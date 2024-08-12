Incredible phone charging tech will be revealed on August 14

Later this week a new battery charging technology will be revealed that looks set to change how long it takes to charge a phone, but the innovation won’t be found on the Google Pixel 9 series. Instead, it will comes from newly reinvigorated Realme, which will introduce its Realme 320W SuperSonic battery charging system on August 14. Forget what you think is a fast charging battery, because this looks set to take it to a whole new level.

Realme has shared early details of its 320W SuperSonic charging system on several social networks. On Weibo in China it posted a short video claiming it will be the world’s number one when it comes to charging speeds, while on X (formerly Twitter) it wrote, “Say goodbye to long waits and hello to lightning fast power,” and that it will provide, “the world’s fastest charge ever.” Bold claims, but what do we know for sure about the speeds involved?

Recommended Videos

We don’t know anything official yet. A leaked video appeared recently which showed a Realme smartphone being charged using the 320W SuperSonic charger, and it rocketed to 17% charge in just 35 seconds. While Realme’s SuperSonic charging almost certainly won’t be able to keep this pace up for the entire charging cycle, it’s highly likely it’ll surpass competitor Redmi’s 300W HyperCharge charging system, which has been demonstrated to show it can fully charge a 4,400mAh battery cell in about five minutes.

Realme 320W SuperSonic charging follows the brand’s 240W charging system introduced in 2023, which was capable of charging a 4,600mAh battery in just under 10 minutes. It was made possible through a combination of GaN charging technology, special USB cables, and various chipsets managing everything from safety to cooling. Expect even newer technology and further advancements for the SuperSonic system.

When will Realme’s 320W SuperSonic charging system be available on a phone? This is where things get complicated. The charging technology will be introduced and likely fully demonstrated on August 14 at a Realme event in China. However, it’s not a phone launch, but a fan-centric gathering, so it’s likely to be more like a showcase of what’s coming. What’s more, Realme’s 240W charging isn’t available on its entire range, and Redmi’s HyperCharge hasn’t moved beyond a demonstration yet either. At the moment it’s probably less about when we will be able to use it ourselves, and more about what engineers are doing to dramatically reduce battery charging times. We’ll know more about the new charging technology from Realme following the announcements made on August 14.