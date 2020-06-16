HTC has announced two new smartphones in Taiwan, the HTC Desire 20 Pro and the HTC U20 5G, after teasing a June 16 announcement through its social networks recently. Both the new phones are mid-range and make use of Qualcomm’s newest chipsets. Currently, the new HTC devices will be sold in Taiwan, but after months of silence from the company, this may be the start of its return to international prominence.

Let’s take a look at the new phones.

HTC U20 5G

This is the slightly better specced device out of the two. It has the Snapdragon 765G chipset with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage space, plus 5G connectivity and a massive 5,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0. On the front is a 6.8-inch LCD screen with a hole-punch selfie camera, and a surprisingly large chin at the bottom of the display.

Flip over the phone and there’s a quad-lens camera in the top corner. The main sensor has 48-megapixels, and it’s joined by an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The selfie cam on the front has 32 megapixels. Also on the back is a fingerprint sensor, and the U20 5G runs Android 10.

HTC Desire 20 Pro

The Desire 20 Pro has a slightly smaller 6.5-inch LCD screen compared to the U20 5G, but manages to reduce the chin size, while retaining the hole-punch selfie camera at the top. Here it has 25 megapixels, but on the back of the phone is the same quad-lens camera as the U20 5G.

Inside is a Qualcomm 665 chipset and 6GB of RAM, but no 5G connectivity and only 128GB of storage space. Both the Desire 20 Pro and the U20 5G have space for a MicroSD card to increase this. The Desire 20 Pro also has a big 5,000mAh battery but only Quick Charge 3.0, however it does have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Price and availability

HTC has announced the Desire 20 Pro and the U20 5G for Taiwan only at the moment, but in a recent tweet it said other markets would follow in the future. The local prices have yet to be announced.

