The 10 accessories you need for your iPhone 16

It's that time of year again! Preorders have just opened for Apple's latest iPhone 16 lineup, and the first of the new iPhones will be landing in stores (and in customers' eager hands) next Friday. As fun and exciting as the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro are, there's more to buying a new iPhone than just the phone or even the case you plan to wrap around it.

With all four iPhone 16 models featuring a new Camera Control, it can be trickier to find the right case. Fortunately, many of the usual suspects have you and your iPhone covered, with cases designed specifically to handle the extra button so you can snap your best pictures without worrying about the case getting in the way.

Beyond cases, there's also the vibrant ecosystem of iPhone accessories, updated for the 2024 models to give you faster wireless charging, high-quality audio on the go, keep you fit and connected, or even just help you keep track of your stuff. Here are our top picks for accessories that will complement any of Apple's iPhone 16 models, from the 6.1-inch iPhone 16 to the powerful 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Anker 523 Nano Charger

The best wall charger for iPhone 16

Pros 45W charging for a single device

Solidly built

Very compact Cons Power is divided between both ports

By now it probably shouldn't come as a surprise that you won't get a wall charger in the box with your new iPhone 16. However, while you can keep on using nearly any USB-C charger you have available, you might want to consider upgrading this year, as it looks like Apple may have finally boosted the wired charging speeds of the iPhone 16 lineup. Apple doesn't usually talk about wired charging speeds, but recent regulatory filings suggest that at least some iPhone 16 models could be capable of charging at speeds of up to 45W, matching Samsung's flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Either way, Anker's 47W Nano Charger will have you covered, thanks to its ability to deliver 45W of power to a single device. With a second USB-C port, you can also keep another device powered up along with your iPhone 16, although in that case the power is shared with 27W going to one port and 20W going to the other. That's still enough to get your iPhone from dead to 50% in about 30 minutes while also juicing up an Apple Watch or a set of AirPods. As the name suggests, this little adapter is also surprisingly compact for the amount of power it puts out, thanks to Anker's use of advanced gallium-nitride (GaN) technology.

Anker 523 Nano Charger The best wall charger for iPhone 16

Apple MagSafe Charger

The best wireless charger for iPhone 16

Pros 25W wireless charging

Portable

Can be used with a wide range of third-party stands and mounts Cons Requires 30W USB-C power adapter (not included)

Even though it didn't say anything official about faster wired charging, Apple is giving the iPhone 16 a boost in wireless charging speeds this year, supporting up to 25W charging over MagSafe. That's a healthy boost over the 15W of previous models, and will let you charge any iPhone 16 wirelessly to 50% in about 30 minutes — provided you're using the right charger and power adapter.

Sadly, there aren't too many options yet other than Apple's official MagSafe Charger, which has been re-released by the company in a 25W version. The good news is that it's the same size as the older one, so you'll have no problem finding any number of affordable stands, mounts, and other accessories made to fit the charging puck.

Just keep in mind that it's hard to tell the new 25W MagSafe Charger apart at from the older 15W at a glance. Unless a MagSafe charger is explicitly labelled as 25W, it's best to assume it's using the older 15W speeds. That's not a big problem, as the iPhone 16 is still compatible with all older MagSafe accessories, but you won't get the fastest possible charging unless you're using the newest MagSafe standard. You'll also need to make sure it's plugged into a USB-C power adapter than can deliver at least 30W.

Apple MagSafe Charger The best wireless charger for iPhone 16

Apple AirTag

The best item tracker for iPhone 16

Apple AirTag review: The best tracker that can leverage billions of smart devices Review Pros Very easy to use

Leverages huge ecosystem

Replaceable battery

Precision tracking works great Cons Accessories are pricey

Some privacy concerns

Apple's robust Find My Network offers support for a variety of different item-tracking tags and other accessories, but it's no surprise that the company's own AirTag is among the best. If the iPhone 16 is your first foray into the Apple ecosystem, consider picking up some of these to keep tabs on your keys, laptop bag, luggage, and more. A lost AirTag can report its location through any nearby iPhone or iPad that happens across it, and with a billion such devices roaming the world, it's the largest crowdsourced item tracking network on the planet, making it much more likely your lost items will turn up.

