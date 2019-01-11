Digital Trends
Mobile

The Honor 10 Lite is proof a cheap phone isn’t the compromise it once was

Andy Boxall
By

Adding Lite to the name of a phone used to instantly drop its desirability by about 90-percent. Lite was synonymous with a device being all show and no substance. Being given an Honor 10 Lite on a recent trip to China gave us that slight sinking feeling, as we prepared to use a phone that may frustrate more than it delighted.

We were wrong. The Honor 10 Lite actually did the opposite, and impressed us over the course of a few days, during which it was our main device. We’re not really that surprised at the Honor 10 Lite’s ability, as the Honor 9 Lite was also a highly capable phone. The sequel goes one step further in design.

Here’s our impressions of the phone, which is not getting the full review treatment as it’s not available to buy in the U.S., and is still waiting for its U.K. and European launch at the time of writing.

Striking design

It’s a little beauty. The body is plastic, unlike the glass Honor 10, and our version in the pictures is the one to buy. The color scheme is sky blue, and it fades from a deep blue at the bottom of the device to a chrome-like silver at the top. We saw and loved the same look on the Honor Magic 2, and are happy to see it replicated here so effectively. It also comes in black and red.

Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

It’s wonderfully lightweight at 162 grams, so it hides nicely in a pocket, while the compact dimensions make it very holdable. The screen — an IPS LCD — measures 6.2-inches and has a teardrop notch at the top, giving an 83-percent screen-to-body ratio. There was once a time this was reserved for the most expensive phones you could buy. Now, you can get it on a reasonably priced mid-range phone, and it’s very welcome.

The Honor 10 Lite incorporates many of the best design elements from older phones along with a modern style.

The 8mm thick chassis is masked effectively with curved sides, and a “floating” screen above the body itself. The fingerprint sensor is perfectly placed top-center on the rear, and very fast. Yes the chin bezel is quite large, but there is a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom of the phone, so it can be forgiven. What makes us like the Honor 10 Lite is that it incorporates many of the best design elements from older phones — rear fingerprint sensors, great color schemes, and large screens — along with a modern style, without having too much experimental tech, such as in-display fingerprint sensors or pop-up cameras.

This makes it instantly usable, as well as incredibly satisfying to own. You’re really only compromising on materials, and even then, the plastic looks and feels very much like glass until examined very closely.

Camera

The Honor 10 Lite has a dual-lens camera on the back, made up of a 13-megapixel, f/1.8 aperture main sensor and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor. The selfie camera has 24 megapixels. This is fairly standard across many mid-range phones today, and there’s a good reason for this — the pictures it takes are solid, and easily good enough for social networking purposes. The f/1.8 aperture even means low-light performance is decent too. In fact, the Honor 10 Lite held its own against the phones in this camera test — most of which cost a lot more — in night time photos.

honor 10 lite product impressions 2
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

It’s low-light ability comes from the addition of Huawei’s Night Mode, which debuted on the P20 Pro, which holds the shutter open for longer than usual and employs artificial intelligence to sharpen the final photo. While noise is evident when you look closely, it’s not terrible, and the brightness and contrast levels will impress casual admirers when shared online. There’s also a portrait and aperture mode for bokeh shots.

The selfie camera has many megapixels, an aggressive beauty mode, and artificial intelligence-driven enhancements. Most of this can be turned off, but the camera still seems to smooth skin out and add a glow that’s faintly unnatural. The portrait mode is also hit-and-miss, as the blur effects often misidentify edges. Accomplished selfie-takers will be happy tinkering with the different modes though.

Performance

It’s here where you’ll realize this is not an expensive smartphone. Huawei’s Kirin 710 processor, an octa-core chip with a 2.2GHz/1.7GHz clock speed, powers it, and there is the option of 3GB or 6GB of RAM, depending on the amount of internal storage space you want. We have tested the 64GB/3GB model, but a 128GB/6GB Honor 10 Lite is also available. You may want to spend more to get the 6GB version if you intend on keeping the device for a while, as the 3GB version is not the speediest phone we’ve used. There are pauses and stutters opening or switching apps, and it does take a second or so more than we’d like to get started in Twitter or Instagram, for example.

It’s here where you’ll realize this is not an expensive smartphone.

Performance woes will most often appear when playing games. The Honor 10 Lite has the GPU Turbo software feature to enhance gameplay, which is a bonus, but does it help? We ran the gaming-centric 3DMark benchmark test using the Sling Shot Extreme program, and it scored 1,139 (Vulkan), and 823 (OpenGL). This beats the Moto G6 and the Nokia 6 (2018), two phones we will later compare it to. We played Reckless Racing 3, and it was smooth, fast, and fun — pretty much all we want from a game. The sound from the standard speakers is tinny though.

Android 9.0.1 with EMUI version 9 was installed, so it operates like most other Huawei and Honor phone. It even includes the latest gesture controls seen on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which we like and have used consistently on the Honor 10 Lite. EMUI needs patience to set up correctly, as the menus are dense — despite a recent cleanup — and the options are many. Take your time, experiment with layouts and options, and it’ll be worth it.

Another winning feature is dual-SIM support. We tried this out in Hong Kong and mainland China, where having two operational SIMs was helpful. The SIM cards were easy to manage, and connection speeds were impressive, even when network congestion tried its best to ruin our day.

Battery

It’s very disappointing to see a Micro-USB port on the bottom of the Honor 10 Lite. There is less demand for the newer, faster, and more convenient USB Type-C connector in China and various other markets, especially at this price, but that doesn’t stop us wanting the newer connector for future-proofing’s sake.

