel 8a camera screen protector
Anbzsign [2+2 Pack for Google Pixel 8A Privacy Tempered Glass Screen Protecto and Camera Lens Protector, Anti-Spy 9H Hardness Case Friendly Film for Google Pixel 8A 5G.
Anbzsign Privacy Glass Screen Protector
The best privacy Pixel 8a screen protector
Supershieldz (3 Pack) Designed for Google Pixel 8a Screen Protector, High Definition Clear Shield (PET)
Supershieldz High Definition Film Protectors — Triple Pack
The best value Pixel 8a screen protector
The Google Pixel 8a is Google's latest smartphone, and while it's not a match for Google's flagship phones, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, it's not meant to be. The Pixel 8a is a midrange powerhouse, with the Tensor G3 processor, a showstopping camera, and the advanced smarts of Google's Gemini Nano AI model.

But none of that is worth squat if you can't see it. The display is a vital part of any smartphone, and the Pixel 8a's 6.1-inch OLED panel is a beauty. It has a 120Hz refresh rate, and a much higher brightness to boot, making it the equal of some of the best phones you can grab in the midrange market. But all that tech should be protected. Here are the best Google Pixel 8a screen protectors to keep your phone's screen safe from scratches, dirt, and smears.

The JETech screen protector on a blank background.
JETech

JETech Tempered Glass Screen Protector with Installation Tool — Triple Pack

The best glass Pixel 8a screen protector

Pros
  • Strong tempered glass
  • Installation tool
  • Great price
Cons
  • Lacks special features

One of the best ways to protect glass is simply to slap another pane of glass over the top of it, and that's exactly what JETech's tempered glass screen protector is. The tempered glass has been tested up to 9H on the hardness scale, meaning it'll resist scratches from just about anything you're likely to have in your pocket, while the oleophobic coating stops oil from your fingers and water from smearing its surface.

An installation tool makes attaching it to your Pixel 8a a breeze, and the triple pack means you're also getting excellent value for money. The downside? There's nothing particularly special here; it's just a good glass protector, so if you want something with a little more pizazz, read on.

The Skinomi screen protector on a blank background.
Skinomi

Skinomi Film Screen Protector — Twin Pack

The best film Pixel 8a screen protector

Pros
  • Thin film
  • Self-healing properties
  • Good price
Cons
  • Not as protective as glass

You might assume film doesn't have a place in a world where tempered glass exists, but you'd be wrong. Film isn't as protective as glass, and indeed, that's the primary reason to avoid it. However, there are a number of reasons to get a film protector anyway.

Firstl, it's much thinner than tempered glass and sits much closer to the screen. Second, film protectors are much easier to remove and swap out, making them a strong choice for those who want to change out their protectors often. The self-healing properties mean small scratches are closed up automatically, and the good price means this double pack isn't going to leave a hole in your wallet.

The Natbok glass screen protector on a blank background.
Natbok

Natbok 2+2 Tempered Glass Screen Protector

The best Pixel 8a camera screen protector

Pros
  • Strong tempered glass protector
  • Separate protector for the camera lenses
  • Twin pack
Cons
  • Camera protector could impact image quality

The display isn't the only important bit of glass on a smartphone, and Pixel phones are very well-known for their incredible camera quality. While not as vulnerable as the glass on the front of the phone, the glass covering the camera lenses is just as liable to break, so if you're investing in a screen protector, you might as well protect both.

Natbok's tempered glass protector also comes with a smaller protector you can place over the camera module, lending it the same strong protection. It has the value of a twin pack as well, but keep in mind that while the protector is crystal clear, it's possible it could still have some negative impact on the quality of your snaps.

The Anbzsign privacy screen protector on a blank background.
Anbzsign

Anbzsign Privacy Glass Screen Protector

The best privacy Pixel 8a screen protector

Pros
  • Tempered glass protection
  • Privacy filter
  • Optional camera protection
Cons
  • Can limit viewing angles

Our phones are more than just ways to make calls now -- they contain our entire lives. So, you can be forgiven if you'd rather keep your life private. This Pixel 8a screen protector is a great choice if you want to stop people from glancing over your shoulder while you're out public as it contains a privacy filter that cuts off vision from certain angles. Viewed straight on, you can see everything, but vision fades away as the phone is angled, meaning it's much harder for someone to sneak a glance at your bank details or sensitive documents.

Of course, this benefit is a double-edged sword. It can make showing people videos or photos a bit more difficult, as they'll need to be at just the right angle, and it also impacts the brightness of your display. But even with that in mind, there's no better way to ensure your screen protector protects more than just your physical display.

The SuperShieldz protector on a blank background.
SuperShieldz

Supershieldz High Definition Film Protectors — Triple Pack

The best value Pixel 8a screen protector

Pros
  • Thin film
  • Decent protective qualities
  • Excellent value
Cons
  • Lacks stronger protection

It's great to have the strongest or the most feature-rich options available, but value has a, well, value all its own. If all you want is protection on a budget, then look no further tha the SuperShieldz triple pack of film protectors at a super-low price. It won't offer the same protection as tempered glass, but it will protect against more minor hazards like scratches, dirt, and grime.

The film will be thinner and less obvious than glass, and the fact it's a triple pack means you don't have to worry about buying a new one when they become dirty or damaged. It's great option if you want to spend as little as possible to keep your Pixel 8a display clean.

