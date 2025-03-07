 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile

iPad Air (2025) vs. iPad Air (2022): is it time to upgrade?

By
iPad Air (2025) vs. iPad Air (2022).
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

A brand new iPad Air is available now. The iPad Air (2025) closely resembles the iPad Air (2024), but how does it compare to the iPad Air (2022)? We have the answers if you’re considering whether it’s time to upgrade.

iPad Air (2025) vs iPad Air (2022): specs

iPad Air (2025) iPad Air (2022)
Size 11-inch:
9.74 x 7.02 x 0.24 inches13-inch:
11.04 x 8.46 x 0.24 inches		 10.9-inch only:
9.75 x 7.03 x 0.24 inches
Weight 11-inch:
1.01 pounds for both Wi-Fi and Wifi + Cellular13-inch:
1.36 pounds for both Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular		 1.02 pounds
Screen size and resolution  11-inch:

Liquid Retina Display with 2360 x 1640 resolution at 264 ppi

13-inch:

Liquid Retina Display with a 2732 x 2048 resolution at 264 ppi

 10.9-inch with Liquid Retina Display with 2360‑by‑1640 resolution at 264 ppi
SDR Brightness 11-inch:
500 nits max13-inch:
600 nits max		 SDR brightness: 500 nits max
Operating system iPadOS 18

Apple should provide at least five years of software updates (to iPadOS 23)

 Shipped with iPad 15.4

Assuming Apple will provide at least five more years of software updates, it should be supported until iOS 20
Processor Apple M3

8-core CPU
9-core GPU
16-core Neural Engine

Hardware-accelerated ray tracing
100GB/s memory bandwidth
8GB RAM

Improved media engine

 Apple M1

8-core CPU
8-core GPU
16-core Neutral Engine

8GB RAM

Media engine
Storage  128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 64GB, 256GB
Cameras 12MP Wide camera (rear)

12MP Landscape Center Stage camera (front)

 12MP Wide camera (rear)

12MP Ultra Wide camera (front)
Battery life
Up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi-Fi or watching video
Up to nine hours of surﬁng the web using a cellular data network
Up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi-Fi or watching video
Up to nine hours of surﬁng the web using a cellular data network
Apple Pencil support Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C Supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation)
Colors Space Gray, Blue, Purple, Starlight Space Gray, Green, Pink, Purple, Starlight
Price (when released) 11-inch:
From $599 (Wi-Fi only)
From $749 (Wi-Fi + Cellular)13-inch:
From $799 (Wi-Fi only)
From $949 (Wi-Fi + Cellular)		 From $599 (Wi-Fi only)
From $749 (Wi-Fi + Cellular)
Review  To be published iPad Air (2022)
Recommended Videos

iPad Air (2025) vs. iPad Air (2022): design and display

M3 iPad Air 2025
Fionna Agomuoh / Digital Trends

One of the most significant changes Apple introduced between the iPad Air (2022) and the iPad Air (2024) was adding a 13-inch model alongside the more traditional version, which jumped from 10.9 inches on the iPad Air (2022) to 11-inch on the 2024 version. For the iPad Air (2025), Apple continues offering screen sizes of 13 and 11 inches.

Related

The iPad Air (2025) and the iPad Air (2022) feature Liquid Retina display technology, including True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an anti-reflective coating. However, the 13-inch model boasts a brighter display, with a maximum brightness of 600 nits, compared to the 11-inch model’s 500 nits.

Regarding overall design, the iPad Air (2025) maintains the familiar thin-bezel and flat-edge aesthetic that has become a hallmark of the iPad Air line. This year’s model is available in Space Gray, Blue, Purple, and Starlight.

iPad Air (2025) vs. iPad Air (2022): performance

M3 iPad Air 2025
Fionna Agomuoh / Digital Trends

From a performance standpoint, the iPad Air (2025) features an M3 chip, whereas the older model is equipped with an M1 chip. This upgrade to the M3 is expected to yield noticeable enhancements in processing power, graphics performance, and machine learning capabilities.

The M3 chip significantly increases CPU and GPU performance, resulting in faster overall responsiveness and smoother graphics rendering. This improvement leads to a more fluid experience when multitasking, running demanding applications, and playing graphics-intensive games.

Additionally, the M3’s advanced Neural Engine greatly accelerates machine learning tasks, improving performance in features that depend on artificial intelligence, such as image processing and voice recognition.