1 of 4
honor 10 lite product impressions 7
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
honor 10 lite product impressions 1
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
honor 10 lite product impressions 9
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
honor 10 lite product impressions 8
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Otherwise, the battery news is good. The 3,400mAh cell easily lasted a day, with around 10-percent left after a heavy day’s use. You’ll have to charge it each night, but you can be safe in the knowledge it will cover you during the daytime even when you use it hard.

Price and availability

Announced for China at the end of November 2018, the Honor 10 Lite is also expected to be released in India, the Middle East, Europe, and elsewhere in the world in 2019. In China, the cheapest Honor 10 Lite costs the equivalent of $200, while the most expensive costs around $275. In the U.K., the Honor 10 Lite may cost as little as 180 British pounds. This is less than the Motorola Moto G6, and around the same as the Nokia 6 (2018).

A U.S. release has not been announced.

Conclusion

Te Honor 10 Lite is evidence the word Lite no longer means having to seriously compromise. No, you won’t get quite the same experience on a $200 phone than you will on an $800 phone, but that’s to be expected. The surprise is the distance between them is not a vast gulf anymore.

Don't Miss

Wireless charging over a distance is coming to your phone case
Ossia Spigen wireless charger being held
Mobile

Wireless charging over a distance is coming to your phone case

Battery life is a big issue for smartphone owners, so the idea of wireless charging over a distance is exciting. Wireless charging pioneers Ossia announced a partnership with case maker Spigen, which brings the technology a step closer.
Posted By Simon Hill
samsung galaxy s9 review
Mobile

Save the date: The Samsung Galaxy S10's reveal is set for February

Not long now; with 2019 underway, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is almost here. Before it arrives, here's absolutely everything you need to know about all three of Samsung's next flagships.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Andy Boxall
ces 2019 is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff
cat s48c news
Mobile

Building sites, mountains, and water, the Cat S48c can handle it all

Good rugged phones can be hard to come by. Cat makes some of the best, but they're often extremely expensive. That is why Cat has released the S48c -- a lower cost, midrange rugged handset that is available on Verizon.
Posted By Mark Jansen
yubico brings yubikey to ces 2019 a1
Mobile

Yubico has a new Lightning-based YubiKey to lock down your iOS devices

Yubioco announced at CES 2019 that received approval for a Lightning key that is currently in private testing, which means there will soon be a safe and secure way to use a physical security key with your iOS device.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
beyerdynamic lagoon anc ces 2019 ces2019 1
Home Theater

Beyerdynamic’s Lagoon ANC cans combine customization, noise cancellation

No two people hear sound the same way. This may explain why a growing trend at CES is sound-customization software. Beyerdynamic introduced it in 2017 and now it's back with a noise-cancelling version in its slick new Lagoon headphones.
Posted By Simon Cohen, Ryan Waniata
oskron smartwatch product impressions ces 2019 feat
Wearables

Think this smartwatch doesn’t have a screen? Think again

This looks like a regular chronograph watch, but it holds a secret: It's really a smartwatch and even has a hidden screen, which is revealed only when you need it. We took a closer look at CES 2019.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Garmin VivoActive 3 Music
Product Review

Garmin’s 4G LTE VivoActive 3 keeps you safe when you’re out on the trails

Garmin takes its already great VivoActive 3 Music fitness smartwatch and adds a 4G LTE connection, courtesy of Verizon. The watch now has streaming music, independent GPS, and best of all, SMS support and various safety features. We’ve…
Posted By Andy Boxall
Sony Xperia XZ3 review
Mobile

Sony reshuffles its mobile division, gears up for comeback at MWC

Sony Mobile had a tough 2018, but it's looking to turn its mobile fortunes around in 2019. We sat down with VP of Marketing, Don Mesa, at CES 2019 to find out what the company has in store for us in the year ahead.
Posted By Simon Hill
hbo
Mobile

AT&T to stop selling location data to third parties after explosive report

After a report from Motherboard highlighted that carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint were selling location information to third parties and sometimes ended up in the wrong hands, carriers have announced they will end location selling…
Posted By Christian de Looper
fitbit and apple watch alternatives under 50 garmin vivofit3 lifestyle
Deals

Before buying a Fitbit or Apple Watch, check out these fitness trackers under $50

Fitbit and Apple Watch are top of the line when it comes to fitness trackers but if you want to save, we have alternatives. If 2019 is the year you keep track of your health and budget your expenses, then take a look at these fitness…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Nokia 7.1 Review
Mobile

Here's everything we know about the upcoming Nokia 8.1 Plus phone

Nokia will be looking to kick off 2019 will a cracker of a phone, and the Nokia 8.1 Plus could be that phone. From the rumored pinhole display to the Zeiss cameras, here's everything we know about the Nokia 8.1 Plus.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Mobile

Rumors suggest Apple will release an iPhone XR successor this year

While it's not been long since the last iPhones launched, rumors for the next iPhone are already surfacing. Apple's 2019 flagship could include a variety of upgrades ranging from a new design to enhanced features.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Steven Winkelman
oppo find x lamborghini top back
Mobile

A new Twitter page signals Oppo’s official launch in the U.K.

You may not have heard of them, but Oppo -- parent company of OnePlus -- is on its way to the U.K., While details on the launch are thin on the ground, we expect to hear more about this launch in the near future.
Posted By Mark Jansen