 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Incredible phone charging tech will be revealed on August 14

By
A teaser image for Realme's 320W SuperSonic charge technology.
Realme

Later this week a new battery charging technology will be revealed that looks set to change how long it takes to charge a phone, but the innovation won’t be found on the Google Pixel 9 series. Instead, it will comes from newly reinvigorated Realme, which will introduce its Realme 320W SuperSonic battery charging system on August 14. Forget what you think is a fast charging battery, because this looks set to take it to a whole new level.

Realme has shared early details of its 320W SuperSonic charging system on several social networks. On Weibo in China it posted a short video claiming it will be the world’s number one when it comes to charging speeds, while on X (formerly Twitter) it wrote, “Say goodbye to long waits and hello to lightning fast power,” and that it will provide, “the world’s fastest charge ever.” Bold claims, but what do we know for sure about the speeds involved?

Recommended Videos

We don’t know anything official yet. A leaked video appeared recently which showed a Realme smartphone being charged using the 320W SuperSonic charger, and it rocketed to 17% charge in just 35 seconds. While Realme’s SuperSonic charging almost certainly won’t be able to keep this pace up for the entire charging cycle, it’s highly likely it’ll surpass competitor Redmi’s 300W HyperCharge charging system, which has been demonstrated to show it can fully charge a 4,400mAh battery cell in about five minutes.

Realme 320W SuperSonic charging follows the brand’s 240W charging system introduced in 2023, which was capable of charging a 4,600mAh battery in just under 10 minutes. It was made possible through a combination of GaN charging technology, special USB cables, and various chipsets managing everything from safety to cooling. Expect even newer technology and further advancements for the SuperSonic system.

When will Realme’s 320W SuperSonic charging system be available on a phone? This is where things get complicated. The charging technology will be introduced and likely fully demonstrated on August 14 at a Realme event in China. However, it’s not a phone launch, but a fan-centric gathering, so it’s likely to be more like a showcase of what’s coming. What’s more, Realme’s 240W charging isn’t available on its entire range, and Redmi’s HyperCharge hasn’t moved beyond a demonstration yet either. At the moment it’s probably less about when we will be able to use it ourselves, and more about what engineers are doing to dramatically reduce battery charging times. We’ll know more about the new charging technology from Realme following the announcements made on August 14.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs. Z Fold 5: What’s actually different?
The open and closed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

For years now, Samsung has been one of the dominant leaders in the foldable space. Whether you want a compact flip phone or a phone/tablet hybrid, Samsung's Flip and Fold families have a lot to offer. For the latter, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the latest and greatest addition to the lineup.

Read more
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals: discounts and trade-in credit
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 display.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 was recently released and that means there may be no better time to get a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. The Z Fold 5 has been among the best folding phones and the best foldable phone deals since its release, and it still holds up as a cutting edge smartphone. And with newer generations hitting the market the discounts available on the Z Fold 5 are easily among some of the best phone deals we’re seeing. We’ve sorted through different carriers and retailers to track down the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals available right now, so read onward for those details. There are also some Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals worth taking a look at, and if a foldable phone isn't as appealing as you thought, check out today’s iPhone deals, Samsung Galaxy S24 deals, and Google Pixel 8 deals for some alternatives.
Today's best Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals
With the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 being on the market for a little while now, some great deals are going on. If you’re trading in your old phone, you could save a substantial sum. However, even if you haven’t got a phone to trade in, there are plenty of good ways to save with some third-party retailers discounting the phone to make it that touch more affordable.

Samsung: .
Amazon: Buy a refurbished model of the 512GB Unlocked Z Fold 5 , marked down from $1,920.
Best Buy: Get a Geek Squad Certified refurbished Galaxy Galaxy Z Fold 5 (512GB) , down from its regular price of $1,920.
AT&T: Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 .
Verizon: applied over 36 months.
T-Mobile: paid via 24 monthly bill credits.
Spectrum: .

Read more
Best Google Pixel 8 deals: Get the latest Pixel for free
The Google Pixel 8 on a table showing the screen.

The Google Pixel 8 has been among the best phones for some time, and with the upcoming release of the Google Pixel 9 there may be no better time to get yourself a Pixel 8 than right now. There’s some big sales on the phone out there, making it one of the best phone deals we’re currently seeing. Stocks seem to be running out at some retailers and carriers, while others are still making the Pixel 8 available for free with the right contract or trade-in. With so many details to keep track of we thought we’d round up all of the best Google Pixel 8 deals for your shopping convenience. You’ll find them all below, and some similar phones to check out for some savings can be found among today’s Samsung Galaxy S24 deals, Samsung Galaxy S23 deals, iPhone 15 deals, and iPhone 14 deals.
Today's best Google Pixel 8 deals
There are some great Google Pixel 8 deals around including direct discounts when you buy the phone unlocked and trade-in deals for anyone who wants to commit to a specific cell phone provider. With such versatility, there should be something for everyone here. Take a look below to find the best Google Pixel 8 deal for your situation.

Best Buy: , down from its regular price of $499.
Google: when joining Google Fi Unlimited.
Amazon: , which is $129 less than a new model.
AT&T: when purchasing on an installment plan and upgrading to an eligible unlimited plan.
T-Mobile: with new line on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next (or other sign-up options).

Read more