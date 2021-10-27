  1. Mobile

With Instagram’s newest sticker, you no longer need to say “link in bio”

By

Today, Instagram is eliminating the need for the “link in bio” refrain as it rolls out Stories links, allowing its users to link their followers to non-Instagram content directly. The move comes after a limited test earlier in the year that restricted the new feature to a select group of users.

When it first launched, Instagram didn’t allow anyone to share links, either due to a desire to keep the platform clean and focused on imagery or as a tool to drive engagement. Either way, the lack of linking support in posts and Stories led to the common “link in bio” phrase by users who wanted to point their followers to their own work. With today’s change, anyone can now share a link in a story post with the same ease as adding a GIF or poll to your Story.

Instagram link sticker.

“When we first introduced Stories links, the feature was limited to verified accounts or those with a certain number of followers. We’ve heard from the rest of our community that they also want to share things that matter with their friends and family. Whatever you’re into, from cooking to volunteering or shopping, you now have a space to share in Stories — regardless of your account size,” Instagram’s Max Eulenstein explained.

The sticker tool is pretty basic at the moment, but Instagram plans for some added customization so that you’ll be able to signpost what content your followers can expect to find when clicking the link.

Instagram isn’t planning on letting users go wild with this newfound freedom, however. You still won’t be able to post links on your regular photo uploads. In addition, users who frequently break the company’s community guidelines will find their link sticker access taken away. Other than that, we can wave goodbye to “link in bio” for good.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Roku TVs 2021: Which should you buy on Black Friday?

Woman looking away from a Roku TV screen.

The best fitness trackers for 2021

A Fitbit Charge 5 displaying the home screen on a wearer opening a door.

The best smart notebooks for 2021

Masters of the Universe: Revelation — Part 2 trailer unleashes Savage He-Man

Savage He-Man vs. Skeletor in Masters of the Universe: Revelation - Part 2.

Fortnite season 8 punchcards: A list of this season’s quests

Four characters overlooking crashed ship in Fortnite.

The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and more

A close up of Colin Kaepernick with a large afro, beard, and black shirt looking serious from the series Colin in Black & White on Netflix.

Shin Megami Tensei 5’s exploration is the RPG’s secret weapon

shin megami tensei 5 preview exploration smt overworld

Best desktop monitor deals for October 2021

Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor

Best cheap Microsoft Office deals for October 2021

1173577 autosave v1 2 office 365 free eduction 0001

Next-gen Onewheels are here, and one of them can do 32 miles on a single charge

onewheel GT with rider

Fortnite season 8, week 7 challenge guide: The Cube Queen

The Cube Queen from Fortnite.

Google makes big screens better with Android 12L for foldables and tablets

Browser shown on the open Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Amazon-built Fire TV Omni and 4-Series 4K TVs now available, starting at $370

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series.