iOS update for iPhone squashes bugs in Mail, Notes, and Messages

Apple launched the latest version of its mobile operating system a couple of months ago. iOS 13 brought with it a slew of new features to help you get the most from your iPhone, but the release also included a few bugs that are still being squashed by Apple developers.

On Monday the tech titan rolled out iOS 13.2.3 to deal with some of the issues so that your iPhone or iPod Touch (iPads built since 2014 now use iPadOS) can function as smoothly as possible.

This latest update — the seventh since iOS 13 launched — includes bug fixes and improvements that have been found with Mail, Files, Notes, and Messages.

As per Apple, iOS 13.2.3:

• fixes an issue where system search and search within Mail, Files, and Notes might not work

• addresses an issue where photos, links, and other attachments might not display in the Messages details view

• fixes an issue that could prevent apps from downloading content in the background

• resolves issues that may prevent Mail from fetching new messages, and fail to include and quote original message content in Exchange accounts

The latest software update comes just a couple of weeks after Apple rolled out iOS 13.2.2, which addressed issues such as apps quitting unexpectedly when running in the background, and the temporary loss of cellular service after a call.

Looking ahead, Apple is currently prepping the public release of iOS 13.3, which brings with it a new Screen Time feature that lets you set time limits for specific contacts on your phone. Among general performance improvements, you’ll also find a new setting that prevents Memojis from appearing on your emoji keyboard when you’re typing, which has proved annoying for some users.

iOS 13 is available for the iPhone 6S onwards as well as the latest iPod Touch, so those with, say, an iPhone 5S or iPhone 6 have to make do with iOS 12.

To make sure you have the all the updates for whichever operating system you’re running, tap Settings on your iDevice, then General, and finally Software Update.

