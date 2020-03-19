Apple has finally released the golden master versions of iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4, bringing a series of new features and tweaks that could radically change how you use your iPhone or iPad. This isn’t necessarily the final consumer version of either operating system, but it is the final beta version before a full release. In other words, this release gives us a pretty good idea of what to expect.

There’s a lot that’s new in this version of iOS and iPadOS — and it could be the most significant update since the launch of iOS 13. Apple has confirmed that iOS 13.4 will be officially available on Tuesday March 24.

Perhaps the biggest change comes in iPadOS 13.4, which is finally getting trackpad support. The addition isn’t all that unexpected — especially on the heels of the announcement of the new iPad Pro with its keyboard/trackpad cover. We’ll have to wait a little longer to test out the trackpad support in person, but a number of third-party accessory makers, like Brydge and Logitech, have already announced iPad accessories with trackpads. The update notes also show that support has been added for Bluetooth mice — so if you don’t have a trackpad accessory, and prefer to use a mouse, you’ll still be able to do so.

There are other changes to the operating system, too, however they’re mostly smaller aesthetic tweaks. For example, the Mail app has a new toolbar that moves the reply button away from the delete icon, so you’re less likely to accidentally delete an email.

The software update will also bring a new feature to iCloud, called iCloud Folder Sharing, and it essentially allows users to share iCloud Drive folders with others. The feature was first announced at WWDC alongside iOS 13, but it hasn’t been available until now.

The TV app has a few tweaks, too. You’ll be able to control the quality of streaming and downloading over Wi-Fi and cellular, and tweak how the TV app saves data, in case you don’t have unlimited data.

Other changes include new call controls in CarPlay, keyboard shortcuts in the Photos app, and more. If you’re a developer, you can get the iOS 13.4 golden master now — or, you can wait until March 24.

Editors' Recommendations