Here’s a big reason the ‘iPhone Fold’ will look like an iPad

By
Concept render of a foldable iPhone in a fully open state.
Antonio De Rosa / Behance

Apple is expected to launch its first “iPhone Fold” in 2026, several years after rival companies like Samsung and OnePlus have already released their own foldable devices. The reason for Apple’s delay in entering the foldable market is not entirely clear. However, one plausible explanation is that Apple has focused on ensuring the device offers a seamless transition between the outer and inner displays.

This week, it was reported that Apple plans to use a liquid metal hinge in the iPhone Fold. This innovation aims to enhance durability and reduce the visibility of the display crease. Creasing was a significant issue for early foldable devices, such as the first Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, but it has improved considerably over the years.

Many, including Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, say the iPhone Fold’s inner screen is “crease-free.”

Apple seems to have perfected the crease design and is now focusing on making the foldable part of the iPhone Fold feel familiar.

According to leaker Digital Chat Station, the tablet section of the device will have a “roughly” 4:3 aspect ratio. This aspect ratio has been consistent across many generations of iPad models, as only the 8.3-inch iPad mini offers something different (a 3:2 aspect radio).

Rumors say the first iPhone Fold will offer a 5.5-inch outer screen and a 7.8-inch inner screen. The phone is expected to offer dual-lens rear cameras and selfie cameras on both folds. Face ID is expected to be missing; instead, the new phone is expected to offer a Touch ID side button.

The iPhone Fold is anticipated to launch in late 2026, accompanying the rest of the iPhone 18 lineup. However, its exact position within the lineup is still uncertain. The iPhone 17 lineup is expected to feature a traditional model, along with Pro and Pro Max variants, and will also introduce a new model for 2025 called the “iPhone Air.” It remains to be seen whether the iPhone Fold will be the fifth device in this lineup in 2006 or serve as a replacement.

Wherever the iPhone Fold falls in the lineup, there’s no denying it will be an expensive device.  Rumors suggest it will launch at between $2,000 and $2,500.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