However, AirTags aren't just for things you may have left behind. Thanks to Apple's Precision Finding feature, you can get specific directions to where a lost item is hiding in your home or office, so you'll never again need to worry about losing your keys in the cushions of your couch. AirTags are available in single units or four-packs at a discount, and are powered by a single coin battery that lasts about a year. Thanks to their popularity, there's also no shortage of ways to accessorize this accessory.

Apple AirTag The best item tracker for iPhone 16 More

Apple Watch Series 10

The best smartwatch for iPhone 16

Pros Thinner and lighter than ever with a larger screen

Sleep apnea detection joins other excellent health features

New stunning polished titanium finish

Even faster charging Cons Still needs to hit the charger once a day

Whether you're looking to keep track of your health and fitness or you just want an easier way to stay connected, the Apple Watch Series 10 is the perfect companion to your iPhone 16. While it wasn't the 10th anniversary spectacular update that some predicted, Apple has still managed to give it a larger screen and make it significantly thinner and lighter than last year's model.

This makes it more comfortable to wear and easier to read, plus you'll be able to see even more of your email and text message notifications and quickly respond with a few taps on the on-screen keyboard. The comprehensive array of health and fitness features are joined this year by a new sleep apnea detection algorithm that uses the accelerometer to monitor your sleep patterns and alerts you to this often-undiagnosed condition. Plus, while the Apple Watch is already great for a broad range of activities from running and hiking to swimming and skiing, this year's model gets new Depth and Tides apps to make it even more useful for snorkeling, surfing, kayaking, and other shallow-water activities.

Apple Watch Series 10 The best smartwatch for iPhone 16

Apple Watch Ultra 2

The best extreme smartwatch for iPhone 16

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Review Pros Titanium design is still gorgeous

Stunning, super bright display

Unmatched performance

Siri is better than ever

Twice as much storage

Excellent battery life

WatchOS 10 is fantastic Cons Double Tap is underutilized

Virtually identical to last year's model

Although the Apple Watch Ultra 2 didn't get any meaningful hardware updates this year (unless you count its stunning new black titanium finish), that's not a big problem as it's still the best extreme sports smartwatch available. Plus, watchOS 11 brings some new goodies that put it almost on par with Apple's new Series 10, while continuing to exceed it in ways that outdoor adventure enthusiasts will appreciate.

For example, you still get an incredibly bright display, with 3,000 nits that should make it easy to see even while hiking up a sunny mountainside, plus battery life that can run for up 72 hours between charges if you put it in low power mode. However, the best news is that it's gaining Apple's new sleep apnea detection, which won't be exclusive to this year's model — it's coming to both of Apple's 2023 wearables as part of watchOS 11. That means you don't need to choose between this year's elegant design or last year's more rugged model to get the best sleep tracking available. The Apple Watch Ultra has also supported a Depth gauge since its inception, which makes sense as it's one of the few dive-certified smartwatches on the market, so the addition of the Tides app in watchOS 11 just completes the set of water sports features.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 The best extreme smartwatch for iPhone 16 More

AirPods Pro 2

The best earbuds for iPhone 16

Apple AirPods Pro 2 review: great buds get even better Review Pros Excellent noise cancellation

Top-notch transparency

Very good sound quality

Great call quality

Fun charging case features Cons Not ideal for Android

Still no EQ adjustments

Apple's AirPods 2 may be two years old now, but they're still going strong. They're among the best wireless earbuds on the market, and their tight integration with iOS 18 make them the go-to choice for wireless earbuds for your new iPhone 16. You'll not only get best-in-class active noise cancellation (ANC) and excellent transparency features but with recent updates you'll be able to use adaptive noise cancellation that can automatically adjust to your surroundings, conversation awareness that will lower the volume of your music when you're talking to someone, plus voice isolation to let you carry on a conversation in a noisy environment. There are even new gestures in iOS 18 that will let you answer or decline incoming phone calls simply by nodding or shaking your head.

Plus, Apple has another trick up its sleeve for its AirPods. Apple has embraced new regulations by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that have opened up the field to over-the-counter hearing aids, with an upcoming software update that will bring a full suite of hearing health features to the AirPods Pro, from testing your hearing to letting them double as hearing aids if necessary.

