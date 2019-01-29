Digital Trends
Mobile

Here’s how to disable FaceTime on your Apple iPhone and Mac

Christian de Looper
By

Apple’s iOS 12.1 is a great operating system, but a huge bug has recently been discovered in which FaceTime callers will hear audio coming from the person they’re calling — before that person even picks up. That’s a massive breach of privacy — which is a little ironic considering the fact that Apple has positioned itself as the company that cares the most about privacy.

The issue can be replicated on iPhones and on Mac — and on the Mac it can be even worse considering the fact that the Mac rings for longer than on the iPhone by default. Apple says it’s currently working on a fix for the issue, but in the meantime, you may want to disable FaceTime on your devices to prevent others from being able to spy on you. Here’s how to disable FaceTime.

How to disable FaceTime on iPhone or iPad

FaceTime is most used on the iPhone and iPad, so the first step you’ll probably want to take is to disable it on your iOS devices. Here’s how to do so.

  1. Open the Settings app.
  2. Scroll down to FaceTime and select it.
  3. Toggle the switch next to FaceTime at the top of the screen. Make sure it’s in the off position.

That’s all there is to it — FaceTime should now be disabled on your iOS device.

How to disable FaceTime on a Mac

FaceTime Mac

The FaceTime bug also manifests on the Mac — so you might want to disable it there too. Thankfully, it’s also easy to do on your Mac. Here’s how.

  1. Open the FaceTime app.
  2. Tap FaceTime at the top left of the screen, in the menu bar.
  3. Tap Turn FaceTime Off.

FaceTime should now be disabled on your Mac too.

Of course, many people use and love FaceTime — so you may want to re-enable the service once Apple rolls out the software update. To do so, it’s thankfully just as easy. Simply follow the same steps as above, but instead of turning the service off, just turn it back on. FaceTime should then work the way it was designed to work — hopefully free from any privacy issues.

