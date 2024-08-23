The 10 accessories you need for your Google Pixel 9

Google’s Pixel 9 series has been bestowed with a few hotly-anticipated upgrades this year. An improved camera, faster charging speeds, better silicon, and a smattering of new camera tricks are among the key refinements this year to tackle the iPhone challenge. Whether you're looking at the regular Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, or Pixel 9 Pro XL, Google has a new phone for you.

Overall, it seems like Google really wanted to justify that $200 price hike in just a couple of years for its entry-point mainline Pixel phone. But if you seek to soup up your Pixel 9 or Pixel 9 Pro with the best hardware ecosystem woven around it, the following is a list of accessories that will certainly lift your experience.

Google 45W charging brick

The best in-house charger for the Pixel 9

Pros Fastest option for your Pixel 9

Not too pricey

Clean, pocketable design Cons Oddly positioned USB-C port

For a while now, the Pixel smartphones have played in the same league of charging laggards as Apple and Samsung. Unfortunately, the situation hasn’t changed, even though there is a slight bump in the battery capacity. The Pixel 9 is still limited to 27W wired output, the same as its predecessor.

Google says that in an interval of 30 minutes, the Pixel 9 can go from empty to 55% charge, while the Pixel 8 could only reach the 50% level. And here’s the bad part: Those numbers were achieved using the new 45W charging brick, and not the 30W bring that Google hawked alongside the Pixel 8 series phones.

But that’s not the end of it. If you want the best charging performance from your phone, use the brand’s own charger, irrespective of whether it comes in the retail box or sold separately. In the Pixel 9’s case, your best bet is the company’s 45W charging brick that is now on sale.

Google 45W charging brick The best in-house charger for the Pixel 9

Anker Nano 3 GaN Charger

The best charger for the Pixel 9

Pros Significantly cheaper

Comes in a variety of beautiful colors

Surprisingly small and pocketable Cons Only one USB-C port

If you are looking for something small and light, the Anker Nano 3 GaN charger should be your radar. This one delivers a peak output of 30W and offers a foldable plug design that makes it even easier to slot it in any side pocket with ease. You can also color match it with your phone as it comes in a variety of colors that include light green, lavender, and sky blue.

Anker Nano 3 GaN Charger The best charger for the Pixel 9 More

Cable Matters USB-C cable

The best charging cable for the Pixel 9

Pros Supports 100W power delivery output

Up to 10Gbps data transfer rate

Thunderbolt 3 support Cons Only 1 meter long

As far as a cable goes, well, the Pixel 9 comes with a 1-meter USB-C to USB-C cable in the box, so you don’t have to fork extra cash for it. But do keep in mind that it’s a USB 2.0 standard cable, which doesn’t offer the fastest file transfer output. For reference, the phone’s USB-C port is certified for the Gen v3.2 output. If data transfer is your priority, Cable Matters’ USB 3.1 Type-C cable will cover both of your needs.

Cable Matters USB-C cable The best charging cable for the Pixel 9

Torras Magnetic Case for Pixel 9

The best case for the Pixel 9

Pros X-Shock air cushioning design

Built-in adjustable kickstand

Adds MagSafe-like convenience Cons Hides the Pixel 9's standout design

One of the biggest omissions of the Pixel 9 series was the lack of native Qi2 charging support. In a nutshell, Qi2 is not only faster than its predecessor but also adds support for a magnetic power specification that essentially gives it the same superpowers as MagSafe on iPhones. However, there’s a way to achieve MagSafe-like capabilities on the Pixel 9.

All you need is a charging case with a magnetic ring inside. A healthy few brands out there now offer cases with some kind of magnetic assembly. The idea here is that even when the case is applied, the phone can attach magnetically to power banks and charging surfaces more securely.

This is how wireless charging accessories that are Qi2 certified, or even those that only support the Qi standard but add magnetic rings close to the charging surface, bring the MagSafe convenience to Android devices like the Pixel 9.

Torras offers a rich selection of cases for the Pixel 9, but this one has a magnetic ring underneath. When the case is applied, not only will the phone lock tightly in position with the wireless charging surface but it can also be propped in any orientation of your choice. I often put my Pixel 8 Pro in landscape mode as I watch videos while the phone is attached securely in landscape orientation to a wireless charging stand.

Torras Magnetic Case for Pixel 9 The best case for the Pixel 9

Pixel Stand 2

The fastest wireless charger for the Pixel 9

Pros Fastest wireless charging option for Pixel 9

Clean design

Built-in fan Cons No magnetic attachment

Fixed angular format

We’ve got some bad news for you. The Pixel 9 only supports 15W wireless charging output, matching the peak output of the Qi 2 wireless charging standard. The Pixel 8, on the other hand, could reach up to the 18W mark. That’s not the kind of downgrade one expects from a phone that comes with its own generation-over-generation price hike. Yet, here we are.

Now, here’s the caveat. The Pixel 9 attains that 15W wireless charging output when paired with the Pixel Stand 2, Google’s own wireless charging stand. This one has a built-in fan to keep things cool during wireless power transfer. And it doesn’t look half-bad either.

Usually priced at $79, the Google Store often sells it at a discounted ask of $59, so there’s something to cheer for here. In case you don’t want to drop that kind of money on a wireless charger, and are seeking something more affordable, there’s a crucial consideration here.

