Digital Trends
Mobile

Instagram tool accidentally exposes user passwords. Were you affected?

Aaron Mamiit
By

The Instagram tool that allows users to download a copy of their data from the social media platform had a security flaw that accidentally leaked passwords in plain text.

In April, Facebook-owned Instagram rolled out a Download Your Data tool that sends users a file containing all the pictures, comments, and other information that they have shared on the platform. The feature was rolled out to comply with new data privacy regulations in Europe and to address the privacy concerns of users around the world amid Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Unfortunately, the Download Your Data tool contained a security issue that also sent users their passwords in plaintext in the URL, The Information reported. In addition, for some reason, the passwords were also stored on Facebook’s servers, though they have since been deleted.

The security issue of the Download Your Data tool, which has already been fixed, only affected a “small number of people,” a spokesperson told The Information. However, these users may have had their Instagram passwords exposed if they were using a shared computer, or if they were on a compromised network. If they use the same password on other websites or apps, then the security issue becomes a bigger problem.

Instagram sent notifications to the users who were affected by the vulnerability, so those who were not contacted should not worry about their account passwords being compromised. However, for all Instagram users who recently utilized the Download Your Data tool, changing your password or activating two-factor authentication would not hurt, just to be sure.

The newly exposed bug follows a strange Instagram hack in August that locked users out of the platform because their account information, particularly their password, mobile number, and email address, were changed. In several cases, the emails linked to the compromised accounts were changed to Russian emails. The accounts, however, did not share new images, nor did they delete old ones.

Instagram hacks come in several different forms, and users will need to perform specific actions to recover their Instagram accounts. Here is a guide on what to do if you suddenly find yourself a victim of Instagram hacks, so that you can get your account back.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best portable chargers of 2018
microsoft - best stock-trading apps
Social Media

Addicted to Instagram? Its new ‘activity dashboard’ is here to help

Ever get that nagging feeling you're spending too much time on Instagram? Well, a new "activity dashboard" has a bunch of features designed to help you better control how you use the addictive photo-sharing app.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
instagram update shopping video conf saved en
Social Media

Build a wish list and shop videos with Instagram’s latest shopping update

Eyeing a product on Instagram? Now there are more ways to shop from the social network. Instagram just rolled out options to save products in a collection as users can also now shop from videos.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2018) review
Computing

Protecting your PDF with a password isn't difficult. Just follow these steps

If you need to learn how to password protect a PDF, you have come to the right place. This guide will walk you through the process of protecting your documents step-by-step, whether you're running a MacOS or Windows machine.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Lenovo IdeaPad 530S
Computing

Will Chrome remain our favorite web browser with the arrival of newest version?

Choosing a web browser for surfing the web can be tough with all the great options available. Here we pit the latest versions of Chrome, Opera, Firefox, Edge, and Vivaldi against one another to find the best browsers for most users.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Mobile

Best iPhone 7 Plus screen protectors to shield your big, beautiful display

Cracked screens are expensive to replace. Fortunately for you, we've rounded up what's available in terms of protection for Apple's large iPhone 7 Plus. Here are the best screen protectors you can buy.
Posted By Simon Hill
Google Play World Food Day
Computing

Four fake cryptocurrency apps were listed on the Google Play Store

It is a dangerous time to be going after crytocurrency on Android. Four bogus cryptocurrency apps were spotted on the Google Play Store this week, according to a report from cybersecurity researcher Lukas Stefanko. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
loreal wearable uv sensor
Mobile

New sensor from L’Oréal tracks UV exposure to keep your skin safe from the sun

L'Oréal has announced a new wearable sensor that attaches to your clothing and can track ultraviolet light. The sensor uses NFC instead of Bluetooth -- meaning it doesn't need a battery to work properly.
Posted By Christian de Looper
uber softbank investment stock
Cars

Uber rolls out rewards program that lets its most loyal riders lock in prices

Uber launched a new loyalty program today called Uber Rewards. It offers frequent riders credits to Uber Eats, car upgrades, and the ability to lock in prices on their most traveled routes.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
fallout shelter number one falloutsheltertopapp
Gaming

15 tips for keeping your vault-dwellers alive in ‘Fallout Shelter’

The wasteland can be an unfriendly place, if you don't know what you're doing. Here are 15 tips that will help your vault thrive in Fallout Shelter, including information on questing.
Posted By Will Fulton
moto z3 play back top half
Mobile

Motorola Moto G7: Here’s everything we know

The Moto G6 range is still relatively new to the market, but rumors have already started about the Moto G7, which is expected some time in 2019. Apparently, a G7 Power version will be joining the G7, G7 Play, and G7 Plus.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
t mobile revvel 2 and revvl plus news tmo spectrumblack back right
Mobile

T-Mobile's new Revvl 2, Revvl 2 Plus are now available for purchase

Last year, T-Mobile launched its own line of branded smartphones. As a follow-up to their predecessors, the carrier has unveiled the Revvl 2 and Revvl 2 Plus -- complete with a sleeker design. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Pixel 3 taking a photo
Mobile

How to take great photos with the Pixel 3, the best camera phone around

You’ve scored yourself a new Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, and you want to take advantage of that incredible camera. We’ve got everything you need to know right here about how to snap the best photos with your Pixel 3.
Posted By Simon Hill
Wear OS - Google Asssitant
Wearables

Google's Wear OS update 'H' promises battery life improvements

Google has rebranded its Android Wear operating system to Wear OS. Removing the Android name may help people better understand Google-powered smartwatches, which also play nice with iOS devices. 
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Huawei flagship at AT&T
Smart Home

Huawei could soon take on Google and Amazon with a new digital assistant

According to a report from CNBC, Huawei is working on a new digital assistant that could try to take on the likes of Google and Amazon's Alexa. Huawei already has a digital assistant in China, but the new one will be aimed at markets…
Posted By Christian de Looper