AT&T reportedly cancels deal with Huawei to sell Mate 10 Pro in the U.S.

It’s been rumored that Huawei has apparently been negotiating with carriers such as AT&T and Verizon to offer at least one of its phones for sale in the U.S. this year. But sources close to the matter claim AT&T has reportedly canceled the deal, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The report comes the same week as CES 2018, where the massive Chinese company was speculated to announce its plans to sell the Huawei Mate 10 Pro in the U.S. — via AT&T. Currently, there aren’t any further details on why the carrier has reportedly backed out.

“Over the past five years, Huawei has proven itself by delivering premium devices with integrity globally and in the U.S. market. On Tuesday Huawei will introduce new products to the U.S. market, including availability. We look forward to sharing more information with you then,” Huawei told Digital Trends.

According to The Information, the Mate 10 Pro was rumored to arrive on the AT&T network this month or in February. Huawei was specifically said to be negotiating with Verizon as well. Whether the phone will launch on any other carriers is still unknown.

Huawei already sells budget devices in the U.S., but not through carriers — they can be purchased through Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and other retailers. It also sold the Mate 9 through Amazon, after a soft-launch during CES 2017. Now, it’s stepping things up with the excellent Huawei Mate 10 Pro.

Challenges for Huawei

Huawei has faced difficultly breaking into the U.S. in the past. In 2016, the Chinese company was reportedly met with security concerns due to its networking equipment. The issue primarily stemmed from a 2012 congressional report suggesting U.S. carriers should stay away from Huawei gear because “China might use it to spy on Americans.”

There have also been technical obstacles when it comes to cellular standards. The Mate 10 Pro is sold as a GSM mobile device internationally, but since Sprint and Verizon use CDMA networks, Huawei would have to adapt its processors to be compatible with those networks.

Security and technological issues aside, being able to sell its devices via U.S. carriers would solve the lack of presence Huawei has in the country. By selling a flagship line to U.S. carriers, the company would work to possibly grow its presence via U.S. retailer stores, TV commercials, and carrier websites. Sources told Bloomberg that Huawei does plan to sell the Mate 10 device via ecommerce channels as well.

Regardless of the competition, Huawei is still the third-largest smartphone manufacturer — behind Apple and Samsung. The opportunity to sell its high-end flagship devices in the U.S. might be exactly what the company needs to get ahead. The earliest reports claimed Xiaomi — another hugely popular Chinese smartphone brand — was also in discussions with U.S. carriers.

