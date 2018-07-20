Digital Trends
Mobile

Huawei is gaining on Apple as it aims for 200 million smartphone sales in 2018

Mark Jansen
By
huawei p20 pro security scaremongering richard yu logo
Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Feel as if you’ve seen more Huawei and Honor smartphones in the wild than ever before? That might not just be the Baader-Meinhof phenomenon — Huawei’s global sales are rising, and the Chinese company is slowly gaining on Apple to become the second-largest phone manufacturer in the world.

According to a statement from Richard Yu Chengdong, chief of Huawei’s mobile segment, the Chinese company’s 2018 sales passed 100 million on July 18 — which means Huawei’s phones are selling faster than ever before.

“Previously Huawei reached the 100 million shipments mark on December 22, 2015, October 14, 2016 and September 12, 2017,” said Yu during a product launch on Wednesday, July 18. “As it’s only taken just over six months to reach the target this year, we are now aiming for shipments of 200 million units by the end of 2018.”

Reaching the 200 million mark would put Huawei within striking distance of its closest rival in the mobile marketplace — the almighty Apple. Apple sold 215 million smartphones in 2017, but should Apple’s sales decline again in 2018, as they did in 2017, then Huawei could end up surprisingly close.

Thankfully for Apple, 2018 has started strong, with sales in the first quarter of 2018 increasing by 2.8 percent over the previous year. Still, Huawei’s rapid ascent of the ranks should be a worry for Apple, as the Chinese company’s strong sales numbers come in spite of a failure to break into the U.S. market after a planned deal with AT&T fell through due to security concerns.

But how likely is it that Huawei will be able to achieve sales of 200 million in 2018? According to Zaker Li, a senior industry analyst with IHS Markit, as the market hasn’t yet entered its busiest period, Huawei’s goals could be easily within reach.

“Given that the second half is normally the peak season for smartphone sales as major brands will all release their flagship phones, it will not be difficult for Huawei to exceed 200 million units of phone shipments if it has already completed half of that now,” said Li.

Huawei’s sales figures are calculated by adding the sales numbers of both Huawei and sister company Honor, and the company has apparently found much success in India, but hasn’t shied away from trying new things, having recently released a triple-lens camera phone in the Huawei P20 Pro.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy X: Everything we know so far
Up Next

The best drone photos from around the world
AT&T
Mobile

AT&T names three more cities that will receive 5G networks this year

AT&T intends to be the first major network to begin rolling out the new 5G standard in the U.S., starting in late 2018. The carrier has officially revealed the first three cities to receive the wireless service.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Nokia 7 Plus
Mobile

It's official: Nokia 6.1 Plus gets global release starting in Hong Kong

It's shaping up to be a big year for HMD. After announcing five phones at MWC earlier this year, the handset manufacturer is reportedly bringing another budget phone, the Nokia 6.1 Plus, to the states.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 review app switch
Mobile

The upcoming Galaxy Note 9 may mark the end of Samsung's Note line

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will surely be big, bold, and pricey, but will it be foldable, or have an under-display fingerprint sensor? Those are just some of the rumors swirling around one of 2018's most anticipated phones.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
samsung galaxy s9 review
Mobile

Samsung reportedly planning to retire Plus series after Galaxy S10 Plus

It may be no more than a sparkle in Samsung's eye, but the Samsung Galaxy S10 is definitely coming. Here's everything we know about what's sure to be Samsung's most amazing creation so far.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Best Galaxy S8 cases
Mobile

Boost your Samsung smartphone stamina with the best Galaxy S8 battery cases

It's frustrating when your smartphone runs out of power, and batteries perform worse the older they get. Maybe you should check out some of the best Samsung Galaxy S8 battery cases and secure yourself some stamina.
Posted By Simon Hill
audiophile experience switching iphone for android from to cover v2
Mobile

Unlock your phone's hidden potential with these smartphone codes

Turns out cheat codes aren't just for video games; smartphones have hidden features built into them which you can access by punching in specific codes. Here are some of the most useful smartphone codes for Android and iOS.
Posted By Will Nicol
Google Pixel problems
Mobile

What is Android? All your questions about the operating system answered

Despite being on more than 2 billion phones, it's still possible to be unsure about parts of Android. What is stock Android, what's Oreo, and should you know about Android Go? We've got your answers.
Posted By Mark Jansen
iphone speed test
Mobile

Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps are free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Developers put paid apps on sale for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up fast. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals offered in the iOS App Store.
Posted By Lulu Chang