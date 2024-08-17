The best Google Pixel Watch 3 bands for 2024

This year, Google expanded its lineup of Pixel Watches to include two models — a 41mm and a 45mm Google Pixel Watch 3. The addition of the 45mm model means that buyers will need to choose a watch band carefully. While bands for the Pixel Watch 2 will still work for the 41mm Pixel Watch 3 (and vice versa), you’ll need to make sure to purchase one specifically designed for the 45mm Pixel Watch 3 model if that’s the size you have.

To add some confusion, note that certain bands are available in small and large sizes designed to fit different-sized wrists. When necessary, you will be prompted to select a band size.

Below is our list of the best bands for the Pixel Watch 3. Since the watch is still new, this list is not very extensive. However, it will expand over time as new bands are introduced, so be sure to check back frequently for updates.

Google Pixel Watch Woven Band (41mm and 45mm versions)

The best official Pixel Watch 3 band

Pros Lots of colors available

Versions for 41mm and 45mm models

Lightweight, excellent for workouts Cons Expensive

This textured band comes in six colors, ranging from subtle Ivy to the bright Lemongrass. There are separate versions for the 41mm and 45mm Pixel Watch 3 models, with each size available to fit wrists measuring between 140mm and 215mm around. Price is certainly a factor here though, as these “official” Pixel Watch 3 bands are pricier than most third-party options. Unfortunately for now, the number of third-party options is limited.

Google Pixel Watch Crafted Leather Band (41mm and 45mm)

The best leather Pixel Watch 3 band

Pros Italian leather

Stainless steel clasp and lugs

Small and large bands available Cons Expensive

Limited color selection

Featuring impressive Italian leather and elegant stitching, this band comes in two colors: Obsidian and Moondust. It is available in small and large band sizes for both the 41mm and 45mm Pixel Watch 3 models. The small bands are designed to fit wrists measuring 140mm-180mm around, while the large bands are suitable for wrists measuring 175-215mm around. It’s important to note that these bands are not water- or sweat-resistant. Additionally, the clasp and lugs are constructed from stainless steel.

Google Pixel Watch Active Sport Band (41mm and 45mm)

The best sport Pixel Watch 3 band

Pros Impressive list of colors

For both models, in two different sizes

Sweat- and water-resistant Cons Somewhat pricey

If you're the sporty type, then you need to consider this Google Pixel Watch 3 band directly from Google, which is made of durable and waterproof silicone with perforations, and are available for both Pixel Watch 3 models in small and large sizes. The bands are breathable and cool when in use, a real bonus for sweaty exercises. The silicon band is sweat- and water-resistant, comes with plastic clasps and stainless steel lugs, and is available in six colors at launch.

Spigen Lite Nylon Solo Loop Band (41mm only)

The best comfortable Pixel Watch 3 band

Pros Super price

Three colors

Steel connector and zinc alloy buckle Cons Only available in one size for 41mm Pixel Watches

Originally designed for the original Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2, this impressive band from Spigen also works with the 41mm Pixel Watch 3. Made from nylon and featuring a steel connector and zinc alloy buckle for durability, this band is available in three colors: Navy, Black, and Khaki. Suitable for wrist sizes ranging from 120mm to 215mm, this band is ultra-comfortable and comes at a great price. Perhaps the only negative is that it isn’t yet available for the larger Pixel Watch 3, but we imagine a larger size is on the way.

Caseology Nano Pop (41mm and 45mm versions)

The best stylish Pixel Watch 3 band

Pros Band and case

Low price

Option for both models Cons Only one color available

Nano Pop features a bold, dual-toned design that will make your Pixel Watch stand out. This sturdy and flexible case is snugly designed to encase your Pixel Watch, providing protection from scuffs and scratches. The case is dust-free, easy to grip, and offers great protection without compromising on comfort. This low-priced band and case combination is available in only one color for each Pixel Watch 3 model.

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro (45mm only)

The best rugged Pixel Watch 3 band

Pros Case and band

Shock-absorbent

Great price Cons Only for the 45mm model

Make sure to consider the Rugged Armor Pro from Spigen for the best protection. This product is currently designed exclusively for the 45mm Pixel Watch 3, and it includes a case and band with raised bezels for extra screen protection and a secure metal clasp. The case is designed to be both flexible and shock-absorbent. This product is available at an excellent price too, which is a nice bonus.

Tauri 2 Pack Hard Case (41mm and 45mm)

The best protection to go with your Pixel Watch 3 band

Pros Case and screen protector

Comaptible with both models

Inexpensive Cons No band included

This isn't a band, but we're including it here nonetheless. Imagine you've found the perfect band for either your 41mm or 45mm Pixel Watch 3 but want more protection. This is where the hard case by Tauri comes in. It features a durable, matte, hard PC bumper and a built-in 9H hardness screen protector, providing protection against breakage and scratches for your watch. The case is available in clear, black, and clear-black, and claims to offer 99.99% HD clarity and excellent touchscreen accuracy.