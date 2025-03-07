iPad Air (2025) vs. iPad Air (2022): is it time to upgrade?

Table of Contents Table of Contents iPad Air (2025) vs iPad Air (2022): specs iPad Air (2025) vs. iPad Air (2022): design and display iPad Air (2025) vs. iPad Air (2022): performance iPad Air (2025) vs. iPad Air (2022): cameras and battery iPad Air (2025) vs. iPad Air (2022): software and support iPad Air (2025) vs. iPad Air (2022): availability and price iPad Air (2025) vs. iPad Air (2022): should you upgrade?

A brand new iPad Air is available now. The iPad Air (2025) closely resembles the iPad Air (2024), but how does it compare to the iPad Air (2022)? We have the answers if you’re considering whether it’s time to upgrade.

iPad Air (2025) vs iPad Air (2022): specs

iPad Air (2025) iPad Air (2022) Size 11-inch:

9.74 x 7.02 x 0.24 inches13-inch:

11.04 x 8.46 x 0.24 inches 10.9-inch only:

9.75 x 7.03 x 0.24 inches Weight 11-inch:

1.01 pounds for both Wi-Fi and Wifi + Cellular13-inch:

1.36 pounds for both Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular 1.02 pounds Screen size and resolution 11-inch: Liquid Retina Display with 2360 x 1640 resolution at 264 ppi 13-inch: Liquid Retina Display with a 2732 x 2048 resolution at 264 ppi 10.9-inch with Liquid Retina Display with 2360‑by‑1640 resolution at 264 ppi SDR Brightness 11-inch:

500 nits max13-inch:

600 nits max SDR brightness: 500 nits max Operating system iPadOS 18 Apple should provide at least five years of software updates (to iPadOS 23) Shipped with iPad 15.4 Assuming Apple will provide at least five more years of software updates, it should be supported until iOS 20 Processor Apple M3 8-core CPU

9-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine Hardware-accelerated ray tracing

100GB/s memory bandwidth

8GB RAM Improved media engine Apple M1 8-core CPU

8-core GPU

16-core Neutral Engine 8GB RAM Media engine Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 64GB, 256GB Cameras 12MP Wide camera (rear) 12MP Landscape Center Stage camera (front) 12MP Wide camera (rear) 12MP Ultra Wide camera (front) Battery life Up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi-Fi or watching video Up to nine hours of surﬁng the web using a cellular data network Up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi-Fi or watching video Up to nine hours of surﬁng the web using a cellular data network Apple Pencil support Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C Supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation) Colors Space Gray, Blue, Purple, Starlight Space Gray, Green, Pink, Purple, Starlight Price (when released) 11-inch:

From $599 (Wi-Fi only)

From $749 (Wi-Fi + Cellular)13-inch:

From $799 (Wi-Fi only)

From $949 (Wi-Fi + Cellular) From $599 (Wi-Fi only)

From $749 (Wi-Fi + Cellular) Review To be published iPad Air (2022)

iPad Air (2025) vs. iPad Air (2022): design and display

One of the most significant changes Apple introduced between the iPad Air (2022) and the iPad Air (2024) was adding a 13-inch model alongside the more traditional version, which jumped from 10.9 inches on the iPad Air (2022) to 11-inch on the 2024 version. For the iPad Air (2025), Apple continues offering screen sizes of 13 and 11 inches.

The iPad Air (2025) and the iPad Air (2022) feature Liquid Retina display technology, including True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an anti-reflective coating. However, the 13-inch model boasts a brighter display, with a maximum brightness of 600 nits, compared to the 11-inch model’s 500 nits.

Regarding overall design, the iPad Air (2025) maintains the familiar thin-bezel and flat-edge aesthetic that has become a hallmark of the iPad Air line. This year’s model is available in Space Gray, Blue, Purple, and Starlight.

iPad Air (2025) vs. iPad Air (2022): performance

From a performance standpoint, the iPad Air (2025) features an M3 chip, whereas the older model is equipped with an M1 chip. This upgrade to the M3 is expected to yield noticeable enhancements in processing power, graphics performance, and machine learning capabilities.

The M3 chip significantly increases CPU and GPU performance, resulting in faster overall responsiveness and smoother graphics rendering. This improvement leads to a more fluid experience when multitasking, running demanding applications, and playing graphics-intensive games.

Additionally, the M3’s advanced Neural Engine greatly accelerates machine learning tasks, improving performance in features that depend on artificial intelligence, such as image processing and voice recognition.

Furthermore, the M3 chip is designed to be more power-efficient, which may enhance battery life, although the number of hours between charges is expected to remain the same.

iPad Air (2025) vs. iPad Air (2022): cameras and battery

Apple’s iPads have historically not been known for strong camera systems, particularly on the rear. This trend continues with the latest model, which features a 12MP wide camera similar to the iPad Air (2022). Both models have a 12MP front camera; however, the new tablet introduces a landscape-oriented 12MP Center Stage camera. This landscape orientation benefits users, aligning with how most people typically hold the iPad during video calls. The Center Stage feature, also found in later-generation MacBooks, iMacs, and other iPads, utilizes the device’s front-facing camera and machine learning to adjust the framing dynamically. This ensures that you remain in view during video calls, even as you move around.

The camera capabilities of the iPad Air (2025) and the iPad Air (2022) have also been upgraded. The newer model supports Smart HDR 4 for both the front and rear cameras, as opposed to Smart HDR 3 in the earlier version. This enhancement is designed to deliver more natural-looking photos with improved color accuracy, contrast, and subject recognition.

As we noted above, the battery specs on the newest iPad Air are the same as those on the older tablet. You can expect to receive up to 10 hours between charges on Wi-Fi when surfing the web and watching video and nine hours when using cellular. Both iPads have a USB-C connector.

iPad Air (2025) vs. iPad Air (2022): software and support

The iPad Air (2025) comes with iPadOS 18 pre-installed. The iPad Air (2022) originally featured iPadOS 16 but also supports iPadOS 18. Apple generally provides software updates for its products for at least five years. As a result, users of the iPad Air (2025) can expect updates until at least iPadOS 23. However, support for the older model may conclude with iPadOS 21.

Both tablets support Apple Intelligence, Apple’s new AI toolbox.

iPad Air (2025) vs. iPad Air (2022): availability and price

The iPad Air (2025) once again starts at $599, just like the earlier model. However, the newer version has 128GB of storage versus the 64GB found on the iPad Air (2022). It is also available with 256GB or 512GB. Both tablets feature 8GB. This year’s model is available in Space Gray, Blue, Purple, and Starlight. These differ from the iPad Air (2022)’s colors.

You can pre-order the iPad Air (2025) with the first shipments arriving on March 12.

iPad Air (2025) vs. iPad Air (2022): should you upgrade?

Several upgrades stand out on iPad Air (2025) that might appeal to owners of iPad Air (2022). This starts with the newer chip that offers more efficiency and a leap in CPU and GPU performance. For everyday tasks, however, you probably won’t notice a difference. The improvement could be noticeable if you’re a mobile gamer or plan to use Apple Intelligence heavily.

One advantage of the new model compared to the older one is its storage capacity. With the upgrade, you can obtain at least double the storage, which could influence your decision, especially since the price has not increased.

While you may appreciate the new iPad’s landscape camera, it is not an essential feature or a reason to upgrade.

If you are happy with your current iPad Air, don’t require more space, and don’t want to spend the money to upgrade, keep your wallet closed. Otherwise, it might be best to wait until 2026, when Apple might release an iPad Air with an updated design and other new features.