The Pixel 9’s peak wireless charging output drops to 12W if you’re using a third-party Qi-certified (EPP) wireless charging pad. A slight descent from 15W to 12W isn’t a big deal, and definitely not worth paying that much extra for.

Pixel Stand 2 The fastest wireless charger for the Pixel 9

Spigen 15W wireless charger

The best wireless charger for the Pixel 9

Pros Refreshingly affordable

Compact build

Slip-resistant pad and heat protection Cons Need to spend extra cash on adapter

Instead, you should check out the Spigen ArcField Wireless charging mat that supports up to 15W peak output, features a non-slip pad, comes with thermal guard tech, and facilitates power transfer across protective cases that are as thick as 5 millimeters across.

Spigen 15W wireless charger The best wireless charger for the Pixel 9

Mophie Snap+ Juice Pack Mini Wallet

The best small portable charger for the Pixel 9

Pros Versatile form factor

Slim and light

Easy to use Cons Not the most ergonomic option

One accessory that we can’t recommend enough, especially if you’re buying a regular-sized phone, is a power bank. Not only does it come in handy on days when you decide to take the onboard cameras for a spin or some high-octane online gaming session with friends but it also helps when a botched software update or an aging battery decides to give you power plug anxiety.

When looking for a power bank, there are two considerations: capacity and versatility. Naturally, the smaller the size, the lower is the ionic fuel at your disposal. A 5,000mAh power bank is good enough for a single charge, yet small enough to not add some vexing bulk.

At just $50 — and often going for $25 — the Snap+ Juice Pack Mini Wallet is one of our favorite accessories to add some emergency charge for your Pixel 9 with an added dash of storage convenience. This Qi-compatible gizmo contains a 5,000mAh battery and a built-in card holder. The only caveat is that to get the best out of it, you will have to add a magnetic ring to your Pixel phone.

Mophie Snap+ Juice Pack Mini Wallet The best small portable charger for the Pixel 9 More

Anker 633 Magnetic Power Bank

The best big portable charger for the Pixel 9

Pros 10,000mAh capacity in small package

Added foldable stand convenience

Magnetic position lock Cons Thick and bulky

In case you don’t want to live dangerously, the Anker 633 magnetic power bank is a well-received option. This one is MagSafe compatible and also has a neat kickstand to prop your phone in horizontal or vertical orientations, so that you have convenient access to the screen while charging. Additionally, it also offers a USB Type-C charging cable as well as a 20W USB Type-C port.

Anker 633 Magnetic Power Bank The best big portable charger for the Pixel 9

Google Pixel Watch 3

The best smartwatch for the Pixel 9

Pros Lovely design

Two sizes to pick from

Impressive wellness features Cons Fitbit subscription needed for best fitness tools

The Pixel Watch 3 brings a host of notable changes to the table. For the first time, Google’s smartwatch comes in two sizes, letting users pick between 41mm and 45mm variants. The latter doesn’t look as chunky as the likes of Ultra behemoths from Samsung or Apple, and the shrunken bezels add more functional pizzazz to its aesthetics.

The screen now reaches a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, and the pairing of IP68 and 5ATM resistance against dust and water exposure further adds to its appeal. But the real substance is in the software ecosystem, and more specifically, what the in-house wellness capabilities have to offer.

Aside from the usual biosensor-based capabilities for health and workout monitoring, the Fitbit-fueled ecosystem has added a handful of new features that runners will appreciate, such as a run-planning dashboard, real-time guidance, and more granular post-run metrics.

The Fitbit app also lands Readiness and Cardio Load as two of its latest features. The former essentially tells if your body is ready for your daily routine at the start of each day based on Heart Rate Variance, while the latter is more of a holistic view of your body’s workout abilities.

Longer battery life, faster charging, and an automatic bedtime mode, are some of the other key niceties that the Pixel Watch 3 adds. It’s a competent device on almost every metric, but it’s really the close Pixel ecosystem interplay — a la the Apple Watch/iPhone camaraderie — that makes it the best smartwatch companion for the Pixel

Google Pixel Watch 3 The best smartwatch for the Pixel 9 More

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

The best earbuds for the Pixel 9

Pros Standout design

Pleasant sound output

Charging case Cons A bit bulky

Not the best transparency mode for the price

It goes without saying that staying in the ecosystem has its own perks. And in the age of AI, there’s no better candidate for it than hearables. Naturally, if you were eyeing a pair of earbuds, the safest route would be the Pixel Buds Pro 2. Now, that’s not a purely speculative recommendation here.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 offer impressive levels of noise cancellation, paired with pleasant clarity and rich dynamics. But this time, there are a handful of other refinements, as well. The new buds are smaller and lighter, alongside improvements to the skin contact stabilizer.

Google is also adding IP54-level dust and water resistance into the mix for both the earbuds as well as the protective case. And to assist with Find My locating, Google has also built a speaker right into the charging case, as well.

11mm dynamic drivers handle the audio output, paired with an updated high-frequency chamber that Google claims will enhance the treble capture. The most notable addition, however, is the custom Tensor A1 chip.

The new chip relies on sensor data and performs calculations related to the audio seal system so that it can provide the best noise-cancellation experience. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 also serve perks such as conversation detection, onboard Gemini processing, Bluetooth Super Wideband, and improved battery life.

Google is definitely seeing these new earbuds as an extension of AI, and paired with the Pixel 9's native generative AI capabilities, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are going to open new avenues on how we interact with virtual assistants to get stuff done.