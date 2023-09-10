 Skip to main content
How to watch Apple’s iPhone 15 event: 5 easy ways

Bryan M. Wolfe
By
Invite for Apple's September 2023 event.
Apple

Apple’s next press event is set to kick off on Tuesday, September 12, beginning at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. The uniquely named “Wonderlust” event will almost certainly introduce the world to the iPhone 15 series and next-generation Apple Watches — including the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. We could also see USB-C finally arriving on the Apple AirPods Pro.

Like last year’s event, the iPhone 15 event will be streamed across various platforms, including Apple’s website, on iPh0ne/iPad and Apple TV, X (formerly known as Twitter), and YouTube. Here’s a look at how to stream the highly anticipated event as it happens on September 12.

How to watch the iPhone 15 event on your iPhone or iPad

A screenshot of Apple event links from the Apple TV app on an iPhone
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Apple will eventually update the Home page of the Apple TV app with links to the upcoming Wonderlust event before September 12. When the event is about to commence, click the Play button to start streaming. Links will appear on the Apple TV app on iPhone and iPad.

Here’s a tip: If you click the link a bit early, you can listen to the unique soundtrack Apple has prepared for the event.

You can download the Apple TV app on the App Store on your mobile device.

How to watch the iPhone 15 event on your Apple TV

The Apple TV 4K standing vertically with the Apple logo showing from the front
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

As expected, Apple will stream the iPhone event on the Apple TV Home page. You will find various links to the event on the day of the event. Search for the “Wonderlust” signage in the Apple TV app on your Apple TV streaming box, click on it, and press Play. Then, prepare to be entertained by Tim Cook and his team.

Since we didn’t score tickets to this year’s iPhone event, we’ll be watching it on our Apple TV with a few Hint waters real close to keep us hydrated!

How to watch the iPhone 15 event on the Apple website

The Apple Events webpage showing the September 2023 event signage
Apple

Many people will be stuck at work as the Apple event begins. Those folks can stream the event from the Apple website.

Look for a prominent link right at the top of the Home page. You can also bookmark the Apple Events webpage and go there on September 12. The links are available across all web browsers, regardless of platform.

How to watch the iPhone 15 event on YouTube

Apple's account on YouTube
YouTube

A fantastic option to watch the Apple event is by accessing the company’s YouTube account. It’s especially useful for users who wish to purchase the new iPhone 15 but can only access the event through a mobile web browser … on their Android-based device.

You’ll be able to watch the iPhone 15 event on YouTube on any device that can access YouTube. Whether it’s the YouTube mobile site, the YouTube app, the YouTube website on your computer, etc. If you have a device that can open YouTube, you can watch the iPhone 15 event on it. This is also a great choice if you want to Chromecast the event to another device.

How to watch the iPhone 15 event on Twitter/X

A white X on a black background, which could be Twitter's new logo.
X

Finally, don’t forget about X. The social network we once called Twitter will also host Apple’s Wonderlust event. You can find the link through Apple’s X account right before the event begins.

In previous years, Apple has also advertised special links to the event, but it is unclear whether it will do so this time.

What happens if you miss the event?

iPhone 15 Pro render showing USB-C
9to5Mac

If you can’t watch the Apple event live, don’t worry. You can stream it later on the Apple website or YouTube page. Sometimes, there may be a delay in posting the links, but they will be available at some point after the event ends.

Are you having a difficult time waiting for this year’s iPhone event? Check out Digital Trend’s continuing coverage of the upcoming event. Between now and then, we’ll be posting news, features, and a lot more. Stay tuned!

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