AirPods Pro 2 The best earbuds for iPhone 16 More

Apple AirPods 4

The best budget earbuds for iPhone 16

Pros Most affordable current-generation AirPods ever

H2 chips support modern iOS features

Both case and earbuds are IP54 rated Cons Weak passive noise isolation

This year Apple introduced two new sets of its fourth-generation AirPods, differentiated only by the presence of active noise cancellation (ANC) on the higher-end version. However, we think the $129 AirPods 4 are the real sweet spot here, as they effectively replace the five-year-old AirPods 2 that were previously in that slot with something that's fully modern with support for all the latest iOS 18 features.

Both sets of AirPods 4 get Apple's latest H2 chip — the same one used in the AirPods Pro — which means they can support features like Siri head gestures for answering and ending calls and personalized spatial audio with head tracking, and voice isolation on phone calls. Naturally, the sound quality has been significantly improved overall, with richer bass and clearer highs, and Apple also promises that these are the most comfortable AirPods it's made, thanks to a new design refined through the use of 3D photogrammetry and laser topography that mapped and analyzed thousands of ear shapes to create the ideal fit for most people.

Apple AirPods 4 The best budget earbuds for iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Silicone Case with MagSafe

The best case for iPhone 16

Pros First-party Apple case guarantees a perfect fit

Sleek pass-through Camera Control

Available in fun complementary colors Cons Pricey compared to the alternatives

One of the biggest changes in this year's iPhone 16 lineup is the new Camera Control, a capacitative touch-sensitive button on the right side of the iPhone that lets you quickly open the camera app to start snapping photos and videos and even adjust a whole range of settings by sliding your finger across it. It's also a feature that's required case makers to adapt to avoid blocking the new button.

While most cases simply leave a cutout for the Camera Control, Apple has taken a different approach by adding a sapphire crystal and a conductive layer that passes your finger movements through to the button on the iPhone. This not only offers more protection for that area of your iPhone 16 but it looks cooler too. Like Apple's past MagSafe cases, it attaches magnetically with fun color-matched animations and supports full-speed MagSafe wireless charging. It's also available in eight vibrant colors to complement the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro finishes.

iPhone 16 Silicone Case with MagSafe The best case for iPhone 16

Anker 633 Magnetic Battery

The best power bank for iPhone 16

Pros Integrated stand lets you prop your iPhone up while charging

Very strong magnetic connection

Can be used in wired mode for faster charging Cons Wireless charging speeds capped at 7.5W

Apple has promised that this year's iPhone 16 models all have better battery life than ever, but it's always a good idea to have a spare tank, especially if you're someone who's always on the go. Anker's 633 Magnetic Battery is one of the most popular battery packs available for the iPhone, and for a good reason. With 10,000mAh of capacity, there's enough to juice up even an iPhone 16 Pro Max with power to spare, and the strong magnetic connection and integrated kickstand let you prop your iPhone up for watching videos or joining FaceTime calls even while it's still charging.

Since the Anker 633 isn't MagSafe-certified, your charging speeds will be capped at the standard 7.5W of any Qi charger. However, that's only a concern if you plan to use it in wireless mode. No magnetic battery pack offers fast wireless charging; even Apple's own MagSafe Battery Pack only provides 5W of charging power when used as a standalone battery. However, Anker has another useful trick up its sleeve: if you're in a hurry, you can use a standard USB-C cable to top up your iPhone at full 20W wired charging speeds, which should get you up to 50% in under 30 minutes in a pinch.

Anker 633 Magnetic Battery The best power bank for iPhone 16 More

Satechi Magnetic Wallet Stand

Pros Versatile stand lets you prop up your iPhone at nearly any angle

Wallet offers room for up to four cards

Classy vegan leather design Cons A bit pricey

Not ideal for use with non-MagSafe cases

Satechi's Magnetic Wallet Stand is the ideal solution for someone who still needs to carry a few cards while being able to prop their iPhone up on the go. Using MagSafe-compatible magnets, it can be attached directly to the back of your iPhone 16 or through a MagSafe case. It folds flat when not in use, adding minimal bulk to your iPhone, and since it attaches magnetically, you can easily pop it off if it gets in the way.

However, where it really comes in handy is letting you prop up your iPhone in nearly any position in either portrait or landscape mode. The wallet hinge will open up to a 160-degree angle, letting you participate in FaceTime or Zoom calls, browse the web, or just enjoy your favorite YouTube videos or Netflix shows.