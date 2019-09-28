Mobile

Apple rumored to be planning to remove the notch in iPhone 12

By

Apple popularized the display notch in 2017’s iPhone X, but a rumor claims that the feature is on the chopping block just a few years later.

The iPhone X notch generated a wide range of reactions. Some said it was needed to provide users with more real estate on their smartphone screens, while some said that it was just not aesthetically pleasing, resulting in apps that are meant to hide the notch.

No matter your stance on the matter, there is a possibility that Apple itself will end the debate. Benjamin Geskin, who creates renders for upcoming smartphones, claimed that the notch may be going away in at least one model of the 2020 iPhone lineup.

Geskin tweeted that one of the prototypes for the iPhone 12, or whatever the device ends up being called, will ditch the notch. Apple will move the Face ID and TrueDepth camera systems to what would be a very crowded, narrow top bezel of the smartphone, alongside other components such as the speaker and microphone.

Geskin’s tweet follows a research note released in July by acclaimed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who claimed that Apple was looking to add more display real estate to the iPhone by reducing the size of the front camera. A Credit Suisse analyst also raised the possibility that Apple will remove the notch as early as 2020, though with the prediction that Face ID will also be on the way out.

Kuo also believes that Apple will replace the 6.5-inch OLED display on the iPhone 11 Pro Max with a larger 6.7-inch screen next year, so Geskin is likely referring to the iPhone 12 Pro Max in his tweet.

The rumor of the removal of the notch, however, already has a formidable opponent in Steve Hemmerstoffer, who leaked the design of the iPhone 11 Pro several months before the device’s official announcement.

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max were just recently announced, but the rumor mill is already churning with tidbits on future iPhones. A new patent also revealed that the Apple logo at the back of the smartphone may be upgraded to function as a notification light.

Editors' Recommendations

The best smartphones for 2019

iPhone 11 Pro in Pocket

Next year’s new iPhone could look just like the iPhone 4

Apple iPhone 4

Apple October 2019 event: 16-inch MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and more

Apple Tim Cook

iPhone 11 Pro Max review: Come for the cameras, stay for the stellar battery life

iPhone 11 Pro Max rear full rear