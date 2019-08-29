The annual Apple September event is always one of the biggest in the year and the reason? New iPhones. But there’s usually more than just iPhones, and this year alongside a potentially new Apple Watch, there may be a reveal of a new MacBook Pro, a new iPad, as well as the official release of iOS 13, iPadOS, and more.

Check out our explainer on here on what we expect to see at Apple’s September event,. and read on to find out how you can watch it live from the comfort of your home, work, or just about anywhere. Here’s how to watch Apple’s September event.

When is the event?

Apple’s big event is set for September 10, starting at 10 a.m. PT ( 1 p.m. ET), and the venue is the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

How to watch the Apple event on a PC or Mac

Apple stopped limiting the live streams of its events to the Safari browser last year, so Windows users have some options. Simply head over to Apple’s events webpage shortly before the event starts.

There will be a few requirements devices will need to fill before they’re able to watch the official live stream though. Apple hasn’t made them available yet, but here are last year’s requirements:

Safari on Mac running MacOS 10.12 Sierra or later

Microsoft Edge on a PC running Windows 10

It should also work on newer versions of Google Chrome and Firefox that support MSE, H.264, and AAC.

How to watch the event on an iPhone or iPad

It’s only natural you’ll be able to watch Apple’s event on its premier devices. Like earlier methods, requirements will be confirmed closer to the date, but we’re expecting last year’s requirements to hold true. That means you’ll be able to watch the event on the Safari browser using iPads and iPhones on iOS 10 and later. Considering that’s most modern devices, you shouldn’t have too much of an issue.

How to watch the Apple event on an Apple TV

If you’d rather watch the Apple event stretched out on your couch like you’re binging on the best Netflix shows, then Apple has an option for you. To watch the September event on Apple TV, download the “Apple Events” app from the TV App Store, and tune in just before it’s due to start and select the live stream.

We’ll update this article when we see concrete requirements for browsers and iPhones.

