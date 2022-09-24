 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

How to add multiple wallpapers and change your home screen on iOS 16

Jesse Hollington
By

One of the most exciting new features in iOS 16 is the ability to customize your lock screen with new animated wallpapers and effects. You can even set up multiple custom lock screens and switch between them on the fly or based on whatever Focus mode you're using.

This extra flexibility is fantastic, but the downside is that with so many options, it can get trickier to figure out how to change your current home screen wallpaper — especially if you want it to be different from whatever you're using on your lock screen.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • An iPhone running iOS 16 or later

The good news is that doing this isn't as complicated as it may seem at first glance. Although iOS 16 tries to nudge you toward using matching wallpapers, you can easily override this and use any image in your photo library. Plus, iOS 16 now lets you blur your home screen wallpaper, which is a nice touch if you're having a hard time distinguishing your icons from your background image.

Three iPhones showing steps to customize home screen wallpaper from lock screen.
Jesse Hollington / Digital Trends

How to set a custom home screen wallpaper when configuring your lock screen

When you create a new lock screen wallpaper or edit an existing one, your iPhone will offer up a blurred version of the same wallpaper for the background on your home screen. It steers you toward selecting this with a prominent Set as Wallpaper Pair button, but you don't have to accept this by default.

Step 1: From your iPhone's lock screen, press and hold any blank space to open the lock screen picker.

Step 2: Create a new lock screen by selecting the Plus sign in the bottom-right corner.

You can also edit an existing lock screen to change the home screen wallpaper associated with it. However, there's a simpler way to change your current home screen wallpaper that we'll cover in the next section.

Step 3: Customize your new lock screen to your liking. See our article on how to customize your iPhone lock screen on iOS 16 for more details on what you can do here.

Step 4: When you're finished, select Add (or Done if you're editing an existing lock screen). A preview of your lock screen and home screen wallpapers appears.

iPhone showing option to customize home screen when setting wallpaper pair from lock screen.
Jesse Hollington / Digital Trends

Step 5: Select Customize home screen to choose a different wallpaper for your home screen. A new home screen wallpaper editing view opens.

Step 6: From the options at the bottom, leave Original selected to keep the same wallpaper as your lock screen; select Color or Gradient to choose a static background; or choose Photos to select an image from your photo library.

Step 7: The color and gradient options are preset to use a background that matches your lock screen wallpaper. To choose a different color or gradient, select the Color or Gradient button a second time to bring up the color picker.

Three iPhones showing steps to customize home screen wallpaper.
Jesse Hollington / Digital Trends

Step 8: Select Blur to choose whether to blur your home screen wallpaper. This option is only available when using a matching lock screen wallpaper or a custom photo; it won't be active when using a color or gradient since there's nothing to blur in that case.

Step 9: When you've customized your home screen wallpaper to your liking, select Done in the top-right corner.

Three iPhones showing steps to customize home screen wallpaper from the settings app.
Jesse Hollington / Digital Trends

How to change your current home screen wallpaper

You can also quickly choose a new home screen wallpaper for your current lock screen in the same way as setting wallpapers in prior versions of iOS. This skips the step of opening the lock screen wallpaper editor and takes you directly to selecting a home screen wallpaper instead.

Note that this method only works for changing the wallpaper for the currently active home screen. If you would like to change the wallpaper for another home screen without making it active, you'll need to go through the process of editing your lock screen outlined in the first section.

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Select Wallpaper. A preview of your current lock screen and home screen wallpapers is shown.

Step 3: Select the Customize button on the right, below the home screen wallpaper preview. The home screen wallpaper editing view opens.

Step 4: From the options at the bottom, select Original to use the same wallpaper as your lock screen, Color or Gradient to choose a static background, or Photos to select an image from your photo library.

Step 5: Select Blur to toggle the blurring of a photo wallpaper.

Step 6: When you're satisfied with your home screen wallpaper, select Done in the top-right corner to save your selections and return to the wallpaper settings.

If you've customized your wallpaper to use a color, gradient, or separate photo and later decide that you want to go back to using the paired wallpaper from your lock screen, repeat the above steps and select the Original option.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
How to transfer your SIM from an Android phone to an iPhone 14
Transferring an eSIM from an old iPhone to an iPhone 14.
Apple rolls out iOS 16 update to fix frustrating camera-shake, paste bugs
iPhone 14 Pro gets iOS 16.0.2 update.
This Google Pixel 7 price leak is bad news for the iPhone 14
A Man holds a white Google Pixel 7 Pro in his hands.
The best Apple iPhone 14 Pro cases for your new smartphone
iPhone 14 Pro feat image.
I want to love the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island, but I can’t
Dynamic Island in Telegram.
Satellite connectivity on iPhone 14 is great, but its future is far more exciting
Communications satellite in Earth orbit.
How to use the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s massive screen without losing your mind
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Best Phone Deals: Save on Google Pixel 6, Galaxy S22 Ultra
Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro cameras seen from the back.
Does the iPhone 14 have a 120Hz display?
Someone holding an iPhone 14, showing the Lock Screen.
How to transfer WhatsApp messages from Android to iPhone
Two phones on a table next to each other. One is showing the WhatsApp logo, and the other is running the WhatsApp application.
Best cheap Fitbit deals for September 2022
fitbit versa review version 1522045407 full 19
The Uber hack is an outrageous tale of a teen hacking for fun
An Uber cab