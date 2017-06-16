The HTC U11 is reportedly selling better than the HTC 10 and One M9 ever did

Why it matters to you If you're a HTC fan or just like what they've done in the industry, you likely want the company to keep making phones.

It seems like HTC’s smartphone business has been nosediving for a few years now and the name HTC just does not carry as much weight as it once did — despite the fact that the company built the Google Pixel and Pixel XL. According to a new report, however, HTC might not be doing quite as poorly as some assumed.

HTC president Chia-Lin Chang confirmed in a report from Focus Taiwan that the HTC U11 is selling faster than what are arguably the greatest HTC phones ever — the HTC 10 and the HTC One M9. In other words, during the same period of sales, HTC sold more HTC U11 units than HTC 10 and HTC One M9 units.

That is good news for HTC and shows that there is hope for the company to return to its former glory. Many of its recent flagships have received bad reviews, but the U11 could signal a turning point — in our review, we awarded the phone an 8/10.

HTC landed in some hot water after it was the company was reportedly offering members of its Elevate program extra gear in return for combatting the negative press the company was receiving. The result of that bad press is that HTC’s revenue is at an 11-year-low but some speculate the HTC U11 could change that.

The HTC U11 launched in Asia in May and in early June for the rest of the world and boasts some pretty impressive specs. For example, it offers Qualcomm’s latest and greatest mobile chip, the Snapdragon 835, along with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and either 64GB or 128GB of storage. The rear-facing camera sits in at 12MP with an f/1.7 aperture, while the front-facing camera comes in at an impressive 16MP — perfect for the selfie-lovers.

We’ll see if the HTC U11 represents a change for the company, but even if it doesn’t, it is a noteworthy phone.