Furthermore, the M3 chip is designed to be more power-efficient, which may enhance battery life, although the number of hours between charges is expected to remain the same.

iPad Air (2025) vs. iPad Air (2022): cameras and battery

The Apple iPad Air (2024)'s Touch ID sensor.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Apple’s iPads have historically not been known for strong camera systems, particularly on the rear. This trend continues with the latest model, which features a 12MP wide camera similar to the iPad Air (2022). Both models have a 12MP front camera; however, the new tablet introduces a landscape-oriented 12MP Center Stage camera. This landscape orientation benefits users, aligning with how most people typically hold the iPad during video calls. The Center Stage feature, also found in later-generation MacBooks, iMacs, and other iPads, utilizes the device’s front-facing camera and machine learning to adjust the framing dynamically. This ensures that you remain in view during video calls, even as you move around.

The camera capabilities of the iPad Air (2025) and the iPad Air (2022) have also been upgraded. The newer model supports Smart HDR 4 for both the front and rear cameras, as opposed to Smart HDR 3 in the earlier version. This enhancement is designed to deliver more natural-looking photos with improved color accuracy, contrast, and subject recognition.

As we noted above, the battery specs on the newest iPad Air are the same as those on the older tablet. You can expect to receive up to 10 hours between charges on Wi-Fi when surfing the web and watching video and nine hours when using cellular. Both iPads have a USB-C connector.

iPad Air (2025) vs. iPad Air (2022): software and support

home Screen of an iPad Pro that boots iPadOS 18.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

The iPad Air (2025) comes with iPadOS 18 pre-installed. The iPad Air (2022) originally featured iPadOS 16 but also supports iPadOS 18. Apple generally provides software updates for its products for at least five years. As a result, users of the iPad Air (2025) can expect updates until at least iPadOS 23. However, support for the older model may conclude with iPadOS 21.

Both tablets support Apple Intelligence, Apple’s new AI toolbox.

iPad Air (2025) vs. iPad Air (2022): availability and price

The back of the iPad Air (2024) laying on grass.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The iPad Air (2025) once again starts at $599, just like the earlier model. However, the newer version has 128GB of storage versus the 64GB found on the iPad Air (2022). It is also available with 256GB or 512GB. Both tablets feature 8GB. This year’s model is available in Space Gray, Blue, Purple, and Starlight. These differ from the iPad Air (2022)’s colors.

You can pre-order the iPad Air (2025) with the first shipments arriving on March 12.

iPad Air (2025) vs. iPad Air (2022): should you upgrade?

M3 iPad Air 2025
Fionna Agomuoh / Digital Trends

Several upgrades stand out on iPad Air (2025) that might appeal to owners of iPad Air (2022). This starts with the newer chip that offers more efficiency and a leap in CPU and GPU performance. For everyday tasks, however, you probably won’t notice a difference. The improvement could be noticeable if you’re a mobile gamer or plan to use Apple Intelligence heavily.

One advantage of the new model compared to the older one is its storage capacity. With the upgrade, you can obtain at least double the storage, which could influence your decision, especially since the price has not increased.

While you may appreciate the new iPad’s landscape camera, it is not an essential feature or a reason to upgrade.

If you are happy with your current iPad Air, don’t require more space, and don’t want to spend the money to upgrade, keep your wallet closed. Otherwise, it might be best to wait until 2026, when Apple might release an iPad Air with an updated design and other new features.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
New M3 iPad Air live blog: Apple’s refreshed Air has more power
Apple iPad Air M3 2025

Welcome to our new iPad Air launch live blog. Apple has announced the new iPad Air with M3 chip, along with an update to the entry-level iPad.

The new iPad Air comes as somewhat of a surprise, arriving a day before Apple hosts a launch event where we expect to see the new MacBook Air announced.

Read more
It’s 2025 and choosing the right Apple Pencil for your iPad is still complicated
Close-up of tip of Apple Pencil Pro being held in a person's hand.

Apple released two new iPads today in product refreshes at nearly opposite ends of the spectrum. While the 2022 entry-level iPad got a long overdue update to more modern specs, Apple also released a new M3 iPad Air with its predecessor barely ten months old.

While the M3 iPad Air update feels a bit unnecessary, it’s still a very solid midrange tablet — and we suspect most folks will find it a worthy alternative to the iPad Pro. However, it hasn't changed much from its predecessor.

Read more
6 things about the M3 iPad Air that made us wonder what Apple was thinking
iPad Air with M3 silicon in two sizes.

On Tuesday, Apple unveiled the iPad Air (2025). While a new tablet from Apple was anticipated, the actual release differed significantly from the rumors. Here are some unexpected details and observations about Cupertino’s latest tablet.
M3, not M4

The most surprising aspect of the iPad Air (2025) is that it features an M3 chipset. For months, rumors indicated that Apple would transition directly from the M2 chip used in the iPad Air (2024) to the M4. This expectation was supported by the fact that other Apple devices have been moving towards the M4 chip. For instance, the MacBook Pro (2024) and the iMac (2024) have both made the switch to this chipset, and the upcoming MacBook Air (2025) is also expected to skip the M3 in favor of the M4.

Read more