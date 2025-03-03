 Skip to main content
Huawei could launch its second tri-fold phone next year

By
Huawei Mate XT Ultimate in two-screen mode.
Huawei Mate XT Ultimate in two-screen mode Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate was the world’s first tri-fold phone. According to leaker FixedFocus (via Huawei Central), a successor may arrive as early as mid-2026. This follows the international launch of the first model last month.

According to the tipster, the second-generation Mate XT is expected to resemble the original model but will feature an improved camera system and improved Kirin 5G chips. A better display panel is also anticipated. The current model launched with a three-lens arrangement and Kirin 9010 5G chipset. The Mate XT runs on Harmony OS and offers various RAM and storage options. It also has a 5,600mAh battery.

The Huawei Mate XT signified a significant advancement in foldable smartphone technology. Its most notable feature is its ability to unfold into a 10.2-inch display, which offers a tablet-like experience perfect for multitasking, streaming media, and productivity tasks. The device also retains the convenience of a foldable design that allows it to be compact and easily portable.

The phone’s single screen measures 6.4 inches, while its dual screen is 7.9 inches.

Tri-fold phones are still in their early stages, but that may change soon as companies like Samsung are expected to enter the market. Rumors suggest that the maker of the Galaxy S25 Ultra is developing its first tri-fold phone, which could be launched as early as this summer.

Huawei’s Mate XT features a single flexible panel that folds inward, while Samsung’s tri-fold device is anticipated to fold inward from both the left and right sides.

If you’re thinking about purchasing a Huawei phone, it might be difficult depending on your location. Countries such as the U.S., U.K., Australia, and others have banned Huawei products due to security concerns.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
